Energy high as CU Buffs men’s basketball begins practice

BOULDER — Just like there was a lack of McKinley Wright’s presence to start practice last season for Colorado, you could feel the difference without Evan Battey as the Buffs began practice for the 2022-23 season this week.

It’s a challenge teams face every fall when they begin a new season without their vocal senior leaders from the year before. Battey had big shoes to fill last year — well, not literally — in replacing Wright as a leader and now that task falls on junior forward Tristan da Silva, as the only seniors on CU’s rosters are two grad transfers.

Coach Tad Boyle said they’ve challenged da Silva to step into that leadership role and if you ask Boyle, that’s something that has to be done with your voice.

“He’s a guy that’s got those [leadership] abilities [and he’s done a great job so far,” Boyle said. “I hear his voice more right now than I did in his first two years and we’re going to need it. You cannot lead without being vocal. This leadership by example stuff doesn’t exist to me. You’re just a great teammate. If you bust your tail everyday and do what you’re supposed to do, you’re a great teammate. But it doesn’t make you a great leader.”

This CU team will have a new look to it in Boyle’s 13th year in Boulder as there’s an abundance of young players that will be required to step into bigger roles this season, to go along with a few transfers that should be immediate contributors.

“Energy has been really good. It should be good at the beginning of [official] practice,” Boyle said Tuesday. “If you’re not energetic now, I don’t know when you will be. In the offseason, we worked the majority on skill work and offensive ideas and concepts because I know how much emphasis we’re going to put on defense once the season starts so I was really pleased with our energy defensively. I like this team.”

What will determine how successful this team is this season is how big of a leap the returning players can make in their sophomore and junior seasons. Da Silva is the only returning starter from the season opener last season, leaving sophomores KJ Simpson, Julian Hammond and Lawson Lovering and junior Nique Clifford all in position to play major minutes and fill starting roles.

“I think we’ve had a lot of guys really get a lot better,” Boyle said. “Lawson Lovering has really made big strides. I’m very pleased with the returning guys and the strides they made in the offseason. Now the challenge is, can they elevate their roles and be everyday guys? Not that some of them weren’t last year, but we’re going to need those guys to step up and be major, major contributors for us this year.”

Two Ivy League transfers — Jalen Gabiddon from Yale and Ethan Wright from Princeton — and junior college transfer J’Vonne Hadley also figure to be key factors right away for the Buffs.

“Our two Ivy League transfers are doing what I thought they would do,” Boyle said. “Each day they get a little bit more comfortable, figuring out the system [and] what’s expected of them. J’Vonne Hadley is going to be really, really solid for this team.”

The ‘X factor’ for this team may be redshirt freshman Quincy Allen.

The former 4-star recruit and Washington D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year missed all of last season due to injuries, but is back healthy heading as preparation for the season is underway and could quickly establish himself as one of the better players on this team if he’s able to quickly put it all together.

“He’s been healthy so far, knock on wood,” Boyle said. “Quincy can do some things that 1% of people playing college basketball can do –– the plays that he can make athletically, defensively and offensively. For him, it’s about consistency. Right now, he does one thing well and makes two mistakes. The physical tools that that kid has, they’re off the chart.”