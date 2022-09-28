ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

bloomberglaw.com

Apple’s $310 Million iPhone Settlement Rejected on Appeal (1)

A federal appeals court in San Francisco on Wednesday rejected Apple Inc.'s. $310 million settlement of claims that the tech giant disguised certain iPhone battery defects by throttling their system performance. The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit vacated a decision approving the agreement, which handed more than...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units

Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks

Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action#The Ninth Circuit
TechCrunch

Square now supports Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhones

The Jack Dorsey-led company said that merchants can open the Square POS app, initiate the sale and present the iPhone to customers to complete the payment. Block first launched this feature for merchants as a trial in June. Now, it is rolling out Tap to Pay on iPhones for all U.S.-based merchants.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone production cut report is 'weird'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Disputing a new claim that Apple has cutiPhone 14 production down to iPhone 13 levels, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that this is what his research says was the plan all along.
CELL PHONES
Gizmodo

Apple's Korean Headquarters Raided by Antitrust Investigators

Apple’s South Korea offices were raided by antitrust regulators on Friday over a case of shoddy math, according to multiple reports. Antitrust investigators in the Korean Fair Trade Commission conducted an early morning raid on Apple’s Korean headquarters following complaints from mobile developers accusing the company of charging them fees above the typical 30% App Store commission on purchases, according to reports in local media picked up by MacRumors. The raid marks the most dramatic escalation yet of Apple’s lengthy battle with South Korean regulators over the fairness of its App Store policies.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus was originally the 'iPhone 14 Max'

Previous speculation that Apple's larger iPhone 14 would be called the iPhone 14 Max, instead of iPhone 14 Plus, have been proven correct by Apple's own website code. Even though it seemed obvious that Apple would revive its old Plus name for the iPhone 14 Plus, there was considerable expectation before launch that it would be called the iPhone 14 Max. Now not only is it certain Apple planned to call it that, but Apple has not updated quite all of its website with the Plus name.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Tim Cook and Apple Make a Move That Could Annoy China

Apple (AAPL) no longer wants to be surprised. Like the rest of the multinationals, the iPhone maker has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic which has exacerbated the disruptions in supply chains. The restrictive measures and lockdowns imposed in China to limit the spread of the virus have particularly affected...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Jamf Analysts Find Apple As A Significant Competitive Advantage; Hail Its Growth Alongside Players Like Microsoft

Analysts attended the Jamf Holding Corp JAMF Nation User Conference "JNUC" 2022 in San Diego, California. Needham analyst Joshua Reilly reiterated a Buy and $35 price target. His highlights included robust industry demand, Apple Inc's AAPL OS updates supporting BYOD adoption, Jamf's win alongside Microsoft Corp MSFT versus legacy UEM vendors, and its next stage of product innovation likely centered around security offerings.
SAN DIEGO, CA

