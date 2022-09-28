Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Spencer Teen Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teenager escaped injury after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover east of town Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old female was eastbound on 330th Street a short distance past the east bypass when her vehicle began to fishtail after crossing a bridge.
kiwaradio.com
Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident Involving School Bus
Steen, Minnesota — A Magnolia, Minnesota teen was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus near Rock Rapids on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The Rock County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:35 p.m., 76-year-old Marlin Boom of Ellsworth, MN was driving an Ellsworth MN School Bus westbound on 21st Street, six miles northwest of Rock Rapids. They tell us that 17-year-old Nevaeh Auch of Magnolia, MN was eastbound on 21st in a 2003 GMC pickup.
kiwaradio.com
Fire Chiefs: Harvesting? Keep A Disk Hooked Up To A Tractor & Ready To Go In Case Of Fire
Northwest Iowa — Two recent fire calls in northwest Iowa could have been much worse. And the fire chiefs in charge at both fire calls independently asked KIWA to remind farmers that are harvesting to keep a disk hooked up nearby. The Ashton Fire Department responded to the call...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Humberto Orosco Jr. stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu for erratic driving and having a license plate light out, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
FIRE DESTROYS CASEY’S IN HULL, IOWA
INVESTIGATORS WILL BE SIFTING THROUGH THE RUBBLE TODAY (THURSDAY) LOOKING FOR THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE THAT BURNED UP CASEY’S ALONG HIGHWAY 18 ON THE WEST SIDE OF HULL. EMPLOYEES WERE INSIDE THE STORE WEDNESDAY MORNING WHEN THE FIRE STARTED AND ALSO REPORTED AN EXPLOSION THAT OCCURRED INSIDE SHORTLY AFTER FLAMES AND SMOKE WERE SEEN.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
more1049.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
more1049.com
Man Charged in Milford Shooting Death Competent To Stand Trial
Milford, IA (KICD)– The man charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of woman outside a Milford business earlier this year has been found competent to stand trial. 27-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in February before fleeing the scene....
kicdam.com
Sunday Traffic Stop in Emmet County Leads To Drug Charges
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man is facing multiple drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth was stopped early Sunday morning on Highway 9 just east of the Dickinson County line when an illegal substance and open alcohol containers were allegedly found in the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision near Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the intersection of 480th Street and Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. Seventy-six-year-old Gene Ray Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving east on 480th Street when his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado collided with...
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
KEYC
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Everly, Iowa woman has been life-flighted following a single vehicle rollover accident in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Courtney Engeltjes, was traveling southbound on County Road M-27 when the vehicle left the roadway. Engeltjes overcorrected and entered the east ditch, with the vehicle coming to a rest on the driver’s side.
kiwaradio.com
Over-The-Road or Regional Truck Driver
Trucking of Sheldon is looking for a truck driver for over-the-road or regional hauls. Late model equipment. Earn 45-cents per mile, depending on experience. For more information, or to apply, contact Rick Updike at 712-344-0015.
Southern Minnesota News
New Richland man seriously injured in Jackson County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Richland man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Jackson County. Lyle William Schlaak, 71, suffered life-threatening injuries in the rollover crash east of Worthington, in Ewington Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Schlaak was behind...
kicdam.com
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Blaze at Sioux County Convenience Store
Hull, IA (KICD)– Fire crews from around Sioux County worked together to knock down a large fire at a Hull business Wednesday morning. Firefighters from Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley were all called to the Casey’s General Store where the photos from law enforcement show flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure.
nwestiowa.com
Ocheyedan man arrested for mischief, OWI
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence on the 200 block...
Lakefield Standard
One injured in one-vehicle rollover
One person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover in western Jackson County Monday afternoon. Lyle W. Schlaak, 71, of New Richland sustained what troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol termed “life-threatening injures” in the rollover, which happened at around 4 p.m. Monday near milepost 56 in the eastbound lanes of I-90 in Jackson County’s Ewington Township.
