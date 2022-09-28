ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Battalion Texas AM

Aggies beaten by a single Razorback goal

Texas A&M lost on Thursday, Sept. 29 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The single-goal showdown was determined by heavy defensive play. The Aggies only allowed six shots to be taken at their own net, but the Razorbacks were able to put one in after a corner throw that led to a header.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Texas A&M softball opens up its fall slate with a 10-inning exhibition victory over McLennan

The Texas A&M softball team opened up its fall slate of exhibitions on Friday, Sept. 30 with a 13-5 win over McLennan Community College at Davis Diamond. The Aggies begin the fall season under newly hired head coach Trisha Ford. The exhibition was scheduled for 10 innings, to allow both teams to be able to play as much of their roster as possible.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Texas A&M Cross Country has a solid showing at the 48th annual Paul Short Run

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Texas A&M cross country team ran at the 48th annual Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa. The Paul Short Run is hosted by Lehigh University and, according to lehighsports.com, is one of the nation’s largest cross country meets with over 5,500 student athletes from over 450 colleges or high schools, all of whom competed across 12 different races on Friday. The men’s team placed 16th overall in the race, with the women’s team placing 19th.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies chase first SEC win, aim to reclaim Ellis

Texas A&M soccer looks to win its first SEC game of the season away from home against the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, followed by a home weekend matchup against thr Rice University Owls. The Aggies’ last game against the University of Alabama ended with a 3-0 loss on the road...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Journey to the land of cowbells

“I’m disappointed in the outcome,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. On Oct. 2, 2021, exactly a year minus one day before its next matchup against Mississippi State, Fisher spoke these words to the media following the 26-22 loss at Kyle Field. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Fisher and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Swinging into a new season

Texas A&M softball kicks off its 2022-23 season with an exhibition against McLennan on Friday, Sept. 30, at Davis Diamond. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. The 2022 A&M team had an underwhelming season with a 31-28 overall record and a 6-18 record in the SEC. A number of changes were made to the softball program, chief among them was a new head coach.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Equestrian team travels to California

Texas A&M equestrian will compete in California against Fresno State and the University of California, Davis on Friday and Saturday. The Friday, Sept. 30, competition will be held at the Student Horse Center in Fresno, Calif., beginning at 1 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the maroon and white will compete at the UC Davis Equestrian Center beginning at 11 a.m.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Opelika-Auburn News

These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn

With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
AUBURN, AL
apr.org

World's Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama

A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTOK-TV

Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama's response to Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Carroll @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 6

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Carroll takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies Invent: Redefining data narratives in 48 hours

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the "Viz Information" competition hosted by Aggies Invent was held at The Chevron Rooms of Zachry Engineering Education Complex, with undergraduate and graduate students hunched over rows of tables, focused and moving papers, numbers and ideas around to design innovative prototypes in 48 hours. Aggies Invent...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WJTV 12

Body discovered at Alabama dumpster

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika.  The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
OPELIKA, AL
Battalion Texas AM

Students share why they're voting O'Rourke after on-campus rally

With the Texas gubernatorial election approaching on Nov. 8, students gathered on Texas A&M’s campus for democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally to hear him speak about his goals and future policies for Texas before the polls open. With an introduction from his campaign’s student fellows, O’Rourke spoke...
TEXAS STATE

