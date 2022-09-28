Read full article on original website
wibwnewsnow.com
AUDIO: Washburn Hall of Fame Inductees Reminiscence of College Success
The Washburn Athletic Department is proud to announce the 2022 Hall of Fame class which will be enshrined on Oct. 1 in a brunch ceremony prior to the Ichabod football game with Emporia State starting at 4 p.m. in Yager Stadium. Entering the Washburn Hall of Fame will be recently retired women’s basketball coach Ron McHenry, consensus All-American quarterback Dane Simoneau, soccer Academic and Athletic All-American Lisa Fahey, volleyball All-American Breanna Lewis, NAIA tennis standout Dana Backstrom and basketball All-American Rich Hamilton.
KVOE
4 with ties to Emporia will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Sunday
(ESU) 4 people with ties to Emporia will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Sunday. Former Olpe girls basketball Coach Jesse Nelson will be inducted. He retired in 2021 after a 44-year coaching career in which he went 951-111 and won four state championships. Former Emporia State...
WIBW
KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another flyover has been planned at the University of Kansas for the Jayhawks’ Homecoming football game. The University of Kansas says another flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been planned for the Oct. 1 Homecoming football game against Iowa State. KU noted that...
Saturday Jayhawks v. Cyclones football game sold out
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are trying to start a trend this year. For the second week in a row, the University of Kansas Jayhawks have sold out tickets for their upcoming home football game Saturday. The Jayhawks sold out last week for the first time since 2019, in their matchup with the Duke […]
KU men’s basketball reveals new uniforms on Twitter
The Kansas Jayhawks Men's Basketball program revealed new uniforms for the 2022-23 season on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans
The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
kcur.org
Mother sues Kansas community college where her son died after football practice
The mother of a 19-year-old football lineman from Louisiana alleges in a federal lawsuit that her son’s civil rights were violated when he died following a grueling summer preseason workout at Fort Scott Community College. Tirrell Williams died in August 2021 after the team was made to run sprints...
CBS Sports
Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Kansas Jayhawks are 0-7 against the Iowa State Cyclones since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Jayhawks and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Area high school cancels Friday night football game
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Northern Heights High School in Lyon County announced to parents and fans that they will not play Friday against Olpe. In a statement to parents, the school said: “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole […]
KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday
A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
WIBW
World-renowned K-State professors honored for advancements in their fields
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two world-renowned professors at K-State have been honored for the advancements they have made in their fields. Kansas State University says internationally recognized professor of entimology Yoonseong Park and university distinguished professor and head of anatomy and physiology Hans Coetzee have been honored with the 2022-2023 Commerce Bank and W.T. Kemper Foundation Distinguished Graduate Faculty Award.
WIBW
Heavy police presence at local townhomes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence could be seen at Paradise Plaza, located at 2100 SE 12th Street on Friday, September 30. The tape, which blocked a significant portion of the complex, was taken down around 6 a.m., and police would not comment on the cause. However, they did say they would release more information later.
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
Gary’s Berries Fall Festival now open for 2022
GRANTVILLE (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries, located 8 miles east of Topeka on Highway 24, is now open to the public. Gary’s Berries provides fun activities for the entire family, including: A Corn Maze Cornball & Stick Horse Games Bunnyville Jumping Pillows Pig Races Corn Pit Jungle Gym Wagon Rides Corn Train Basketball Pumpkins & Gourds […]
AAUP asserts faculty dismissals at Emporia State a ‘grave’ threat to academic freedom, tenure
AAUP urged Emporia State University administrators to rescind dismissal of up to 33 faculty and end the ongoing assault on academic freedom and tenure. The post AAUP asserts faculty dismissals at Emporia State a ‘grave’ threat to academic freedom, tenure appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
At a crossroads in my life, I became a substitute teacher in Kansas. Here’s what I learned.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ashley Motley is currently working as an emergency substitute teacher in Manhattan. Last month, I left my communications position working for a statewide elected official. Experiencing the […] The post At a crossroads in my life, I became a substitute teacher in Kansas. Here’s what I learned. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Emporia parents take stand as criminal case drags on without explanation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “I Stand with the Victims.” More than 100 white t-shirts with the words “I Stand with the Victims” have been sold by one Emporia mom who wanted to take a stand after allegations of misconduct by some players on the Emporia Football team emerged in August. Seresa Howe wanted a “good way […]
WIBW
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
