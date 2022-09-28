Read full article on original website
Top in-state basketball target sets commitment date, announcement plans
The four-star prospect is down to three schools, including South Carolina.
Heralded recruit cuts Blue Devils from list
At least for now, the Duke basketball staff's efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. ...
atozsports.com
4-star recruit gives his thoughts on the atmosphere in Neyland for the Tennessee/Florida game
2025 four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery was one of the many recruits in Neyland Stadium this past Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ win against the Florida Gators. Montgomery, 6-foot-3/200 lbs from Findlay, OH (the same hometown as future Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger), is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 90 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide takes on tough Texas A&M defense with Bryce Young’s status unknown
Alabama football schedule: Week 6 – Alabama vs Texas A&M Week 6 – Alabama vs Texas A&M Aggies Date: Game
Dawn Staley Addresses Controversial Game Cancelation Decision
South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley defended her decision to cancel its scheduled season-opener against BYU following an alleged incident at a Cougars volleyball game. Rachel Richardson, the only Black player on Duke's volleyball team, accused a BYU fan of yelling racial slurs at her. BYU rescinded its...
atozsports.com
Look: Tennessee converted a celebrity LSU fan to a Vols fan
Just ahead of their big matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge, it appears that the Tennessee Vols have converted a celebrity Tigers fan into a UT fan. Celeb podcaster and standup comedian Theo Von, a former LSU student who rose to fame as a member of the Road Rules cast on MTV, was randomly on the sidelines last week for the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
saturdaytradition.com
Jalen Hurts considered a transfer to 1 B1G program until conversation with Nick Saban
Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.
College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision
Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
Texas Commit Malik Muhammad Schedules Official Visit to Alabama
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Elite Linebacker Adarius Hayes Names His Top 8 Schools
Four-star linebacker recruit Adarius Hayes has narrowed his college options down to eight programs. Hayes named Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF as his top choices. "I just want to say thank god for all the blessings that came my way and I’m going...
theScore
CFB Wrap-Up: Takeaways from Week 5's biggest games
College Football Wrap-Up recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines the significance of them moving forward. Lane Kiffin has made his name as an incredibly gifted offensive play-caller, but the veteran coach was quick to thank Ole Miss' defense Saturday for securing a huge win over No. 7 Kentucky. The Rebels' unit rose to the occasion multiple times down the stretch for a 22-19 win in Oxford.
theScore
Duggan, TCU rout No. 18 Oklahoma
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan outran the Oklahoma defense for long touchdown and lofted passes to wide-open receivers for other lengthy scores. Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel never got much of a chance to match him. Duggan went 67 yards for one of his two rushing TDs...
2025 4-star CB Jett White reacts to LSU offer
2025 Orange (Calif.) cornerback Jett White added an LSU offer earlier this month, adding to his big number of offers as a sophomore. He reacts to the offer inside!
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's emotional win over Arkansas
In one of the strangest, most momentum-swinging games you have ever seen, No. 2 Alabama went on the road and defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26. The Crimson Tide would come out of the gates on fire and quickly jumped on the Hogs 14-0. Then, one of the scariest moments of the college football season happened when star quarterback Bryce Young exited the contest with a shoulder injury.
On3 top-50 2024 prospect Adarius Hayes names top eight schools
Largo (Fla.) four-star 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes is down to eight schools in his recruitment, he announced Thursday on Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, UCF, Oklahoma and Notre Dame on the list. Hayes is the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2024 class,...
theScore
CFB Week 5 best bets: The 'Saturday Seven'
When you base a handicap on a quarterback's health, and then that signal-caller gets hurt, the writing is on the wall for your bet. Chris Reynolds didn't make it to the end of Charlotte's contest versus South Carolina, damaging the "Saturday Seven" in Week 4. Thankfully, the success of our early week bets on the big games offset our 2-5 record. All told, a 7-6 week moves us to 29-23-1 (55.7%) overall on the season despite another one of our matchups showing up on a high-profile TV segment about bad beats.
theScore
September surprises: Biggest shocks from 1st month of 2022 season
The first month of the college football season has come and gone. Once again, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, and Michigan look like the five best teams in the country. While that's becoming an almost annual occurrence, there are plenty of unexpected developments to follow from the first four weeks of action in 2022.
College Wire editors predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 5
Week 5 in the SEC has arrived with two teams enjoying the open week. The Tennessee Vols (4-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) will return to action in Week 6. In Week 4 the conference finished 6-0 in nonconference play. Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Auburn enjoyed winning their SEC matchups. For Week 5 there are a total of seven games featuring SEC teams and only two are of the nonconference variety. South Carolina will host South Carolina State and Florida will host FCS opponent Eastern Washington on Sunday. The game was moved due to Hurricane Ian. Ole Miss is...
Rece Davis pinpoints Clemson’s ‘landmark’ moment under Swinney
It’s been seven years since Dabo Swinney uttered one of his most memorable lines as Clemson’s head football coach. In the opinion of the host of College GameDay, it coincided with the moment Swinney’s (...)
5-Star DL David Hicks’ commitment signals that the Aggies aren’t done yet
The Aggies 2023 recruiting class received some beyond fantastic news on Wednesday, as the top-ranked defensive lineman in the class, David Hicks out of Katy, Texas committed to Texas A&M, beating out the Oklahoma Sooners who were the presumed favorites according to multiple recruiting outlets going into his announcement. Hicks’ commitment comes almost exactly two months after Top-20 ranked linebacker Anthony hill pledged his commitment to the maroon and white on July 30th, and through various social media posts, Hill, and a number of current 2023 Aggie commits are pledging to do whatever they can to help the class continue to...
