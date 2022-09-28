Hurricane Ian has left Florida and is on its way to the Carolinas. Walt Disney World theme parks were closed for two days due to the hurricane and are reopening today, September 30. New Park Pass reservations only opened to resort hotel guests, and the parks have later opening times than usual. Magic Kingdom opened at 8:00 a.m. for Early Theme Park Entry and at 10:00 a.m. for regular guests.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO