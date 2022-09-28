ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WBOC

Maryland Governor Announces Pay Increase for State Employees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that all state government employees employees will receive a 4.5% cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect Nov. 1, as part of a series of measures to enhance statewide workforce recruitment and retention efforts. The Board of...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Move Over Law Expands Saturday in Maryland

PIKESVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police are reminding drivers that beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the state's Move Over Law expands to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Ian Lashes South Carolina as Florida's Death Toll Climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Maryland Elections
WBOC

Delaware Vo-Tech Schools Receive $800K from U.S. Dept. of Labor

DELAWARE- Vocational school districts in the first state have received an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The money will go towards adult education programs. Polytech Adult Education, New Castle County Vocational Technical School District, and Sussex Technical School District will all benefit from the funds. Delaware officials...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Weather-related Delays Expected Friday Afternoon at Chesapeake Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Inclement weather is expected to arrive to the region on Friday and lasting throughout the weekend. With that in mind, the Maryland Transportation Authority said two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) will be prevented at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge during periods of inclement weather.
STEVENSVILLE, MD

