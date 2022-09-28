Read full article on original website
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
Ed Sheeran Sued for $100 Million for Allegedly Copying Marvin Gaye’s Hit “Let’s Get it On”
British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran will face trial in the US over claims he copied his 2014 hit ‘Thinking Out Loud’ from Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic ‘Let’s Get It On’. U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton in Manhattan denied Sheeran’s bid to dismiss the...
Actor, John Boyega Attends Woman King South African Premiere With His Parents And Sister
John Boyega took his parents with him to the South African premiere of the Hollywood movie The Woman King. Boyega, who starred in the movie, showed off his parents and sister at the premiere. Sharing photos on Instagram, he wrote: “@womankingmovie premiere in South Africa was something special. Surrounded by...
Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Spark Dating Rumors With NYC Date Night
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have sparked dating rumors after being spotted out on a romantic dinner date in New York City on Wednesday night. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter and the comedian, 38, were spotted sharing an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village called Miss Lily’s, as revealed in photos obtained by Daily Mail.
Donald Trump Is Worth $3.2 Billion, According To Forbes
Donald Trump’s net worth has increased since leaving office in January of last, according to Forbes. The outlet’s annual wealth tracker calculated the former president’s net worth to be $3.2 billion, $700 million more than it was in September 2021. It’s the most Trump has been worth since he became president.
