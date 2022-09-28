ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Columbia cautions drivers to avoid certain flood-prone areas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia urged motorists to be cautious in certain flood-prone areas due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian. Remember the phrase: Turn around, don’t drown. Officials said the following areas are prone to flooding during heavy rain events:. Main and...
Dominion energy preps for the storm

Power outages reported in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
