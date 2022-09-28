Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Courthouse News Service
Bank-funded terrorism
MIAMI — A federal judge in Florida was regretful in his dismissal of an American journalist’s lawsuit against Qatar Islamic Bank, which allegedly supported terrorists who kidnapped and tortured the journalist for most of 2013. The court lacks personal jurisdiction over the bank under the Anti-Terrorism Act because the journalist served the summons outside the U.S.
Courthouse News Service
Texas gerrymander
SAN ANTONIO — A federal judge in Texas declined to dismiss an anti-gerrymandering organization from a lawsuit against Texas redistricting. State officials said the group lacks standing, but because it represents voters in the challenged district, the lawsuit is “germane” to the organization’s purpose.
Courthouse News Service
Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke face off in first and only debate
EDINBURG, Texas (CN) — Former Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke squared off against Governor Greg Abbott Friday night in the first and only gubernatorial debate ahead of Texas’ super charged November election. The hour-long debate, held at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus along the Texas/Mexico...
Courthouse News Service
Rhode Island liquor law
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island federal judge found in favor of the state’s alcohol coalition, which was sued by customers of a wine subscription service over laws requiring alcoholic beverages in the state to be sold only by licensed retailers who get the drinks from licensed wholesalers. This scheme reflects a valid state interest in public health.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Courthouse News Service
Ambulance escape
SAN FRANCISCO — A California appeals court reversed a lower court’s judgment in favor of an ambulance service that allowed a psychiatric patient to unstrap herself from a gurney and jump out of the moving ambulance. She argued the ambulance doors should have been locked and that she should have been restrained with shoulder harnesses, but the firm did not reply to these claims.
Courthouse News Service
Virginia attorney general announces unemployment compensation fraud charges
FAIRFAX, Va. (CN) — By all accounts, unemployment compensation fraud is a real problem with real victims — the taxpayers. And yet a terse news release issued today from the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that attempts in Virginia to nail fraudsters during the past six months has yielded four indictments so far.
Courthouse News Service
California businesses, workers win big in latest bill-signing spree
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — In the final days to sign or veto legislation, California Governor Gavin Newsom has OK’d bills to address economic reinvigoration, homelessness, environmental disasters and victims' rights while rejecting some he said would strain the state’s budget. Newsom has until Friday evening to finish...
Courthouse News Service
Hurricane Ian ravages southwest Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CN) — Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s southwest coast on Wednesday night, completely washing away part of a storied island community and devastating cities and towns around the Fort Myers metropolitan area. One sheriff estimated hundreds of people could be dead due to the storm,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Courthouse News Service
NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. State regulations being...
Comments / 0