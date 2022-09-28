ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

ctexaminer.com

Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck police: Thieves hit three businesses in one week

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a string of burglaries in Naugatuck this week. According to police, on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m. Vape Rite at 423 N Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect remained […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
WATERTOWN, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
Derby, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Derby, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Watertown police investigate two armed robberies in Oakville

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two armed robberies that took place late Friday night are being investigated by the Watertown Police Department. Police believe that the two robberies, both in Oakville, are related. At around 7:20 p.m. a man walked into and robbed the Oakville Wine and Liquor Store at 384 Buckingham St. The man had a […]
WATERTOWN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
MANCHESTER, CT
recordpatriot.com

West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down

WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...

The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Cromwell fire chief resigns effective immediately

CROMWELL — Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Balletto abruptly resigned from his position Thursday night over what he says has been a pattern of blatant disrespect by the fire district's Board of Commissioners. Balletto, who had originally planned to resign next month, said in an email that he will step...
CROMWELL, CT
wshu.org

Bridgeport seeks public feedback in search for new police chief

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has scheduled two public hearings to allow residents and stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions to the top three candidates for its new police chief. The first will be held at Central High School on October 11 and the second will take place at Harding High...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Letter: Ansonia Alderman Says State Rep Took Too Much Credit

Back when I attended Derby High School, plagiarism was considered a serious offense. Taking credit for someone else’s work is never acceptable. That’s why I am writing to set the record straight about State Representative Kara Rochelle. Her attempt to take political credit for the $6.5 million in...
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting

MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor. South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m. They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

