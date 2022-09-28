When you base a handicap on a quarterback's health, and then that signal-caller gets hurt, the writing is on the wall for your bet. Chris Reynolds didn't make it to the end of Charlotte's contest versus South Carolina, damaging the "Saturday Seven" in Week 4. Thankfully, the success of our early week bets on the big games offset our 2-5 record. All told, a 7-6 week moves us to 29-23-1 (55.7%) overall on the season despite another one of our matchups showing up on a high-profile TV segment about bad beats.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO