Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Related
ctexaminer.com
Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
Naugatuck police: Thieves hit three businesses in one week
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a string of burglaries in Naugatuck this week. According to police, on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m. Vape Rite at 423 N Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect remained […]
Eyewitness News
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
Watertown police investigate two armed robberies in Oakville
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two armed robberies that took place late Friday night are being investigated by the Watertown Police Department. Police believe that the two robberies, both in Oakville, are related. At around 7:20 p.m. a man walked into and robbed the Oakville Wine and Liquor Store at 384 Buckingham St. The man had a […]
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
recordpatriot.com
West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down
WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
Police Ask Public's Help After New 2-Alarm Fire Is 3rd Blaze In Hours In Stamford
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may be involved in two fires. Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, said the department is working to identify the man who was caught on surveillance near two fires on Thursday, Sept. 29. A...
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
NBC Connecticut
Two People Seriously Injured When Impaired Driver Hit Them on Route 8 in Watertown: Police
Two people have serious injuries after an impaired driver hit a vehicle, pushing it into them, while they were changing a flat tire on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night, according to state police. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday. State police said a Mazda was parked along...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
West Haven Driver Arrested For 2017 Fatal Hit-And-Run
Five years after Shaneka Woods was struck and killed by a car while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, city police have arrested the driver allegedly responsible for the fatal hit-and-run. Top city cops announced that recent arrest Friday midday during a press conference held on the third floor of police...
Register Citizen
Cromwell fire chief resigns effective immediately
CROMWELL — Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Balletto abruptly resigned from his position Thursday night over what he says has been a pattern of blatant disrespect by the fire district's Board of Commissioners. Balletto, who had originally planned to resign next month, said in an email that he will step...
wshu.org
Bridgeport seeks public feedback in search for new police chief
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has scheduled two public hearings to allow residents and stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions to the top three candidates for its new police chief. The first will be held at Central High School on October 11 and the second will take place at Harding High...
New Haven Independent
Letter: Ansonia Alderman Says State Rep Took Too Much Credit
Back when I attended Derby High School, plagiarism was considered a serious offense. Taking credit for someone else’s work is never acceptable. That’s why I am writing to set the record straight about State Representative Kara Rochelle. Her attempt to take political credit for the $6.5 million in...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
Eyewitness News
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor. South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m. They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
30 Bags Of Fentanyl Recovered After K9 Tracks Down Wanted Man In New London County, Police Say
Connecticut State Police recovered 30 bags of fentanyl after a K9 helped locate a wanted man who was hiding in a garage, authorities said. Troopers in New London County responded to a report of a wanted man in the area of York Road in Lebanon at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, state police said.
Comments / 2