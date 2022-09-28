Read full article on original website
Get Dumped Then, Rutgers
The Buckeyes have demolished many opponents in the 100 years of Ohio Stadium, and it's time for them to add another to the list. Ohio State plays Rutgers today, and we all know how this story ends. The Buckeyes are a perfect 8-0 against the Scarlet Knights, outscoring them 428-88 in those games while scoring more than 50 points six times.
Garrett Stover Enjoying His Cousin’s Breakout Season and Plans More Visits to Ohio State, A Preview of OSU’s Upcoming Recruiting Weekend
It’s going to be pretty hard to top last weekend’s Ohio State visit for four-star 2024 safety Garrett Stover. Not only did the Ohio product fully take in the atmosphere of the blackout in OSU’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin, but he watched his cousin, Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, have a career night. In the win, Stover caught four passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns. This was on the heels of a three-catch, 81-yard performance against Toledo the week before.
Depth And Injury Questions Remain At Cornerback As Ryan Day Says Freshmen JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown Will Continue to See "Significant Time"
Ohio State’s cornerback situation didn’t cost it against Wisconsin, and it’s not likely to negatively impact Saturday’s matchup with Rutgers’ 111th-ranked passing offense. Considering the ongoing injury issues and general lack of depth at the position, though, it will remain among the biggest question marks...
Damarion Witten Says Getting an Ohio State Offer Was “An Honor,” Daevin Hobbs Receives an Offer from the Buckeyes, Kylan Fox Will Visit Columbus Saturday
Four-star Ohio 2024 tight end Damarion Witten is becoming more comfortable with Ohio State after each visit to Columbus. The Glenville product camped with the Buckeyes in June alongside several of his high school teammates, then made his way back to OSU for gameday trips in September for the Notre Dame and Wisconsin games.
💯 It’s a Celebration: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Stadium, one of the most recognizable venues in all of sports and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, turns 100 this week and The Ohio State University and Department of Athletics will recognize the honor around the Ohio State vs. Rutgers football game, set for Saturday with a 3:40 p.m. kick. The Big Ten Network will televise the game.
