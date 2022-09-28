ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

starvedrock.media

‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House

(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
Jezebel

At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio

Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
13abc.com

Ohioans see improvements in state's medical marijuana program

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
WDTN

Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio is on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
The Lima News

Ohio State Board of Education recommends free breakfast and lunch

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Board of Education announced the resolution to recommend the use of ARPA funds to provide free meals to students. The Hunger-Free Schools Coalition commended the Ohio State Board of Education for passing the resolution. In the 2021-2022 school year, reportedly 90,443,684 breakfast meals were served to children under free waivers in Ohio. The number of free meals provided was higher than pre-COVID. The previous waiver for students expired in June.
NBC4 Columbus

DoorDash, Biden focusing efforts to fight hunger in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Taking action against hunger was the mission of the Biden administration’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. More than 50 years ago, the goal of addressing hunger was addressed at a summit hosted by the Nixon administration, which led to Americans gaining food stamps and WIC. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden […]
WHIO Dayton

Ohio launches campaign to promote careers in Children Services

COLUMBUS — Ohio has launched a campaign focused on encouraging people to choose a career in children services, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director, Matt Damschroder. “Working in children services is more than just a job,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “It offers the...
NBC4 Columbus

Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
Brown on Cleveland

Ohio Ethics Commission Warns Public Officials about Stimulus Funds and Ethic Laws

Ohio Ethics CommissionPublic Image Courtesy of OEC. The State of Ohio. - The Ohio Ethics Commission (OEC) warns public officials about using stimulus funds. In a recent press release, the OEC informed public officials that the federal and state government stimulus funds are for Ohio communities. The Ohio Ethics Commission is alerting public officials that state Ethics Laws apply to those who direct the expenditures of these funds.
