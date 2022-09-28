ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorah, IA

DHS students donate to Celebration of Life

While planning homecoming activities, students in Lori Crum’s Business and Marketing Communications class expressed a desire to give back to the community. Two events from the week were fundraisers: the team admission fee for Viking Olympics and Wednesday’s Pink Out dress up day. In all, the students donated...
Big donation to Howard-Winneshiek school construction project

CRESCO, Iowa – The effort to connect the elementary/junior high with the high school in Cresco has gotten a big boost. Cresco Bank and Trust has committed $150,000 to the Howard-Winneshiek Community School District’s Cadet Capital Campaign. In addition to connecting the schools, the project also includes a new alternative learning center, weight room, auxiliary gym, wrestling room, locker rooms, storage, training rooms, coaches offices, officials rooms, corridor, new classroom space, and vestibule.
Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field

Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
Winneshiek County man wants $1 million bond reduced; state resists

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winneshiek County man has motioned to lower his bond after being charged with murder. A criminal complaint shows 43-year-old Aaron Whittles from Decorah stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.
Charles City fire chief resigns

(ABC 6 News) – Charles City fire chief, Eric Whipple has resigned, according to the city administrator. Chief Whipple has served the Charles City community for the past 21 years in various roles including: public safety dispatcher, career firefighter and the last 10 years as fire chief. The city...
$5.5 million awarded for Stage 2 of McGregor Lake Project

Work on Stage 1 of the McGregor Lake Project has continued throughout the summer of 2022 and is expected to wrap up this fall. The bid for Stage 2 has been awarded and work is expected to be completed in 2025. The cost of the entire project (Stages 1 and 2) will be about $24 million. (Photo by Ted Pennekamp)
Lansing man arrested for OWI with four children in vehicle

OSSEO, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin State Troopers arrested a man from Lansing, Iowa for an OWI Thursday night. Authorities said Troopers from the Eau Claire post stopped 39-year-old Jeffery Presley for going 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-94. Troopers searched Presley’s vehicle after they said they noticed a heavy odor of intoxicants. They found multiple items of THC. After a field sobriety test, troopers arrested Presley for OWI first offense. There were four children, all under the age of 16, in the vehicle.
