Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
That Pontalba apartment that LaToya Cantrell visits? Here's how New Orleans came to own it.
News that the New Orleans mayor might be living rent- and tax-free in a posh city-owned apartment has prompted some to wonder why the municipal government even owns such prime real estate. The story begins with the Great Fire of 1788, which destroyed 856 of New Orleans' 1,100 buildings. Afterward,...
uptownmessenger.com
Business Profile: Rich’s Wash Dat, helping NOLA shine one car at a time
From humble roots to blossoming success, Rich’s Wash Dat has served the New Orleans area for years, offering high-quality services with a topnotch staff. Family owned and operated, every Rich’s Wash Dat location is committed to hiring people of all ages, colors, creeds; offering free washes to police and first responders; and operating in an environmentally friendly way. A simple idea to help families and locals keep their cars clean was all that was needed to create the brand we know today.
New Orleans announces brake tag late fee amnesty
Drivers with expired New Orleans brake tags can get them up-to-date without paying late fees, the city announced today. Vehicles must be reinspected by December 1, 2022.
fox8live.com
Signs installed along N.O. East I-10 exits discouraging panhandling
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to discourage aggressive panhandling, signs have been placed along the I-10 exits in New Orleans East, advising drivers not to give to people standing in the roadway. Organizers behind the effort said they believe New Orleans East to be the first area in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
NOLA.com
Hatchet-carrying resident wounded in Bywater fight, New Orleans police say
A hatchet-wielding man was wounded when he got into a fight with a visitor to his Bywater home, the New Orleans Police Department said Saturday. Officers were called Friday at 7:08 a.m. to the fight near the intersection of Gallier and Royal streets. They said the 41-year-old resident had gone outside with a hatchet in response to a man banging on his door., then was cut multiple times. Paramedics took him to a hospital.
NOLA.com
At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats
With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
WDSU
Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Driver shot dead on I-10 under Norman C. Francis Parkway, New Orleans police say
Another motorist has been shot dead on Interstate 10 in New Orleans, this one on the eastbound shoulder under Norman C. Francis Parkway, police said Saturday. He was the 25th person shot on major New Orleans highways this year. Most have been on I-10, the busiest highway in the region, but not all were fatal.
Another I-10 shooting becomes New Orleans' 218th homicide of 2022, tying 2021 total
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on the I-10 near the Superdome. This would be the 218th homicide this year in New Orleans, tying the total number of homicides recorded in all of 2021.
NOLA.com
St. Claude bridge's downriver lanes closed amid traffic wreck, Port of New Orleans says
The downriver lanes of the St. Claude Avenue bridge over the Industrial Canal were closed Saturday at 11:15 a.m. because of a traffic wreck, the Port of New Orleans said. Workers were trying to replace a damaged traffic signal and gate, the port said. The westbound lanes remained open, and marine traffic could still pass beneath the bridge.
Shooting on St. Charles Ave. in Downtown New Orleans
A man was wounded after he was shot just before midnight in New Orleans CBD. “Initial information shows an adult male victim sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and has been transported via EMS to a local hospital,” NOPD said in an email.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
cenlanow.com
New Orleans ranks as 43rd most “unfaithful” city in America, infidelity study shows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A dating site report by U.K.-based dating website MyDatingAdviser ranked New Orleans as the 43rd most “unfaithful city” in the country. Two more Louisiana towns made the cut , but on the other end of the spectrum. Baton Rouge, is our nation’s 180th most “faithful” town, and Shreveport ranks as 120th.
WDSU
Harahan restaurant offering peace of mind to Hurricane Ian evacuees
HARAHAN, La. — Seither's restaurant in Harahan is offering food and entertainment to people from Florida fleeing Hurricane Ian. It's something Jason Seither, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to do because of what the people of Florida did for him when he evacuated from Hurricane Ida a year ago.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell worries about security - but she walks alone in New Orleans?
The mayor has, again, exposed herself as an arrogant monarch who is all about the show and less about the actions that will help our struggling city. The pomp and circumstance of traveling with security seems to fit this mayor’s priorities.
WDSU
New Orleans Festivals: A list of all the festivals scheduled for the rest of 2022
NEW ORLEANS — Even though the summer months of 2022 are over, the fun continues! With all the different types of activities going on for the rest of the year, there will be fun for everyone to enjoy. New Orleans is widely known for having the best festivals in the country.
See where money for the controversial Phase III of the New Orleans jail is coming from
The city of New Orleans has reallocated over $26 million in bond proceeds it was planning to use for a variety of projects — including $3 million for a recreation center in New Orleans East, $2 million to the public libraries, and $6 million for a new Emergency Operations Center — in order to pay for the construction of a controversial “special needs” jail building. Though the building, known as Phase III, is widely opposed by city officials, a judge presiding over the jail’s long-running federal consent decree says it is necessary to provide adequate medical and mental health care to detainees.
Mississippi River level so low salty Gulf water creeps toward New Orleans
Drought upriver has left the Mississippi River so low and slow that salt water is creeping farther than usual along the bottom toward New Orleans and threatening drinking water, the Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday. The Corps plans an underwater levee to block the wedge of heavier salt water...
Comments / 0