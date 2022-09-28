Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
osfhealthcare.org
In 2015, singer and actress Selena Gomez revealed to the world that she underwent a kidney transplant as a result of lupus. She eventually took a break from her career to deal with her health issues that resulted in anxiety and depression.
“I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges,” Gomez told People in 2019. “It’s an everyday struggle." Living with lupus can be frustrating for a number of reasons. It’s often difficult to diagnose because...
A 22-year-old died by suicide after years-long struggle with chronic Lyme disease, her father says in a heart-wrenching LinkedIn post
Amélie Champagne, 22, searched for an explanation for debilitating physical symptoms for years before she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.
Parents' 'Punishment' Splits Views As Their Daughter Is Left With $62K Debt
A father has asked if he is being unreasonable for making his daughter think she has to pay back the $62,000 she stole from him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
My Bipolar Life: Dealing with Depression and Psychosis
This post is part 3 of a five-part series. In this installment, I discuss dealing with depression and psychosis. Read part 1 and part 2 here. After resigning from command of NDU, I spiraled, then crashed into a depression that was increasingly characterized by diminished energy, hopelessness, anxiety, and psychosis (mainly delusions.) It was at this point, in November 2014, that I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, type I.
msn.com
Signs you had an emotionally abusive parent
Slide 1 of 32: The perspective of a child is colored by unconditional love and naïve acceptance of whatever their "normal" is. This can make it difficult to recognize emotional abuse until later in life. We're so impressionable as children that our parents' natural human flaws will inevitably impact us all in some way. Emotional abuse is different in its ability to leave us with long-term scars and trouble with relationships in adulthood.Let's take a look at some of the trademark behaviors of an emotionally abusive parent and how it affects the child as they mature. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: These foods will make you look younger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lifehacker
The Differences Between Anxiety and Depression (and When to Get Help)
Even though we’ve made strides in the fight against mental health stigma, it can still be a struggle for people to get the help they need when it comes to depression and anxiety. Part of that is because of the lack of mental health literacy in the U.S. A 2021 study that analyzed this topic during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic found that mental health literacy among American adults is poor, and that individuals are not able to readily identify mental health symptoms and appropriate treatment options.
Man who Earns $500,000 Slammed for Refusing to Hire Help for Stay-at-Home Wife
The mom said she was "busy raising the kids," and Redditors agreed: "You clearly have no idea how much effort it takes to raise kids and be the school parent."
Parent Offering 'No Sympathy' to Son for Spending His College Money Dragged
"My partner, who isn't his dad, has said I'm being unreasonable as my son is upset and he has ADHD," said the poster.
News-Medical.net
Feeling hopeless, unhappy, and lonely can increase a person's biological age more than smoking
Molecular damage accumulates and contributes to the development of aging-related frailty and serious diseases. In some people these molecular processes are more intense than in others, a condition commonly referred to as accelerated aging. Fortunately, the increased pace of aging may be detected before its disastrous consequences manifest by using...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Student Accused of 'Financially Abusing' Family Backed: 'Move Out'
"You're financially abusing them when you're paying for everything?" one commenter questioned. "LOL."
Dad Dragged for Favoring Engaged Stepdaughter Over 'Angry' Daughter in Debt
"I wouldn't expect much contact with your daughters in the future if I were you," one commenter warned.
msn.com
Mental Illness in the Family - How It Affects Women
If a loved one suffers from mental illness in your family, it can be really tough on you as well. And depending on the severity of the mental illness, it can completely change a woman’s life. Here’s how mental illness in the family affects women and tips for keeping your head above water.
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health
I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
psychreg.org
Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder and How to Cope with It
Bipolar disorder is a psychological disorder that includes radical mood changes which usually go in periods or stages. These periods are often called the ‘minus’ and the ‘plus’ stages, in other words, they are the depressive stage and the stage of mania. The depressive stage would...
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortion
A woman was taken to the emergency room after undergoing an abortion in Chicago earlier this year — but this time, it was apparently not due to a botched abortion. Instead, the woman became suicidal afterward and was threatening to harm herself.
Mom Shares Stark Warning About Babies After Sickening Skull Injury: 'Shock'
"As I turned around to grab a wipe she rolled off the table onto the marble floor landing on her side," the mom said.
Comments / 1