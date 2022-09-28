Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakotans helping hurricane victims in Florida
FARGO - North Dakota joins the list of states sending supplies and personnel to stormed ravaged Florida. A Red Cross disaster team from Fargo left yesterday for Orlando which is a staging area for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Relief teams will probably be assigned to the southeast region for two or three weeks.
kvrr.com
North Dakota teams up with neighboring states as an option for international travelers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau sent an ambassador to Frankfurt, Germany to pitch visitors to stop by the F-M region and surrounding states. In multiple meetings with international travel agents, Charley Johnson, the President and CEO of the F-M CVB, says agents are starting...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo trucker set to receive national award derailed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mike Hill’s not just a truck driver for Spartan Nash, he’s been a driver for them for nearly 4 decades. Over his 39 year career, Hill has driven nearly 4 million miles, delivered 250 million pounds of food and all without one single accident.
wdayradionow.com
9-29-22 Thursdays with Tony
Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.
fargoinc.com
Family Resorts: Kaldahl Schupp Family, Fair Hills Resort
Located on the north shore of Pelican Lake in Minnesota, Fair Hills Resort is a testament to the idea that a world away can be found just minutes away. With over 100 cabins, 3 meals served a day and supervised activities for ages 4 to 94, they check all the boxes for a family-fun, summer resort experience.
Deadly Pathogen Hits Commerical Flock In North Dakota
An update to the September 22nd story reporting influenza discovery in domestic flocks. Monday 9/2622, there was confirmation of avian influenza in a commercial turkey and chicken flock in Ransom County, North Dakota. This led to a suspension of all comingling bird events in surrounding counties as well. Also, the depopulation of the entirety of the commercial flock has been ordered before the birds can enter the food system.
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
wdayradionow.com
9-29-22 Prime Time Sports Hour 2
South Carolina State at South Carolina @ 6 p.m. Pennsylvania at Dartmouth Friday @ 6 p.m. MVFC games to watch Missouri State @ UND, NDSU vs Youngstown State. 7:23 - 7:34 - The Fargo Force have announced the 2022-23 team captains. 7:38 - 7:50 - UFC closes Saturday night’s card...
wdayradionow.com
9-28-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2
00:24 - Sheriff Jesse Jahner - Cass County Sheriff's Office. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club.
newsdakota.com
Frontier Village General Store Work Underway for 2023
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been a few years since the General Store at the Frontier Village has been open and operating. But, Jamestown Tourism Visitor Experience Manager Allison Limke says they’re working to prepare the building for 2023. Limke says with the changeover to the city...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo truck driver may miss award ceremony due to hurricane
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo truck driver may miss an award ceremony in his honor because of Hurricane Ian. Mike Hill is set to be honored by Spartan Nash for their circle of excellence award. Hill has driven nearly four million miles during his career and has delivered 250 million pounds of food. Hill hasn't had a single accident during his nearly 40 years with the company. He was supposed to fly out to Orlando to receive the award tomorrow, but now those plans may be on hold.
valleynewslive.com
Mental health experts hope DL murder-suicide doesn’t ‘inspire’ others
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local suicide prevention activist is speaking out in hopes of saving at least one life in light of the tragic murder-suicide earlier this week in Becker County. Scott Geiselhart wasn’t close friends with Steve and Stacy Stearns, but saw them several times over...
valleynewslive.com
Grace period for free and reduced school lunches ending soon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public School District is reminding families that the grace period for free and reduced lunch is ending soon. Households that qualified during the 2021-22 school year have continued to receive those benefits at the beginning of this school year, but that grace period ends on October 8.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Stealthy, black North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle harder for drivers to spot on Fargo area highways
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is using a new, stealthy patrol vehicle on Fargo area highways that is harder for drivers to see. "We'll see what kind of reaction we get from the public, how well we do when it comes to enforcement on these aggressive driving behaviors out there, the distracted drivers, if it is making a difference for us," said Captain Bryan Niewind.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
Times-Online
Valley City’s new venue has a name, an open date, and more
A new events center coming to Valley City this holiday season has a name at last: the Reserve at Woodland. The new name, and new logo, precedes the impending completion of an immense amount of work that’s gone in to convert the historic, but neglected building’s interior and exterior into a top-of-the-line events center, ideal for hosting corporate and private parties and wedding celebrations.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Firefighters put out small deck fire
WEST FARGO - West Fargo Firefighters battled a deck fire last night. The fire, at 2915 Bluestem Drive, was reported just after 10:30pm. The fire was small and firefighters put it out quickly. Fire and smoke damage to the building was minor. No one was hurt or displaced. The cause...
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
