Q&A: Latrice Babin, executive director of Harris County Pollution Control Services, oversees department evolution

Harris County commissioners approve $4M to provide legal services for renters facing eviction
Renters in Harris County will have the opportunity to receive free legal services through a county program backed by $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners voted 3-0 to approve $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide renters facing...
Harris County COVID-19 levels return to green; vaccine boosters recommended
The updated vaccine is designed to protect Americans from both the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron variant. The variant caused over 99% of COVID-19 cases in Texas during the month of August, according to the Department of State Health Services. (Courtesy Unsplash) Harris County’s COVID-19 threat level dipped...
High costs spur Missouri City City Council to reject bids for parks maintenance building replacement project
Missouri City City Council rejected several bids for a construction project that would replace Missouri City's parks maintenance building. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) For the second time during its Sept. 19 meeting, Missouri City City Council opted to reject all bids for a city construction project, citing costs that were higher than expected.
Harris County ESD 11 commissioners approve Jamie Chebra as interim CEO
Jamie Chebra, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare chief operating officer, was appointed to serve as interim CEO for the emergency medical services provider during ESD 11's Sept. 27 board meeting. (Courtesy Harris County ESD No. 11) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners approved the appointment of Jamie...
Harris County leaders working to solve 'massive problem' after thousands of evictions within 1 month
For a couple of years now, Harris county has seen thousands of evictions filed every month. One expert says there might be a reason for this.
Poland named new police chief of Sugar Land
Mark J. Poland has been tapped to serve as the new chief of police for the city of Sugar Land. (Community Impact Staff) Loudoun County Undersheriff Mark J. Poland has been tapped by the city of Sugar Land to serve as its new police chief. Sugar Land City Manager Michael...
Houston, Harris County gets $2 million Department of Justice grant to reduce violent crimes
Houston and Harris County will get $2 million as part of a nationwide grant program to help communities reduce gun crime and other serious violence. On Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite and U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal and local law enforcement agencies to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative targeting violent crimes in the Houston area.
Houston City Council finalizes $83.5 million investment in Buffalo Bayou Park
Houston City Council voted unanimously to finalize its part of a $310 million investment into the redevelopment of Buffalo Bayou Park. The agreement is a partnership between Harris County and the Buffalo Bayou Partnership. The city will invest $83.5 million, the county will invest $24 million, and the Buffalo Bayou...
Houston looks to schedule public hearings to gather feedback on proposed public improvement bonds
Houston City Council is set to vote at its Sept. 28 meeting on setting the dates for three public hearings the city will use to gather feedback in seven bond propositions that will be on ballots during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Visit Houston) Houston City Council is set to...
Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills
New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
Nearly 2 dozen Houston-area law enforcement agencies getting help to fight crime with drones
HOUSTON — Nearly two dozen police agencies in the Greater Houston area are getting extra air support to fight crime — in the form of drones. Many departments have been helping test the new technology to fine-tune its best uses. Some are calling it the “future of policing."
Shades of Blue Project promotes maternal mental health, offers free support services
Kay Matthews founded the Shades of Blue Project nearly 10 years ago after the loss of her daughter. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Kay Matthews’ world was turned upside down nearly 10 years ago when she lost her daughter in childbirth. The Houston native said she felt alone in her grief as she struggled to find people to listen to her and believe what she was experiencing.
Pearland to begin construction on new police training facility in October
Construction will begin on the city of Pearland's new police training center in October. Pictured bottom right: the old Fire Station No. 4 building. (Rendering courtesy city of Pearland) Following Pearland City Council approval Sept. 26, the city in October will begin construction through contractor Durotech on a new police...
TxDOT outlines revised scope of Hwy. 242 project in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 had voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Following discussion with residents and officials in The Woodlands, the Texas Department of Transportation revised the scope of a planned project to widen a portion of Hwy. 242.
Assisted living facility owner charged with operating an unlicensed boarding home
The owner of an unlicensed assisted living facility in west Houston has been charged with operating an unlicensed boarding house, which is a misdemeanor offense. The facility in question is Graystone Life Care located in the 1300 block of Riverview Circle. The owner, Bob Strange, was defiant about KPRC2′s news...
Montgomery County notebook: Inside the Sept. 27 Commissioners Court agenda
Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County will return for a Sept. 27 session of Commissioners Court. The county agenda can be accessed online, and...
Local chamber, economic development council endorse Fort Bend ISD tax rate election
The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Bend Economic Development Council have both endorsed a tax rate election called by Fort Bend ISD. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The upcoming Nov. 8 tax rate election for Fort Bend ISD has received endorsements from two business groups in Fort Bend County, the district announced Sept. 27.
I-45 CLOSURE CANCELED FOR THIS WEEKEND-1097 EXIT TO CLOSE MONDAY
The planned repairs for the Woodlands Parkway overpass for this weekend have been canceled. Northbound Exit Ramp To FM-1097 in Willis. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM from Monday, October 3 to Tuesday, October 4. Detour: exit at Longstreet. Continue to the southbound side, and come back south to FM 1097.
Bid awarded to clear way for David Memorial Drive extension in Shenandoah
The Shenandoah City Council awarded a bid for clearing and grubbing to prepare for the David Memorial Drive extension. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) A bid for the clearing and removal of unwanted surface material such as trees and bushes for the David Memorial Drive extension project was awarded during a Sept. 28 Shenandoah City Council meeting.
League City City Council grants raises to employees
After a debate about how to fund it, League City City Council on Sept. 27 granted raises to 347 city employees. (Courtesy city of League City) After a debate about how to fund it, League City City Council on Sept. 27 granted raises to 347 city employees. The raises will...
