New Orleans, LA

Business Profile: Rich's Wash Dat, helping NOLA shine one car at a time

From humble roots to blossoming success, Rich’s Wash Dat has served the New Orleans area for years, offering high-quality services with a topnotch staff. Family owned and operated, every Rich’s Wash Dat location is committed to hiring people of all ages, colors, creeds; offering free washes to police and first responders; and operating in an environmentally friendly way. A simple idea to help families and locals keep their cars clean was all that was needed to create the brand we know today.
Hatchet-carrying resident wounded in Bywater fight, New Orleans police say

A hatchet-wielding man was wounded when he got into a fight with a visitor to his Bywater home, the New Orleans Police Department said Saturday. Officers were called Friday at 7:08 a.m. to the fight near the intersection of Gallier and Royal streets. They said the 41-year-old resident had gone outside with a hatchet in response to a man banging on his door., then was cut multiple times. Paramedics took him to a hospital.
At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats

With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival

NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
Public Safety
NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
Harahan restaurant offering peace of mind to Hurricane Ian evacuees

HARAHAN, La. — Seither's restaurant in Harahan is offering food and entertainment to people from Florida fleeing Hurricane Ian. It's something Jason Seither, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to do because of what the people of Florida did for him when he evacuated from Hurricane Ida a year ago.
HARAHAN, LA
See where money for the controversial Phase III of the New Orleans jail is coming from

The city of New Orleans has reallocated over $26 million in bond proceeds it was planning to use for a variety of projects — including $3 million for a recreation center in New Orleans East, $2 million to the public libraries, and $6 million for a new Emergency Operations Center — in order to pay for the construction of a controversial “special needs” jail building. Though the building, known as Phase III, is widely opposed by city officials, a judge presiding over the jail’s long-running federal consent decree says it is necessary to provide adequate medical and mental health care to detainees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

