Hurricane Ian Property Damage Estimated at $28B-$47B in Florida
CoreLogic estimates that residential and commercial property loss from Hurricane Ian’s wind and storm surge damage will make it the costliest storm to hit the Sunshine State since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. The post Hurricane Ian Property Damage Estimated at $28B-$47B in Florida appeared first on DSNews.
After the Storm: Hurricane Ian’s Potential Housing Impact
As of press time, CNN has reported that Hurricane Ian has now intensified to a Category 1 hurricane as it heads toward South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, and was later downgraded to a tropical storm. …
HUD and Census Bureau Unveil Latest American Housing Survey
According to the new 2021 American Housing Survey released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Census Bureau, in general, 2020 and 2021 were good for homeowners but presented challenges for many renters. Every two years, HUD and the Census Bureau produce the American Housing Survey (AHS), the most …
The Week Ahead: Examining the Pandemic’s Impact on Elderly Homeowners
An upcoming Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies webinar will feature a panel of experts shedding light on how to improve housing and support for older adults in a post-COVID world. The post The Week Ahead: Examining the Pandemic’s Impact on Elderly Homeowners appeared first on theMReport.com.
Homeownership Remains ‘Historically’ Unaffordable in Most of U.S.
ATTOM has released its Q3 2022 U.S. Home Affordability Report showing that median-priced single-family homes and condos remain less affordable in Q3 of 2022 compared to historical averages in 99% of counties across the nation with enough data to analyze. Numbers continue to be far above the near 70% of counties that were historically less …
