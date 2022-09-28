Read full article on original website
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Memphis tourists mistaken for bus full of migrants in Massachusetts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A bus full of senior citizens from Memphis was followed for miles by an off-duty National Guard officer after the group was mistaken for illegal immigrants headed to Cape Cod, according to hotel employees and media reports. Eric Zmuda, the manager of the Admiralty Inn and Suites in Falmouth, Massachusetts, said it […]
Memphis may restore 1978 pensions for police, fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis officials announced Wednesday a plan to restore pensions for police and fire employees that they say will help with recruiting and retaining first responders. Mayor Jim Strickland will seek city council approval to allow police and firefighters to have the option to choose the city’s 1978 pension plan, or the 2016 […]
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford
Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was […]
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Man tells police ‘I started driving crazy to play with y’all’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces drug and reckless driving charges after police found several narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Thursday night, Memphis police say 31-year-old Demeceo Beale was speeding and driving recklessly in an Infiniti G37 on Mitchell Road. After officers pulled Beale over, they located 40 oxycodone pills, marijuana, […]
Memphis one step closer to enforcing curfew in effort to tackle crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is one step closer to enforcing a curfew for kids 17 and under. The possibility of a curfew has been an ongoing discussion between city council members and the Memphis Police Department, who would enforce the curfew, for weeks. City ordinance states kids 16 and...
Cheerleader abuse suit includes Memphis-based Varsity Spirit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged sexual abuse scandal involving cheerleaders has spread to a Memphis-based athletic apparel company that sponsored cheer tournaments. Attorneys for the defendants allege teenage athletes were physically, emotionally and sexually abused while Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) and Bain Capital allowed it to happen. They filed a lawsuit […]
Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy
A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city is looking to bring back the 1978 pension plan for first responders, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is talking about retention at the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re losing employees just to Amazon because of our pension...
TDOT worker hit and killed on Memphis interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation died after being hit by a vehicle on I-55, according to TDOT. Memphis Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near I-240. When authorities arrived, that TDOT worker was...
Why it’s so hard to attract grocery stores in parts of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The time it takes you to drive from Memphis to Little Rock, Arkansas. That’s how long it takes one Memphis man to just get fresh, affordable food. James Riley was patiently waiting for a bus with his groceries next to him on a Friday afternoon. Riley said he lives in Smokey City in […]
'I just want to see some water on a long vacation': Shelby Co. man wins $200,000 lottery prize
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Shelby County man is $200,000 richer thanks to an instant lottery ticket he bought in Cordova. According to the Tennessee Lottery, JaQuon S. went to Nashville with several members of his family to redeem his prize from a Win Win Win instant ticket. (Winners of prizes over $199,999 must claim their prize in Nashville.)
Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Friday morning. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. One person is in critical condition, and...
Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
Police search for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help looking for a missing Memphis man. Dwane Douthet, 30, has been missing since September 7, 2022. Police say Douthet is currently homeless and hasn’t been seen by friends or family in weeks. If you have any information, call the MPD Missing Person’s Bureau at 901-636-4479.
