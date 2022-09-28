Read full article on original website
Decorah Public Opinion
DHS students donate to Celebration of Life
While planning homecoming activities, students in Lori Crum’s Business and Marketing Communications class expressed a desire to give back to the community. Two events from the week were fundraisers: the team admission fee for Viking Olympics and Wednesday’s Pink Out dress up day. In all, the students donated...
KIMT
Big donation to Howard-Winneshiek school construction project
CRESCO, Iowa – The effort to connect the elementary/junior high with the high school in Cresco has gotten a big boost. Cresco Bank and Trust has committed $150,000 to the Howard-Winneshiek Community School District’s Cadet Capital Campaign. In addition to connecting the schools, the project also includes a new alternative learning center, weight room, auxiliary gym, wrestling room, locker rooms, storage, training rooms, coaches offices, officials rooms, corridor, new classroom space, and vestibule.
Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field
Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
KCRG.com
Winneshiek County man wants $1 million bond reduced; state resists
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winneshiek County man has motioned to lower his bond after being charged with murder. A criminal complaint shows 43-year-old Aaron Whittles from Decorah stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.
KCRG.com
Man convicted of murder appeals use of DNA to Iowa Supreme Court
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted in the 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko in Cedar Rapids took his appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Jerry Burns’ attorneys say investigators violated the constitution when they took a straw he’d used at a restaurant in Manchester. DNA from...
KAAL-TV
Charles City fire chief resigns
(ABC 6 News) – Charles City fire chief, Eric Whipple has resigned, according to the city administrator. Chief Whipple has served the Charles City community for the past 21 years in various roles including: public safety dispatcher, career firefighter and the last 10 years as fire chief. The city...
guttenbergpress.com
$5.5 million awarded for Stage 2 of McGregor Lake Project
Work on Stage 1 of the McGregor Lake Project has continued throughout the summer of 2022 and is expected to wrap up this fall. The bid for Stage 2 has been awarded and work is expected to be completed in 2025. The cost of the entire project (Stages 1 and 2) will be about $24 million. (Photo by Ted Pennekamp)
Lansing man arrested for OWI with four children in vehicle
OSSEO, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin State Troopers arrested a man from Lansing, Iowa for an OWI Thursday night. Authorities said Troopers from the Eau Claire post stopped 39-year-old Jeffery Presley for going 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-94. Troopers searched Presley’s vehicle after they said they noticed a heavy odor of intoxicants. They found multiple items of THC. After a field sobriety test, troopers arrested Presley for OWI first offense. There were four children, all under the age of 16, in the vehicle.
Authorities identify man killed in fatal crash near Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Authorities have released the name of a 33-year-old La Crosse man who died in a car crash September 11. In a release Thursday, the Wisconsin DOT indicated that Kee Yang sustained fatal injuries after he steered toward the median and his car collided with cable barriers on US 53, flipping the vehicle and ejecting Yang.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Three Different Charges After Altercation with Neighbor
(KWNO)- At 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 26th, Winona Police responded to a call on the 350 block of East 5th Street that said two neighbors had gotten into an altercation and one neighbor was pointing a gun at the other. Officers say the person who called was the victim of...
cbs2iowa.com
Passenger dies after police chase, crash in Chickasaw County on Monday
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after the car they were in led police on a chase and crashed. Curtis Williams was driving on Highway 63 when police tried to pull him over. Williams lost control trying to turn onto an exit ramp. The...
