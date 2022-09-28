ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Energy high as CU Buffs men’s basketball begins practice

By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prVg6_0iEBLWEd00
Colorado head coach Tad Boyle in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 60-57. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

BOULDER — Just like there was a lack of McKinley Wright’s presence to start practice last season for Colorado, you could feel the difference without Evan Battey as the Buffs began practice for the 2022-23 season this week.

It’s a challenge teams face every fall when they begin a new season without their vocal senior leaders from the year before. Battey had big shoes to fill last year — well, not literally — in replacing Wright as a leader and now that task falls on junior forward Tristan da Silva, as the only seniors on CU’s rosters are two grad transfers.

Coach Tad Boyle said they’ve challenged da Silva to step into that leadership role and if you ask Boyle, that’s something that has to be done with your voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8acA_0iEBLWEd00
Colorado forward Tristan da Silva (23) drives to the basket against California guard Jordan Shepherd (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Jed Jacobsohn

“He’s a guy that’s got those [leadership] abilities [and he’s done a great job so far,” Boyle said. “I hear his voice more right now than I did in his first two years and we’re going to need it. You cannot lead without being vocal. This leadership by example stuff doesn’t exist to me. You’re just a great teammate. If you bust your tail everyday and do what you’re supposed to do, you’re a great teammate. But it doesn’t make you a great leader.”

This CU team will have a new look to it in Boyle’s 13th year in Boulder as there’s an abundance of young players that will be required to step into bigger roles this season, to go along with a few transfers that should be immediate contributors.

“Energy has been really good. It should be good at the beginning of [official] practice,” Boyle said Tuesday. “If you’re not energetic now, I don’t know when you will be. In the offseason, we worked the majority on skill work and offensive ideas and concepts because I know how much emphasis we’re going to put on defense once the season starts so I was really pleased with our energy defensively. I like this team.”

What will determine how successful this team is this season is how big of a leap the returning players can make in their sophomore and junior seasons. Da Silva is the only returning starter from the season opener last season, leaving sophomores KJ Simpson, Julian Hammond and Lawson Lovering and junior Nique Clifford all in position to play major minutes and fill starting roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9Mng_0iEBLWEd00
Colorado guard Nique Clifford (32) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

“I think we’ve had a lot of guys really get a lot better,” Boyle said. “Lawson Lovering has really made big strides. I’m very pleased with the returning guys and the strides they made in the offseason. Now the challenge is, can they elevate their roles and be everyday guys? Not that some of them weren’t last year, but we’re going to need those guys to step up and be major, major contributors for us this year.”

Two Ivy League transfers — Jalen Gabiddon from Yale and Ethan Wright from Princeton — and junior college transfer J’Vonne Hadley also figure to be key factors right away for the Buffs.

“Our two Ivy League transfers are doing what I thought they would do,” Boyle said. “Each day they get a little bit more comfortable, figuring out the system [and] what’s expected of them. J’Vonne Hadley is going to be really, really solid for this team.”

The ‘X factor’ for this team may be redshirt freshman Quincy Allen.

The former 4-star recruit and Washington D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year missed all of last season due to injuries, but is back healthy heading as preparation for the season is underway and could quickly establish himself as one of the better players on this team if he’s able to quickly put it all together.

“He’s been healthy so far, knock on wood,” Boyle said. “Quincy can do some things that 1% of people playing college basketball can do –– the plays that he can make athletically, defensively and offensively. For him, it’s about consistency. Right now, he does one thing well and makes two mistakes. The physical tools that that kid has, they’re off the chart.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Extra muscle, added durability a result of Zeke Nnaji's summer spent in Nuggets weight room

LA JOLLA, Calif. – No shirt and no shoes were no problem for Zeke Nnaji in the Nuggets’ weight room this summer. The lack of shoes, at least by traditional standards, was part of Nuggets strength and conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger’s plan for Nnaji’s summer. During workouts, he put Nnaji in a minimalist shoe with slots for each toe, which simulates being barefoot but provides increased traction.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Basketball
Boulder, CO
College Basketball
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado College Basketball
City
Boulder, CO
chsaanow.com

No. 1 Columbine softball takes driver’s seat in hotly contested 5A Jeffco race

LITTLETON — The much-anticipated softball showdown between No. 3 Valor Christian and No. 1 Columbine turned into a one-sided affair in a hurry Wednesday. The top-ranked Rebels had a 7-run second inning to break the Class 5A Jeffco League game wide-open. Columbine eventually took a 11-1 victory in six innings to stay undefeated on the season, improving to 18-0 and 4-0 in conference play.
LITTLETON, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tad Boyle
The Denver Gazette

Stoia's report card: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Offense Neither offense has been great through three games this season, despite having high expectations. The Raiders rank 11th in points per game at 21.3, but 18th in yards per game at 346.7. The Broncos are 31st in points per game at 14.3 and 16th in yards per game at 348. The Broncos are hoping for a breakthrough this week, but the Raiders certainly have more talent offensively, featuring wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller — arguably the two best players at...
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday

The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Ivy League#College Transfer#Cu
The Denver Gazette

Denver solar home tour Saturday

When the Solar Energy Research Institute, now National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, staged a tour of 12 new solar home designs built across the Denver area in 1981, engineer John Avenson bought a tour house that was built in Westminster. The month-long Institute tour drew a hundred thousand visitors...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos injury report ahead of Raiders game: D.J. Jones, Dalton Risner listed as questionable

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos' final injury report is lengthy, but there's optimism not many key players will miss Sunday's game. Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) have all been ruled out for the game. Meinerz is the only starter of the bunch, and was originally expected to play, but had a setback on Thursday. ...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Denver Gazette

NHL Insider: How Jared Bednar handles training camp cuts as Avalanche roster takes shape

Every Friday during the offseason, Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche. What they said “Hopefully, I will finally make the team. But if not, s--- happens. It’s probably my last chance to make it here, so I will do everything and hopefully I can (make) it.” — Avalanche roster hopeful Martin Kaut, a 2018 first-round draft choice, at the start of...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Can coach hack it vs. Broncos arch-rival

Mike Shanahan was Mastermind; Nathaniel Hackett has been Scatterbrain. Although Hackett - with assistance and advice from eight members of the Broncos’ coaching and front-office staffs, media and sellout crowds - allegedly has learned how and when to call timeouts, manage the play clock, choose to punt or kick field goals or go for it on fourth down and perform other tasks necessary for an NFL head coach, he now must make the quantum leap to scoring more than one lousy touchdown a game and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy