Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

RPD investigating murder during Chili Ave. bonfire

Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the victim shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chili Avenue. At around 3:05 a.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation. While en route, they also received a call that a man had been shot on Chili Avenue. On scene, authorities […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

NYSP arrest three Rochester residents on weapon charges

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested three Rochester residents after a traffic stop on North Clinton Avenue Friday. The driver of the vehicle, identified as, Cameron Scott, 19, was unlicensed and had a loaded 9mm handgun. Scott was charged with criminal possession of a weapon...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
WATERLOO, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
cnycentral.com

Two suspects arrested in connection to Town of Waterloo murder

Waterloo, NY — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in the Town of Waterloo, according to Seneca County Sheriffs. Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies say that on Friday, September 30th just after 1:00am they along with members of the Waterloo Police Department and New York State Police responded to calls of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Upon arrival deputies say the suspects had fled the scene and that officers began providing aid to the victim, identified at 33-year-old William Waugh of Euless, Texas. Waugh was later taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.
WATERLOO, NY
13 WHAM

Highland Park Conservancy ready to rebuild Children's Pavilion

Rochester, N.Y. — Highland Park Conservancy held a celebration of success Thursday, honoring donors who helped raise money to reconstruct the park's Children's Pavilion. Grants from Monroe County and New York state, along with $1 million in private donations, will bring back the dream of park designer Frederick Law Olmstead.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Mayor outlines plans to combat crime in North Clinton neighborhood

Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is laying out plans to crack down on violence in the city. Evans and other city leaders gathered Friday morning to announce the Neighborhoods in Crisis initiative, aiming to reduce crime in hard-hit neighborhoods. The first area the city is focusing on is...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A local world record holder

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Inga Simning of Pittsford. The speech pathologist works at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua and works out at Central Rock Gym in Rochester. She gave up donuts and cupcakes, to record 42 pull-ups in one minute. Guinness reviewed the video and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

First service truck rodeo happening this Sunday

Rochester, N.Y. — The first ever service truck rodeo is happening this Sunday. A new organization, Rochester Hope, is putting on the event hoping to connect people in need with the services they need the most. Over 20 social service organizations will have their trucks set up and will...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Lonsberry: TIME FOR BELLO AND DUFFY TO STAND UP AGAINST CRIME

And now that Malik Evans has made his move, it’s time for Adam Bello and Bob Duffy to make theirs. As a 3-year-old fought for his life last night, caught in the crossfire of the gang war that has raged on Clinton Avenue all summer, the mayor finally stood up, in the middle of the street, and said enough was enough.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
WATERLOO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
CAMILLUS, NY
waer.org

City of Syracuse tree giveaway on the Onondaga Creekwalk

The City of Syracuse is giving away trees Saturday in an effort to restore and enhance the city’s tree canopy. The trees will be given away at a first come, first served basis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the inaugural Mile Marketplace on the Onondaga Creekwalk at Kirk Park.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?

As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
ROCHESTER, NY

