Troubled Relationship

Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Spark Dating Rumors With NYC Date Night

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have sparked dating rumors after being spotted out on a romantic dinner date in New York City on Wednesday night. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter and the comedian, 38, were spotted sharing an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village called Miss Lily’s, as revealed in photos obtained by Daily Mail.
Donald Trump Is Worth $3.2 Billion, According To Forbes

Donald Trump’s net worth has increased since leaving office in January of last, according to Forbes. The outlet’s annual wealth tracker calculated the former president’s net worth to be $3.2 billion, $700 million more than it was in September 2021. It’s the most Trump has been worth since he became president.
