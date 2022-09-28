Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Maryland Governor Announces Pay Increase for State Employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that all state government employees employees will receive a 4.5% cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect Nov. 1, as part of a series of measures to enhance statewide workforce recruitment and retention efforts. The Board of...
WBOC
Maryland Transportation Authority: 2 Months Left to Pay Video Tolls Without Penalty
BALTIMORE - As of Oct. 1, exactly 60 days will remain in the Maryland Transportation Authority customer assistance plan offering a civil penalty waiver grace period for video tolls at the state's eight toll facilities, including the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. The MDTA is continuing to urge customers to take advantage...
WBOC
Move Over Law Expands Saturday in Maryland
PIKESVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police are reminding drivers that beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the state's Move Over Law expands to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
WBOC
Ian Lashes South Carolina as Florida's Death Toll Climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Delaware Vo-Tech Schools Receive $800K from U.S. Dept. of Labor
DELAWARE- Vocational school districts in the first state have received an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The money will go towards adult education programs. Polytech Adult Education, New Castle County Vocational Technical School District, and Sussex Technical School District will all benefit from the funds. Delaware officials...
WBOC
Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
WBOC
FEMA Grants Del. Volunteer Firefighters $1.25 Million
Delaware's Volunteer Firefighters Association (DVFA) has received a $1.25 million grant from FEMA. The money will go towards recruitment and retention.
WBOC
Ian Downgraded To Tropical Storm After Flooding Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis called Ian "the biggest flood event" ever seen in the southwest of Florida. Now a tropical storm, it could make landfall yet again in North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Weather-related Delays Expected Friday Afternoon at Chesapeake Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Inclement weather is expected to arrive to the region on Friday and lasting throughout the weekend. With that in mind, the Maryland Transportation Authority said two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) will be prevented at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge during periods of inclement weather.
Comments / 0