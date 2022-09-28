Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House
(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
Sam Randazzo, the Mike DeWine appointee First Energy says it bribed, will get back $8 million Ohio seized: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo got a win, when a state appeals court overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets. We’re talking about the latest in the House...
Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Details of new Kroger contract sent to central Ohio union members
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeast Ohio Kroger workers has sent details of a new contract offer being put to a vote next week, documents obtained by NBC4 show. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 wrote in a public press release that it “will continue to meet […]
Jezebel
At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio
Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
13abc.com
Ohioans see improvements in state's medical marijuana program
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
WLWT 5
Ages of Ohio patients seeking abortions could impact judge considering preliminary injunction
CINCINNATI — On Sept. 8, Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins held a hearing before he decided to press pause on Ohio's Heartbeat Law, which effectively bans abortions after six weeks. Initially, Jenkins temporarily suspended the law for two weeks, which has since been extended into mid-October. Jenkins'...
The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Largest Newspaper, Just Printed an “Overtly Transphobic” Ad
Sarcastic ad from "Citizens for Sanity" shocks and angers readers
Ohio is on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
Ohio manufacturers are promoting manufacturing as a career while training Ohio’s workforce of the future: Geoff Lipnevicius
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- This time of the year is special for Ohio manufacturers. Manufacturing Day falls on Oct. 7, while Gov. Mike DeWine has designated October as Manufacturing Month. That means that across the Buckeye State – from Cleveland to Cincinnati, from Marietta to Montpelier – the industry is preparing...
Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
As in most states, Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, including October. In...
Ohio State Board of Education recommends free breakfast and lunch
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Board of Education announced the resolution to recommend the use of ARPA funds to provide free meals to students. The Hunger-Free Schools Coalition commended the Ohio State Board of Education for passing the resolution. In the 2021-2022 school year, reportedly 90,443,684 breakfast meals were served to children under free waivers in Ohio. The number of free meals provided was higher than pre-COVID. The previous waiver for students expired in June.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
DoorDash, Biden focusing efforts to fight hunger in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Taking action against hunger was the mission of the Biden administration’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. More than 50 years ago, the goal of addressing hunger was addressed at a summit hosted by the Nixon administration, which led to Americans gaining food stamps and WIC. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden […]
Ohio launches campaign to promote careers in Children Services
COLUMBUS — Ohio has launched a campaign focused on encouraging people to choose a career in children services, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director, Matt Damschroder. “Working in children services is more than just a job,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “It offers the...
Ohio attorney general candidates on abortion, crime and Title IX
There are six weeks until the midterm election, which will decide key statewide seats like who will serve as Ohio's attorney general.
Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
Ohio Ethics Commission Warns Public Officials about Stimulus Funds and Ethic Laws
Ohio Ethics CommissionPublic Image Courtesy of OEC. The State of Ohio. - The Ohio Ethics Commission (OEC) warns public officials about using stimulus funds. In a recent press release, the OEC informed public officials that the federal and state government stimulus funds are for Ohio communities. The Ohio Ethics Commission is alerting public officials that state Ethics Laws apply to those who direct the expenditures of these funds.
New study claims Ohio is one of the hardest states to vote in
Ohio finished 41st in the 2022 Cost of Voting Index, a nonpartisan report that ranks states by voting access. Why it matters: Though these rankings don't necessarily correlate to voter turnout, they illustrate obstacles that may stand in voters' paths to the ballot box. Details: 10 categories were taken into...
