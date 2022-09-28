ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today

Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Extends Timeline for Waived Cancellation Fees Due to Hurricane Ian

Due to the impact of Tropical Storm Ian (Hurricane Ian until this morning), Walt Disney World waived cancellation and change fees for hotel reservations through Monday, October 3. They have now extended this timeline. Disney is waiving cancellation and change fees for check-ins through Thursday, October 6, 2022. For more...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Opening to All Guests Tomorrow

After being closed for three days due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort theme parks will finally reopen. Starting tomorrow, October 1, the parks will return to normal operations and all guests will be able to visit. Halloween Horror Nights will be open tonight. For more Universal Studios news from...
WDW News Today

Fantasyland Collections Featuring Mad Tea Party, Dumbo, and Carousels Around the World Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Recently, we found merchandise from classic Disney attractions now available at the Disneyland Resort. The collection features home decor based on favorite Fantasyland attractions Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: ‘We Go On’ to ‘New Horizons’ —Spaceship Earth Lights Up For Special 40th Anniversary Beacon of Magic Show With Classic EPCOT Music

To end the EPCOT 40th anniversary celebrations, Spaceship Earth lit up for a special Beacon of Magic show. EPCOT opened on October 1, 1982, and Disney marked the 40th anniversary with an opening ceremony, dated merchandise, and special decorations. It opens with ”Tapestry of Nations.”. The soundtrack includes ”Listen...
WDW News Today

1971-Era Turnstiles Removed from Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World started removing the archaic turnstiles from ride entrances around the park. Attractions like Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress have seen their entrance spaces opened up thanks to this change, and now the Country Bear Jamboree is wide open too!. Walking into the opening...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Magic Kingdom Reopens After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has left Florida and is on its way to the Carolinas. Walt Disney World theme parks were closed for two days due to the hurricane and are reopening today, September 30. New Park Pass reservations only opened to resort hotel guests, and the parks have later opening times than usual. Magic Kingdom opened at 8:00 a.m. for Early Theme Park Entry and at 10:00 a.m. for regular guests.
WDW News Today

Space Mountain Model Kit Arrives at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Ever wanted to have a small model of what may be Disney’s most iconic coaster building to display at home? Well want no more, for a new Space Mountain model kit has blasted into the Disneyland Resort!
disneydining.com

Dining for Cheap in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Let’s face it, vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort is not cheap. From ticket prices and Disney Resort hotel costs to extraneous purchases like souvenirs and supplies, prices add up quickly. One of the biggest costs that Guests can find themselves facing throughout a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is dining, as popular locations can feature high prices for delicious options throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs.
WDW News Today

Final Future World Sign Replaced at EPCOT

Almost exactly a year ago, the lands of EPCOT became “neighborhoods” and Future World was split into World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration. This week, the final Future World sign was replaced. Here’s a look at the light-up sign last month reading “Exit to Future World.” This...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Issues September 29 Update About Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World has issued an update about Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), which is making its way across Florida right now. We are thinking of our neighbors across Florida. We will get through this together and will be there to help our cast members and community. For more...
