INVESTIGATORS WILL BE SIFTING THROUGH THE RUBBLE TODAY (THURSDAY) LOOKING FOR THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE THAT BURNED UP CASEY’S ALONG HIGHWAY 18 ON THE WEST SIDE OF HULL. EMPLOYEES WERE INSIDE THE STORE WEDNESDAY MORNING WHEN THE FIRE STARTED AND ALSO REPORTED AN EXPLOSION THAT OCCURRED INSIDE SHORTLY AFTER FLAMES AND SMOKE WERE SEEN.

HULL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO