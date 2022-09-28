ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Lakeland Gazette

Power outage numbers and maps

CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida. One thought on “Power outage numbers and maps”. Power is still out in the extended stay hotel, Woodsprings suites in lkld. 4000 N. Fl ave 33805,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

County facilities remain closed through Sept. 30

All Hillsborough County offices and facilities will remain closed to the public through Friday, Sept. 30 with the exception of Solid Waste, so County employees can continue to support emergency operations in response to Hurricane Ian. County employees are working to transition to normal business operations following Hurricane Ian. Additionally,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county

TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Strike team from Pasco and Hernando arrive in Southwest Florida

PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Firefighters from Pasco County Fire Rescue and Hernando County Fire Rescue headed to Southwest Florida Thursday night to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian. They will be moving patients out of the various hospitals and other healthcare facilities devastated by the Hurricane. Each bus is capable of transporting 12 oxygen dependent patients. The team will be deployed for 7 days.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

St. Pete Update on Traffic Signals, Police Services, No Looting

St. Petersburg officials updated residents this morning on social media on the things many will be curious about now that Hurricane Ian has left the area. They say 79 traffic signals are out throughout the city. They are getting generators and stop signs to traffic lights and police officers will be on hand to monitor them if needed.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

