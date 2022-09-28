Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Apple’s $310 Million iPhone Settlement Rejected on Appeal (1)
A federal appeals court in San Francisco on Wednesday rejected Apple Inc.'s. $310 million settlement of claims that the tech giant disguised certain iPhone battery defects by throttling their system performance. The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit vacated a decision approving the agreement, which handed more than...
TechRadar
Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units
Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
Phone Arena
Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks
Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Which one is right for you?
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are incredibly similar on the surface, so which one is actually right for you? We'll help you figure that out.
TechRadar
iOS 16 continues to drain my iPhone battery - but is there a fix on the way?
Since iOS 16 was released for iPhone 8 and above, users have continued to complain about a faster battery drain since updating to the latest version of iOS - including myself on my iPhone 13 Pro. The latest update brings widgets to the lock screen, so you can place a...
TechCrunch
Square now supports Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhones
The Jack Dorsey-led company said that merchants can open the Square POS app, initiate the sale and present the iPhone to customers to complete the payment. Block first launched this feature for merchants as a trial in June. Now, it is rolling out Tap to Pay on iPhones for all U.S.-based merchants.
Apple Insider
Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone production cut report is 'weird'
Disputing a new claim that Apple has cutiPhone 14 production down to iPhone 13 levels, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that this is what his research says was the plan all along.
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 line. Here's how Apple's iconic smartphone has changed the world forever since 2007.
Apple's first iPhone set the stage for the modern smartphone. Here's how the iPhone has evolved, from the original model to the iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple’s next big car milestone is assembling its team once again
When will Apple unveil its car? That’s the question customers have been asking for years. With executives leaving Project Titan and Apple having to rearrange the team over and over, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company has set a date to rearrange its car team yet again. In a...
Gizmodo
Apple's Korean Headquarters Raided by Antitrust Investigators
Apple’s South Korea offices were raided by antitrust regulators on Friday over a case of shoddy math, according to multiple reports. Antitrust investigators in the Korean Fair Trade Commission conducted an early morning raid on Apple’s Korean headquarters following complaints from mobile developers accusing the company of charging them fees above the typical 30% App Store commission on purchases, according to reports in local media picked up by MacRumors. The raid marks the most dramatic escalation yet of Apple’s lengthy battle with South Korean regulators over the fairness of its App Store policies.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 Plus was originally the 'iPhone 14 Max'
Previous speculation that Apple's larger iPhone 14 would be called the iPhone 14 Max, instead of iPhone 14 Plus, have been proven correct by Apple's own website code. Even though it seemed obvious that Apple would revive its old Plus name for the iPhone 14 Plus, there was considerable expectation before launch that it would be called the iPhone 14 Max. Now not only is it certain Apple planned to call it that, but Apple has not updated quite all of its website with the Plus name.
Tim Cook and Apple Make a Move That Could Annoy China
Apple (AAPL) no longer wants to be surprised. Like the rest of the multinationals, the iPhone maker has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic which has exacerbated the disruptions in supply chains. The restrictive measures and lockdowns imposed in China to limit the spread of the virus have particularly affected...
TechRadar
Pixel Watch price leak suggests Google isn't trying to match the Apple Watch
If you were hoping the Pixel Watch would be the Wear OS equivalent of the Apple Watch 8 then a new price leak suggests you might be disappointed, as it looks set to undercut Apple’s flagship wearable, and not even come close to the price of the Apple Watch Ultra.
CNBC
Analysts are battling it out over Apple, but we're standing by the iPhone maker
The Club woke up to dueling Wall Street research notes on Apple (APPL) Thursday morning in the wake of a report the tech giant may be canceling plans to increase production of its nascent iPhone 14. Despite the conflicting takes, we're not too concerned about Apple's production capacity and continue to back the stock.
Jamf Analysts Find Apple As A Significant Competitive Advantage; Hail Its Growth Alongside Players Like Microsoft
Analysts attended the Jamf Holding Corp JAMF Nation User Conference "JNUC" 2022 in San Diego, California. Needham analyst Joshua Reilly reiterated a Buy and $35 price target. His highlights included robust industry demand, Apple Inc's AAPL OS updates supporting BYOD adoption, Jamf's win alongside Microsoft Corp MSFT versus legacy UEM vendors, and its next stage of product innovation likely centered around security offerings.
