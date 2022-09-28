Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma City police officer killed in off duty crash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One Oklahoma City police officer was killed after a crash on I-44 Thursday morning. Officials say the officer was off duty at the time. Investigators say a car was heading westbound on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City when the driver went across the median and onto the eastbound lanes before colliding into the car the Oklahoma City police officer was driving.
KTUL
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection to fatal 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week in connection to a fatal shooting in 2020. Police said Patrick Matthews shot his roommate, Johnathan Gonzalez, at a home in the 9700 block of High Noon Road on December 2020. At the time...
KTUL
Oklahoma City police identify officer killed in off duty accident as Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police identified the officer killed in an off-duty accident on Thursday morning as Sgt. Meagan Burke. Police said Burke was driving north on I-44 near SW 44th St., when a southbound vehicle swerved left, was propelled over the center guardrail, and struck her vehicle head-on.
KTUL
OSBI investigating suspicious death of 35-year-old man in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a suspicious death in Lincoln County after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Thursday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to a residence...
KTUL
Classic cars cruise for a cause in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - The Old School Cruisers hosted their third annual car show benefitting the Firefighters of Oklahoma and Homeless Alliance. The Firefighters of Oklahoma held a bottled water drive for the fire department while the Homeless Alliance collected boots and athletic shoes for the homeless. The Cruisers' motto...
KTUL
Woman uses fraudulent credit card, spends $2,000 on products in Best Buy store in Moore
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Moore Police Department (MPD) is looking for a woman who used someone's stolen identification to buy a Best Buy Credit Card. Police say the woman pictured used the fraudulent credit card to buy over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store. If anyone recognizes...
KTUL
OKC FOP gathering donations for family of fallen officer Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police is taking donations for the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke. Sgt. Burke died in an off-duty car crash on Thursday morning. The past few months have been especially difficult for law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City-area...
KTUL
Creek Turnpike to go cashless in November
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is continuing to create cashless tolls. Only two toll roads switched to PlatePay in 2021. But the OTA took steps Friday towards its fourth conversion in four months. The Cimmaron Turnpike, which connects Tulsa and Stillwater, got its first cashless toll...
KTUL
Gov. Kevin Stitt gets first-hand look at training being done to secure Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt got a first-hand look at training being done as part of his Mission: Secure Our Schools initiative. Stitt took part in an exercise with authorities at a school this week. Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools directs all state troopers to complete active shooter...
KTUL
Oklahoma City Zoo announces the birth of four African lion cubs
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of four African lion cubs on Friday, marking the first African lion cub births at the zoo since 2007. The cubs were born on Monday at the zoo's Lion Overlook Habitat to 7-year-old Dunia. The cubs consist of three females and one male.
KTUL
Stillwater posts dominant win over Booker T. Washington
TULSA, Okla. — Coming into this season, both Stillwater and Booker T. Washington were the favorites in Class 6A-II. This game was expected to be a pivotal matchup for the district landscape. Stillwater dominated early and often, to answer as many questions as they could on this stage. The...
