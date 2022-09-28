Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s 14605 zip code is the poorest in the city, and second poorest in the entire state
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s 14605 zip code is the poorest in the city, and second poorest in the entire state. It includes the North Clinton Avenue corridor, where a 3 year-old was shot in the head this week. Mayor Malik Evans says violence in that zip code has...
RPD investigating murder during Chili Ave. bonfire
Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the victim shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chili Avenue. At around 3:05 a.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation. While en route, they also received a call that a man had been shot on Chili Avenue. On scene, authorities […]
13 WHAM
NYSP arrest three Rochester residents on weapon charges
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested three Rochester residents after a traffic stop on North Clinton Avenue Friday. The driver of the vehicle, identified as, Cameron Scott, 19, was unlicensed and had a loaded 9mm handgun. Scott was charged with criminal possession of a weapon...
WETM
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
cnycentral.com
Two suspects arrested in connection to Town of Waterloo murder
Waterloo, NY — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in the Town of Waterloo, according to Seneca County Sheriffs. Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies say that on Friday, September 30th just after 1:00am they along with members of the Waterloo Police Department and New York State Police responded to calls of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Upon arrival deputies say the suspects had fled the scene and that officers began providing aid to the victim, identified at 33-year-old William Waugh of Euless, Texas. Waugh was later taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.
13 WHAM
Highland Park Conservancy ready to rebuild Children's Pavilion
Rochester, N.Y. — Highland Park Conservancy held a celebration of success Thursday, honoring donors who helped raise money to reconstruct the park's Children's Pavilion. Grants from Monroe County and New York state, along with $1 million in private donations, will bring back the dream of park designer Frederick Law Olmstead.
13 WHAM
Mayor outlines plans to combat crime in North Clinton neighborhood
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is laying out plans to crack down on violence in the city. Evans and other city leaders gathered Friday morning to announce the Neighborhoods in Crisis initiative, aiming to reduce crime in hard-hit neighborhoods. The first area the city is focusing on is...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A local world record holder
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Inga Simning of Pittsford. The speech pathologist works at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua and works out at Central Rock Gym in Rochester. She gave up donuts and cupcakes, to record 42 pull-ups in one minute. Guinness reviewed the video and...
State Police arrest 3 Rochester residents on weapons charges
Troopers located a loaded 9mm handgun in the driver seat rear pouch, officials said.
Rochester Rundown: Toddler hurt in shootout, retired RPD officer killed, drugs found in Pittsford pizza shop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
13 WHAM
First service truck rodeo happening this Sunday
Rochester, N.Y. — The first ever service truck rodeo is happening this Sunday. A new organization, Rochester Hope, is putting on the event hoping to connect people in need with the services they need the most. Over 20 social service organizations will have their trucks set up and will...
Human chain forms on North Clinton to show strength after toddler shot
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Gathering on the grounds where a toddler was shot Wednesday evening, community leaders and residents are saying enough is enough. A human chain was formed on North Clinton Ave. in front of the International Plaza and St. Michael’s Church. The purpose was to show strength, be visible to the neighborhood, and find solutions […]
iheart.com
Lonsberry: TIME FOR BELLO AND DUFFY TO STAND UP AGAINST CRIME
And now that Malik Evans has made his move, it’s time for Adam Bello and Bob Duffy to make theirs. As a 3-year-old fought for his life last night, caught in the crossfire of the gang war that has raged on Clinton Avenue all summer, the mayor finally stood up, in the middle of the street, and said enough was enough.
13 WHAM
North Clinton Ave. business owner shares hopes to reduce violence in the neighborhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On a nice day, you might find Raheen Gayden outside his store, Big Momma Rose Groceries on N. Clinton Ave., serving up food from the grill or chatting with his neighbors. The store has been in his family for decades and is named after his grandmother,...
13 WHAM
Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
waer.org
City of Syracuse tree giveaway on the Onondaga Creekwalk
The City of Syracuse is giving away trees Saturday in an effort to restore and enhance the city’s tree canopy. The trees will be given away at a first come, first served basis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the inaugural Mile Marketplace on the Onondaga Creekwalk at Kirk Park.
Crime Stoppers aids police with crime in Rochester
Currently, the three most wanted individuals are all wanted in connection to gun violence.
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
13 WHAM
Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?
As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
