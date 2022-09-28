Read full article on original website
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Gift Shops Enact Purchase Limit on Essentials During Hurricane Ian
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With guests currently hunkering down in Walt Disney World resort hotels during Hurricane Ian, gift shops have enacted purchase limits for essential items. At Johari Treasures in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village, a sign was...
WDW News Today
Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
TikTok video claims that Disney Parks will soon ban strollers. Don’t believe it
A TikTok video is going viral after its creator claimed Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida would ban strollers beginning Oct. 1. The news made fans of the Disneyland Resort wonder if a similar policy would begin at the “Happiest Place on Earth” in Anaheim. David Vaughn,...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Extends Timeline for Waived Cancellation Fees Due to Hurricane Ian
Due to the impact of Tropical Storm Ian (Hurricane Ian until this morning), Walt Disney World waived cancellation and change fees for hotel reservations through Monday, October 3. They have now extended this timeline. Disney is waiving cancellation and change fees for check-ins through Thursday, October 6, 2022. For more...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Minimal Flooding and Damage at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Amidst Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is still making its way across Florida. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have seen some flooding and damage, though seem relatively fine. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we saw a tree down in the savanna, but no other damage. Animals were taken indoors for safety. Hotel...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Guests Asked to Shelter in Their Rooms at 9 PM This Evening Due to Hurricane Ian
In-room televisions at Walt Disney World resorts have begun showing a message urging guests to stay in their rooms beginning at 9 p.m. this evening ahead of Hurricane Ian. The notice reads, “At 9 p.m. tonight after you’ve eaten dinner, we strongly recommend that you shelter indoors and do not leave your building or room.”
WDW News Today
Hole Ripped in Side of Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort During Hurricane Ian
Universal Orlando Resort remains closed today, September 29, as Hurricane Ian continues to make its way across the state. In addition to flooding in the area, the hurricane has punched a hole into the ride building for Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Jeff Allen at...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Opening to All Guests Tomorrow
After being closed for three days due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort theme parks will finally reopen. Starting tomorrow, October 1, the parks will return to normal operations and all guests will be able to visit. Halloween Horror Nights will be open tonight. For more Universal Studios news from...
WDW News Today
Fantasyland Collections Featuring Mad Tea Party, Dumbo, and Carousels Around the World Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Recently, we found merchandise from classic Disney attractions now available at the Disneyland Resort. The collection features home decor based on favorite Fantasyland attractions Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: ‘We Go On’ to ‘New Horizons’ —Spaceship Earth Lights Up For Special 40th Anniversary Beacon of Magic Show With Classic EPCOT Music
To end the EPCOT 40th anniversary celebrations, Spaceship Earth lit up for a special Beacon of Magic show. EPCOT opened on October 1, 1982, and Disney marked the 40th anniversary with an opening ceremony, dated merchandise, and special decorations. It opens with ”Tapestry of Nations.”. The soundtrack includes ”Listen...
WDW News Today
Prices Increase on Interactive Wands from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. For the first time in over a year, prices have been raised on interactive wands from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. Interactive wands are now $63.00, up four dollars from its previous...
WDW News Today
1971-Era Turnstiles Removed from Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World
Earlier this year, Walt Disney World started removing the archaic turnstiles from ride entrances around the park. Attractions like Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress have seen their entrance spaces opened up thanks to this change, and now the Country Bear Jamboree is wide open too!. Walking into the opening...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Magic Kingdom Reopens After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has left Florida and is on its way to the Carolinas. Walt Disney World theme parks were closed for two days due to the hurricane and are reopening today, September 30. New Park Pass reservations only opened to resort hotel guests, and the parks have later opening times than usual. Magic Kingdom opened at 8:00 a.m. for Early Theme Park Entry and at 10:00 a.m. for regular guests.
WDW News Today
Space Mountain Model Kit Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Ever wanted to have a small model of what may be Disney’s most iconic coaster building to display at home? Well want no more, for a new Space Mountain model kit has blasted into the Disneyland Resort!
disneydining.com
Dining for Cheap in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Let’s face it, vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort is not cheap. From ticket prices and Disney Resort hotel costs to extraneous purchases like souvenirs and supplies, prices add up quickly. One of the biggest costs that Guests can find themselves facing throughout a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is dining, as popular locations can feature high prices for delicious options throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs.
WDW News Today
Final Future World Sign Replaced at EPCOT
Almost exactly a year ago, the lands of EPCOT became “neighborhoods” and Future World was split into World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration. This week, the final Future World sign was replaced. Here’s a look at the light-up sign last month reading “Exit to Future World.” This...
WDW News Today
New Wizarding World Spell Map and Metal Marker Coins Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. On our most recent visit to The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, we noticed this new spell map to go along with the medallions we recently found. This map will allow you to track and record your spells, and where they are best used.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Issues September 29 Update About Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has issued an update about Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), which is making its way across Florida right now. We are thinking of our neighbors across Florida. We will get through this together and will be there to help our cast members and community. For more...
