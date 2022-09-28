Work on Stage 1 of the McGregor Lake Project has continued throughout the summer of 2022 and is expected to wrap up this fall. The bid for Stage 2 has been awarded and work is expected to be completed in 2025. The cost of the entire project (Stages 1 and 2) will be about $24 million. (Photo by Ted Pennekamp)

MCGREGOR, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO