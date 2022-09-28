ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Q&A: Latrice Babin, executive director of Harris County Pollution Control Services, oversees department evolution

By Rachel Carlton
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

High costs spur Missouri City City Council to reject bids for parks maintenance building replacement project

Missouri City City Council rejected several bids for a construction project that would replace Missouri City's parks maintenance building. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) For the second time during its Sept. 19 meeting, Missouri City City Council opted to reject all bids for a city construction project, citing costs that were higher than expected.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston, Harris County gets $2 million Department of Justice grant to reduce violent crimes

Houston and Harris County will get $2 million as part of a nationwide grant program to help communities reduce gun crime and other serious violence. On Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite and U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal and local law enforcement agencies to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative targeting violent crimes in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston City Council finalizes $83.5 million investment in Buffalo Bayou Park

Houston City Council voted unanimously to finalize its part of a $310 million investment into the redevelopment of Buffalo Bayou Park. The agreement is a partnership between Harris County and the Buffalo Bayou Partnership. The city will invest $83.5 million, the county will invest $24 million, and the Buffalo Bayou...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Air Act#Texas Southern University#Union Pacific
defendernetwork.com

Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills

New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shades of Blue Project promotes maternal mental health, offers free support services

Kay Matthews founded the Shades of Blue Project nearly 10 years ago after the loss of her daughter. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Kay Matthews’ world was turned upside down nearly 10 years ago when she lost her daughter in childbirth. The Houston native said she felt alone in her grief as she struggled to find people to listen to her and believe what she was experiencing.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

I-45 CLOSURE CANCELED FOR THIS WEEKEND-1097 EXIT TO CLOSE MONDAY

The planned repairs for the Woodlands Parkway overpass for this weekend have been canceled. Northbound Exit Ramp To FM-1097 in Willis. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM from Monday, October 3 to Tuesday, October 4. Detour: exit at Longstreet. Continue to the southbound side, and come back south to FM 1097.
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy