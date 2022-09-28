ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

Related
wibwnewsnow.com

AUDIO: Washburn Hall of Fame Inductees Reminiscence of College Success

The Washburn Athletic Department is proud to announce the 2022 Hall of Fame class which will be enshrined on Oct. 1 in a brunch ceremony prior to the Ichabod football game with Emporia State starting at 4 p.m. in Yager Stadium. Entering the Washburn Hall of Fame will be recently retired women’s basketball coach Ron McHenry, consensus All-American quarterback Dane Simoneau, soccer Academic and Athletic All-American Lisa Fahey, volleyball All-American Breanna Lewis, NAIA tennis standout Dana Backstrom and basketball All-American Rich Hamilton.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another flyover has been planned at the University of Kansas for the Jayhawks’ Homecoming football game. The University of Kansas says another flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been planned for the Oct. 1 Homecoming football game against Iowa State. KU noted that...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Saturday Jayhawks v. Cyclones football game sold out

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are trying to start a trend this year. For the second week in a row, the University of Kansas Jayhawks have sold out tickets for their upcoming home football game Saturday. The Jayhawks sold out last week for the first time since 2019, in their matchup with the Duke […]
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Education
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Education
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans

The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Wibw
KSNT News

Area high school cancels Friday night football game

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Northern Heights High School in Lyon County announced to parents and fans that they will not play Friday against Olpe. In a statement to parents, the school said: “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday

A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
MAYETTA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

World-renowned K-State professors honored for advancements in their fields

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two world-renowned professors at K-State have been honored for the advancements they have made in their fields. Kansas State University says internationally recognized professor of entimology Yoonseong Park and university distinguished professor and head of anatomy and physiology Hans Coetzee have been honored with the 2022-2023 Commerce Bank and W.T. Kemper Foundation Distinguished Graduate Faculty Award.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Heavy police presence at local townhomes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence could be seen at Paradise Plaza, located at 2100 SE 12th Street on Friday, September 30. The tape, which blocked a significant portion of the complex, was taken down around 6 a.m., and police would not comment on the cause. However, they did say they would release more information later.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Gary’s Berries Fall Festival now open for 2022

GRANTVILLE (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries, located 8 miles east of Topeka on Highway 24, is now open to the public. Gary’s Berries provides fun activities for the entire family, including: A Corn Maze Cornball & Stick Horse Games Bunnyville Jumping Pillows Pig Races Corn Pit Jungle Gym Wagon Rides Corn Train Basketball Pumpkins & Gourds […]
GRANTVILLE, KS
Kansas Reflector

At a crossroads in my life, I became a substitute teacher in Kansas. Here’s what I learned.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ashley Motley is currently working as an emergency substitute teacher in Manhattan. Last month, I left my communications position working for a statewide elected official. Experiencing the […] The post At a crossroads in my life, I became a substitute teacher in Kansas. Here’s what I learned. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy