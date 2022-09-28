Read full article on original website
jerryratcliffe.com
Horton leads Virginia to 3-1 upset at No. 10 Pitt
Lifted by a heroic five-point performance from veteran forward Phil Horton, Virginia downed No. 10 Pitt by a score of 3-1 at Ambrose Urbanic Field to record its second consecutive victory over top-10 opposition on Friday night. Goals (Assists) 1’ – Virginia: Phil Horton (Unassisted) 28’ – Pitt:...
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
WJFW-TV
Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters
ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
wpr.org
DNR: Wisconsin wolf population dropped 14 percent after controversial wolf hunt last year
Wisconsin's wolf population fell around 14 percent to 972 wolves following last year’s controversial wolf hunt, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The agency released the figures during Wednesday’s Wisconsin Natural Resources Board meeting. The DNR originally planned to hold a hunt in November 2021, but...
WBAY Green Bay
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new poll shows independent voters breaking toward the Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s top two races this fall and giving them the edge with just over a month to go until Election Day. Both GOP nominees, gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson,...
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
themadent.com
Wisconsin Women Speak out for Gun Safety
State Rep. Deb Andraca and gun violence prevention advocates Debra Gillespie and Jennifer Hoffman-Jonas held a press conference in Milwaukee to share their stance on gun safety and the safety of Wisconsin communities. “As a member of the State Legislator I’ve been proud to stand with Governor Evers over the...
wearegreenbay.com
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco announces new location in northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin is staying in the northeast section of the state. Bosse’s News & Tobacco first opened in 1898 and has offered various products ranging from cigars and souvenirs to maps and postcards.
spmetrowire.com
Evers approves $200M+ to more than 48,000 families for rent help
Gov. Tony Evers today announced that more than 48,000 households have received assistance from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, surpassing $200 million in rent and utility payments statewide. The federally funded WERA program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for current and overdue payments of rent...
WISN
Wisconsin National Guard troops deployed to Africa
MILWAUKEE — Families on Friday honored 280 National Guard troops who are being deployed to Africa for a 10-month mission. The troops leave for Texas on Sunday and will deploy to the Horn of Africa later in October, not returning until next summer. The National Guard said its troops...
wearegreenbay.com
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
wtmj.com
Frost advisory issued across southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – Another chilly night is in store for southeastern Wisconsin. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The low temperature could get down around 35 degrees in some inland parts of the region, according to Storm Team 4...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
ourquadcities.com
Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
