Forecast: See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed next
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri says he expects Hurricane Ian to lose speed and become a tropical storm before picking up steam to make its third landfall in Georgia and the Carolinas.
Category 1 Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the forecast.
Hurricane Center alert: 'Higher than usual' uncertainty for Tropical Storm Ian
As Tropical Storm Ian intensifies and makes its way toward the United States, the National Hurricane Center is advising that the future strength and path of the storm remains uncertain — in fact, more so than usual.
National Weather Service To Issue ‘Extreme Wind’ Warning As Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
As Hurricane Ian’s eyewall approaches land and the threat for extreme wind is expected inland, the National Weather Service will issue an Extreme Wind Warning (EWW). The EWW product is a text product produced by National Weather Service (NWS) offices. The following criteria is used
WIS-TV
City of Columbia cautions drivers to avoid certain flood-prone areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia urged motorists to be cautious in certain flood-prone areas due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian. Remember the phrase: Turn around, don’t drown. Officials said the following areas are prone to flooding during heavy rain events:. Main and...
WIS-TV
Dominion energy preps for the storm
Dominion energy preps for the storm
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida will continue to see heavy rain, flash flooding
Ian weakened early Thursday, and the storm was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. The system brought widespread power outages in Florida.
WIS-TV
Power outages reported in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
Tracking the remnants of Ian and the potential impacts to Northeast Ohio
Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw is tracking what is left of Ian and discussing the latest track, timing and impacts of a powerful tropical system
