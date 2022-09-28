Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status
Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month. Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted. Prices for...
411mania.com
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLER On Major WWE Departure
He’s not going anywhere. There have been a lot of changes in recent weeks both behind and in front of the scenes of WWE. Those changes have resulted in all kinds of situations that would have been hard to fathom just a few months ago. Several former top names of the promotion have left, but in this case one of the bigger names is actually sticking around for the time being.
PWMania
Rush Signs with AEW
Rush has officially signed with AEW, according to AEW President Tony Khan, who broke the news on Twitter today. When AEW tweets these visuals, it means a star has secured a full-time contract. Rush will wrestle John Silver on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped following Dynamite on...
ComicBook
WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look
The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
PWMania
Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status
Since June, Bobby Roode has not participated in a single wrestling match, but many fans had the hope that now that Triple H is in charge of the creative process, he would be featured again. It would appear that Roode is not yet medically cleared to wrestle, which makes it...
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon Announces Major New WWE Streaming Deal
That’s what matters most. WWE does a lot of things and has their hands in a lot of industries around the entertainment world. At the end of the day though, they are a wrestling company and what matters most is getting as many eyes as possible on the product. That makes one of their latest announcements all the better, as more people will be able to view WWE programming.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.30.22
Location: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. We are eight days away from Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. There are enough matches ready to go for the show but it wouldn’t surprise me to see a little more added this week. That isn’t a bad thing as there is no major match just yet, but that leaves some ground to be covered. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Note On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite Before Hurricane Ian
A new report has details on some of the plans that had to be changed for AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. As previously reported, the company had to change up some of its plans due to Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe not being able to make it to the show. The WON adds that Jake Hager was another name that was intended to be at the taping but was unable to attend, as was visible on TV since he wasn’t with the Jericho Appreciation Society for their segment.
411mania.com
Dax Harwood Says Tony Khan Needs To Book Them More During NJPW Royal Quest Appearance
FTR defeated Aussie Open during today’s NJPW Royal Quest to retain the IWGP tag team titles. After the match, Dax Harwood got on the mic and called out AEW CEO Tony Khan for not booking the team enough. He said: “Tony Khan, we still work for you. Book us,...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight
– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs. – Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.
ringsidenews.com
Robert Roode Provides Reason For His Absence From WWE Television
Bobby Roode has had a very inconsistent timeline in WWE TV recently. While he returned to in-ring action in WWE after almost a two-month absence, he’s been missing from the action once again. Roode’s most recent WWE appearance was in June, and fans still wait for the return of...
ComicBook
WWE Fans Just Found Bray Wyatt Recording in White Rabbit Phone Number SmackDown Teaser
The fans in attendance at tonight's WWE SmackDown once again heard White Rabbit played in the arena, and then a QR code and a sign popped up during the episode, leading to more teases of a Bray Wyatt return. That led to a video that was one of the creepiest teases yet, but after more digging from fans and journalists, there was much more to those teases than initially thought, including a phone number embedded in the White Rabbit image filename. When called a message played, which is fully revealed when reversed, but then it seems it's actually Bray Wyatt speaking if one fan's discovery is true.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/30/22)
Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, continuing the road to Extreme Rules. WWE is pushing tonight’s SmackDown with the phrase “The Bloodline vs. The World” in the video below. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not officially announced, however Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are set to compete in tag team action against Madcap Moss and Ricochet.
ewrestlingnews.com
Contract Of Impact Wrestling Star Set To Expire Soon
Mia Yim has been with Impact Wrestling since the spring of 2022, working almost exclusively with the promotion since then, following her departure from WWE in 2021. Fightful Select reports that it was a short-term deal, carrying her into October. Per the report, the contract expires on October 9, making...
PWMania
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
411mania.com
Advertised Talents For This Weekend’s WWE Live Events
WWE has an updated list of talents for this weekend’s live events. PWInsider reports that Saturday’s live event in Regina, Saskatchewan has Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day and Sami Zayn advertised. Meanwhile, the Saturday live event in Bismarck, North Dakota is advertising Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory and Bianca Belair for the show.
Yardbarker
Saraya: I loved my time in WWE, but I'm happy now in AEW
In the wake of criticism for her debut promo on AEW Dynamite, Saraya took to Twitter Friday to defend her comments and say that she loved her time in WWE, especially the time and opportunities given in her NXT days with Paul "Triple H" Levesque. During her Wednesday segment, she...
411mania.com
WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Campus Rush’
Fightful reports that on September 28, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘WWE Campus Rush’ with the USPTO. The trademark is related to their NIL – Next in Line program. Mark For: WWE CAMPUS RUSH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses (NILs); organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest.
