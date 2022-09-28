On Friday, Sept. 30, the Texas A&M cross country team ran at the 48th annual Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa. The Paul Short Run is hosted by Lehigh University and, according to lehighsports.com, is one of the nation’s largest cross country meets with over 5,500 student athletes from over 450 colleges or high schools, all of whom competed across 12 different races on Friday. The men’s team placed 16th overall in the race, with the women’s team placing 19th.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO