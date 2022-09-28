Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as what
fox13news.com
Hillsborough residents urged to conserve water to prevent neighborhood pump stations from overflowing
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County residents who are experiencing power outages in their home and neighborhood are urged to conserve water. Hillsborough County Water Resources said water going down the drain collects in neighborhood pump stations. Officials said without power, impacted pump stations can and will overflow. If pumps start...
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida. One thought on “Power outage numbers and maps”. Power is still out in the extended stay hotel, Woodsprings suites in lkld. 4000 N. Fl ave 33805,...
tampabeacon.com
County facilities remain closed through Sept. 30
All Hillsborough County offices and facilities will remain closed to the public through Friday, Sept. 30 with the exception of Solid Waste, so County employees can continue to support emergency operations in response to Hurricane Ian. County employees are working to transition to normal business operations following Hurricane Ian. Additionally,...
Hillsborough County residents brace for Alafia River flooding
TAMPA, Fla. — While so much of the focus of Hurricane Ian's damage is on the communities hit hard in Southwest Florida, there are some areas still waiting. In Hillsborough County, along the Alafia River are residential neighborhoods. The river is flooded and expected to crest overnight on Friday...
10NEWS
Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county
TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
Here's where you can dispose of Ian debris in Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made its way through the Tampa Bay region, homeowners have likely noticed their yards full of debris. As people clean up the storm's mess to keep themselves and others safe, they will need a place to get rid of it. Luckily, several counties...
City Of Pinellas Park Post Storm -Related Updates
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – All City Offices, Recreation Centers, Brush Site & Library will be opened on Friday, September 30, 2022, and resume normal business operations On Thursday, September 28th, 2022, The City of Pinellas Park opened a vegetation debris drop-off location at 6151 78th
TECO power restoration efforts to continue throughout the weekend after Hurricane Ian
The main concern for hundreds of thousands of people in Tampa Bay following Hurricane Ian is just getting the lights back on.
Hillsborough health officials warn residents ‘never taste food’ for post-hurricane safety check
Hillsborough County health officials are warning residents not to taste food after power outages, saying it could be dangerous during storm recovery.
pasconewsonline.com
Strike team from Pasco and Hernando arrive in Southwest Florida
PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Firefighters from Pasco County Fire Rescue and Hernando County Fire Rescue headed to Southwest Florida Thursday night to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian. They will be moving patients out of the various hospitals and other healthcare facilities devastated by the Hurricane. Each bus is capable of transporting 12 oxygen dependent patients. The team will be deployed for 7 days.
Yard waste and adjusted trash pickup times for Tampa following Hurricane Ian
Oh yes. the garbage man can!
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County officials urge residents on Little Manatee, Alafia rivers to monitor rising water levels
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials are urging people living along the floodplains of the Little Manatee and Alafia rivers to watch rising water levels outside their homes due to the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Little Manatee River is expected to rise on Thursday evening, and the...
Plant City business looted during Hurricane Ian
It's an unfortunate reality: Looters often show up when a hurricane hits, taking advantage of businesses and homes that have been evacuated.
Evacuations still possible for Hillsborough residents along local rivers
Hillsborough County officials warned residents living in the floodplains of two local rivers that they could see flooding as water levels rise.
Largo road shutdown due to sparking power line
News Channel 8's Brittany Muller was on scene at 119th Avenue and Ulmerton road in Largo, where deputies have all corners of the road blocked to keep drivers safe due to a downed powerline that almost sparked a fire.
Bay News 9
Spectrum News reporter Trevor Pettiford checks on flood concerns in Gulfport
GULFPORT — Spectrum News reporter Trevor Pettiford reports on Wednesday night conditions in Pinellas County. Use the video player above to watch.
Duke Energy announces power restoration times for Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced that its estimated time of power restoration for customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to thousands of people — more than 2.6 million statewide — while it crossed...
995qyk.com
St. Pete Update on Traffic Signals, Police Services, No Looting
St. Petersburg officials updated residents this morning on social media on the things many will be curious about now that Hurricane Ian has left the area. They say 79 traffic signals are out throughout the city. They are getting generators and stop signs to traffic lights and police officers will be on hand to monitor them if needed.
