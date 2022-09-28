ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Oklahoma City police officer killed in off duty crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One Oklahoma City police officer was killed after a crash on I-44 Thursday morning. Officials say the officer was off duty at the time. Investigators say a car was heading westbound on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City when the driver went across the median and onto the eastbound lanes before colliding into the car the Oklahoma City police officer was driving.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Yukon, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Yukon, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

Classic cars cruise for a cause in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - The Old School Cruisers hosted their third annual car show benefitting the Firefighters of Oklahoma and Homeless Alliance. The Firefighters of Oklahoma held a bottled water drive for the fire department while the Homeless Alliance collected boots and athletic shoes for the homeless. The Cruisers' motto...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KTUL

Creek Turnpike to go cashless in November

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is continuing to create cashless tolls. Only two toll roads switched to PlatePay in 2021. But the OTA took steps Friday towards its fourth conversion in four months. The Cimmaron Turnpike, which connects Tulsa and Stillwater, got its first cashless toll...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police#New Yorkers
KTUL

Oklahoma City Zoo announces the birth of four African lion cubs

OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of four African lion cubs on Friday, marking the first African lion cub births at the zoo since 2007. The cubs were born on Monday at the zoo's Lion Overlook Habitat to 7-year-old Dunia. The cubs consist of three females and one male.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Stillwater posts dominant win over Booker T. Washington

TULSA, Okla. — Coming into this season, both Stillwater and Booker T. Washington were the favorites in Class 6A-II. This game was expected to be a pivotal matchup for the district landscape. Stillwater dominated early and often, to answer as many questions as they could on this stage. The...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy