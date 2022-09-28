A hatchet-wielding man was wounded when he got into a fight with a visitor to his Bywater home, the New Orleans Police Department said Saturday. Officers were called Friday at 7:08 a.m. to the fight near the intersection of Gallier and Royal streets. They said the 41-year-old resident had gone outside with a hatchet in response to a man banging on his door., then was cut multiple times. Paramedics took him to a hospital.

