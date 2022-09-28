Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Ukraine Exports Closer to Pre-War Levels
Ukrainian grain exports are closer to reaching pre-war levels, two months after Russia and Ukraine agreed to the Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the U.N. and Turkey. Ukraine's vital exports were cut off after Russia launched its war on Ukraine. The initiative allows Ukrainian exports to flow safely again from its ports to the world. VOA Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze gained rare access to the port of Odesa and has more in this report. Camera: Yevhenii Shynkar Produced by: Daniil Batushchak.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 1
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:02 a.m.: An investigation by RFE/RL journalists shows connections between the metallurgical empire of Vladimir Lisin, one of Russia's richest oligarchs, and Russia's military industries. According to an NGO that monitors Russian state contracts, one of his companies did business with a state-run institute involved in the development of nuclear weapons. Lisin's company issued a statement to RFE/RL denying its products could be used for military purposes. Unlike many of Russia's rich and politically connected industrialists, Lisin and his companies have not been sanctioned by the European Union, the United States, Britain, or even Ukraine.
Voice of America
Russia Proclaims Annexation of Ukraine Territories
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the annexation of four Ukraine regions, even as Ukraine announced its military was achieving significant results in the country’s east. "People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever," Putin said during a ceremony at the...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What Impact will Putin’s Annexation of Ukrainian Territory Have on the War?
Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed four additional Ukrainian regions Friday. It’s a move that Ukraine said it will never accept and goes against the United Nations Charter and international law. What impact will it have on the war moving forward? Plus, living under Russian occupation.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia poised to Annex Parts of Ukraine
Why is Moscow choosing this particular time to hold so-called referenda in occupied territories on joining Russia? The United States announces a new tranche of aid for Ukraine. And protests in Russia against President Putin’s mobilization continue.
Voice of America
Despite Friction, US Secures Partnership with Pacific Island Leaders
US President Joe Biden hosted Pacific Island leaders at the White House Thursday, offering $810 million of assistance to a region where China is aggressively expanding its influence. The leaders signed the Declaration on US-Pacific Partnership — which covers climate change, security and trade — despite initial discord among summit attendees. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Voice of America
How Displaced Ukrainians in Poland Find Work While Benefiting Its Economy
Poland, far from being overwhelmed by the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians seeking refuge from Russia’s invasion of their country, is seeing its economy grow, according to economists. The latest available figures from early August show about half of the working-age people who fled Ukraine for Poland are now...
Voice of America
American Woman to Lead UN Communications Agency
Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the United States has been elected to head the International Telecommunications Union. The agency is known as the ITU. It works to set international standards for the use of electromagnetic signals for radio, internet and television communications. Russia’s Rashid Ismailov was the only other candidate in a...
Voice of America
Ukrainian Mural Artist Leaves US, Returns to Irpin Despite War
Irpin, a city in the Kyiv region, was under Russian occupation in March. Officials say over 70% of its infrastructure was damaged. When the Russians retreated, several residents started returning from abroad to help rebuild their city. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story.
Voice of America
US Slaps Fresh Sanctions on Russia for Its Annexation
The Biden administration Friday imposed fresh sanctions and export controls on entities and individuals inside and outside Russia that provide support to President Vladimir Putin’s government, following his annexation of four regions of Ukraine. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Voice of America
Ukrainian Forces Recapture Key City in Eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian forces recaptured the key eastern city of Lyman, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, sending Russian soldiers fleeing the area a day after Moscow annexed the region, along with three other territories in eastern and southeastern Ukraine. Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Saturday its forces were “entering Lyman.”. “Ukrainian Air...
Voice of America
New Warnings from Ukraine About Looming Russian Cyberattacks
Washington — Ukraine is again urging its companies and private organizations to immediately bolster their cybersecurity ahead of what could be a new wave of Russian attacks. The Ukrainian government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA) published new recommendations Thursday, warning that its experts had identified software vulnerabilities that could allow Russian cyber actors to get deep inside a computer network.
Voice of America
US Warns Putin Against Any Use of Nuclear Weapons
The U.S. has warned Russia that using nuclear weapons in Ukraine will trigger extraordinary consequences. Russia's Vladimir Putin said last week that if Russia was threatened, he was prepared to "use all the means available to us." VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
NATO Vows Retaliation for Attacks on Infrastructure, Blames Sabotage for Pipe Blasts
NATO vowed retaliation Thursday for attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member nations, while strongly suggesting the rupture of two Baltic Sea pipelines meant to send natural gas from Russia to Germany was the direct result of sabotage. Ambassadors to NATO, the West's key military alliance, said in...
Voice of America
US Charges Russian Oligarch Deripaska with Sanctions Evasion
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday unsealed an indictment charging Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska and two associates with conspiracy to evade U.S. sanctions. Deripaska, 52, who is considered a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2018 for...
Voice of America
Many Americans in No Rush to Get Bivalent COVID-19 Booster
New Orleans — For weeks, reformulated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters have been available across the United States that aim to protect against newer omicron variants that have sickened millions of people in recent months. Initial reports, however, suggest Americans are not rushing to get the new vaccines. While health...
Voice of America
At UN, Russia, US Trade Barbs Over Nord Stream Damage
The United States and Russia traded barbs and accusations at a U.N. Security Council meeting Friday about the apparent sabotage to a major gas pipeline that Russia uses to supply Europe. Between Sept. 26 and 29, explosions caused four leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that run...
Voice of America
Finland Bars Russian Tourists After Thousands Enter Country
The Finnish government announced it is closing its borders to Russians with European tourist visas effective at midnight Thursday night, after thousands of people streamed over their shared border with Russia in recent days. At a news conference in Helsinki Thursday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters the government...
Voice of America
Blinken Heads to South America to Encourage Democracies on Continent
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to head to Colombia, Chile and Peru next week, focusing on protecting democracy, combating climate change and exploring economic opportunities. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
