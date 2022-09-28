Read full article on original website
14news.com
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
wevv.com
I-165 back open in Daviess County after semi overturns, spills liquid
A portion of I-165 in Daviess County, Kentucky, is back open after being closed Friday morning due to an overturned semi. The Masonville Fire Department says its crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, along with the Daviess County Fire Department. The fire department says that the...
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
KSP investigates fatal Sacramento fire
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the 300 block of Garrett Street, Sacramento.
whvoradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hitting Deer
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital after hitting a deer on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist was northbound at the 2000 block of Will Jackson Road when he struck a deer. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
14news.com
Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 165 Friday morning. One lane had been closed since about 6 a.m. because a tractor trailer overturned. Both lanes were closed around 8 a.m. to move the truck. The road is back open.
HCSO and EPD: Joint auto theft investigation leads to Henderson man’s arrest
The Henderson County Sheriff's Department in collaboration with the Evansville Police Department, arrested Brandon Lynn, 27, of Henderson, on Friday after receiving information about two ongoing theft investigations.
14news.com
Man facing charges in several Tri-State counties
WESTERN KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Authorities say a man is facing charges in nearly every Western Kentucky county in our area. Officials with Daviess County Sheriff’s office say James Martin was arrested recently in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on theft and forgery charges stemming from the destruction of a motor home..
104.1 WIKY
Man Wanted In Numerous Counties Arrested
Authorities in Kentucky say a man faces criminal charges in nearly every county in the WIKY listening area. Daviess County deputies say James Martin was arrested in Vanderburgh County for theft charges having to do with a motor home. Owensboro police brought charges against Martin for buying that motor home...
14news.com
Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Updated: 5 hours ago. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Lt. Gov. Crouch speaks at roundtable...
14news.com
Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
wevv.com
Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911. As firefighters arrived at the...
KFVS12
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
wevv.com
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
wevv.com
Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents
A boil advisory has been lifted for residents in a portion of western Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Officials with the German Township Water District (GTWD) said Friday that the precautionary boil advisory that was issued for some of its customers on Tuesday had been lifted. Customers impacted by the advisory were...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
wevv.com
Crews called to house fire on Evansville's east side
Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Evansville, Indiana. Dispatchers say someone called 911 around 12:57 p.m. on Friday to report the fire. The fire is happening at a home on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Meade Drive. No other details are available right...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
Man arrested after vehicle crashes into Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into an Evansville apartment complex at the Martin Park Apartments West on Vista Drive.
