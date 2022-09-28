Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
iTrustCapital - Ensuring Quality Asset Listings
In Aesop’s Fable “The Lioness,” there’s a debate among the animals as to which one has the greatest amount of children. A fox brags that it has a whole litter and points out that the Lioness only has one. The Lioness laughs and responds, “I have only one; but that one is altogether a thoroughbred Lion.”
Bittrex, BitGo, 6 Other Firms Join Crypto Market Integrity Coalition
Crypto exchange Bittrex, custodian BitGo and six other firms have joined the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC), a self-regulatory organization aiming to combat crypto market manipulation. Along with Bittrex and BitGo, Oasis Pro Markets, Crystal Blockchain, FinClusive, Merkle Science, Tokenomy and VAF compliance have also joined the CMIC, according to...
Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC
Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
Crypto Trading Platform Provider WonderFi to Offer Equities Next Year Through Bitbuy Unit
WonderFi Technologies (WNDR.TO) plans to offer stock trading for customers through one of its crypto trading platforms, Bitbuy. Bitbuy will offer fractional trading and investments in thousands of U.S. stocks, exchange-listed securities and ETFs. The product is expected to be live in the first quarter of 2023, the company said Thursday.
Texas Objects to Celsius Plan to Fund Operations With Stablecoin Sales
Texas state agencies are raising an objection to a plan by bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network to sell off its stablecoin holdings to pay for ongoing operations, according to a new court filing. The state recorded its objection in bankruptcy court on Thursday, arguing that Celsius is asking for “troublingly...
Worried About a Financial Crisis? Enter – Self Custody.
You know what helps me sleep better at night? Having bitcoin (BTC) in cold storage. Cold storage is an offline digital wallet that allows you to securely store your bitcoin and other digital assets through possession of unique private keys. Unlike having your money held in a bank – which...
CFTC Chair Says Bitcoin Could ‘Double in Price’ Under Agency's Regulation; Do Kwon Developments
"The Hash" hosts discuss what Chairman Rostin Behnam of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said Wednesday. That CFTC-led regulation could have significant benefits for the crypto industry, including a potential boost to the price of bitcoin (BTC). Plus, Terraform Labs said South Korean prosecutors overextended their authority in seeking a warrant for the arrest of CEO Do Kwon, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, citing a statement sent by Terraform.
Why You Should Care About the Regulation of Crypto Exchanges
What would you do if you tried to log in to your bank account only to discover your funds had been frozen? This scenario is many people’s worst nightmare. Unfortunately, many crypto users have experienced something eerily similar. In the last few years, several major crypto exchanges have become...
The Dollar Can Be a Protocol for the Future of Money
This week in San Francisco I attended Circle Internet Financial’s star-studded Converge conference and was struck by the wide array of projects working with its USDC stablecoin. Participants included Latin America-based payments company Ripio, which is seeing surging demand for USDC transfers in Brazil and Argentina, or the Web3...
Surging Bitcoin-Sterling Trading Volume Points to Hedging Demand for Crypto, or Does It?
The bitcoin-British pound (BTC/GBP) pair listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bitstamp and Bitfinex, is more active than ever. Analysts, however, are divided on whether the surge stems from investors switching to the largest cryptocurrency by market value to protect against the sterling slide or from traders looking to profit from the volatility.
Celsius Creditors Move to Subpoena Lending Firm Equities First for $439M Collateral Repayment
Creditors of crypto lending firm Celsius have moved to subpoena Equities First, a lending firm which is embroiled in the Celsius bankruptcy. The move comes after Celsius' former CEO, Alex Mashinsky, declared the company had borrowed money from Equities First, and when it attempted to repay the loans Equities First was unable to return the collateral. Mashinsky said Celsius is still owed $439 million from Equities First.
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Strong Over $19K; Why Is the Dollar Dominating?
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major altcoins surge. Insights: The dollar's recent strength in the face of the U.S.'s steep inflation seems illogical, but is it? (CoinDesk columnist David Z. Morris) Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up...
Bernstein Says Polygon Blockchain Is Bringing Crypto to Consumers
The success of the Polygon blockchain in bringing scalability to Ethereum shows that developers have to reach out to mainstream consumers and not operate solely within the “crypto cult,” Bernstein said in a research report Wednesday. Polygon has a large user base of about 170 million addresses, of...
Financial Disruption - Is the Financial Revolution Happening?
Thirteen years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the Genesis block that kicked off the start of the Bitcoin network. Encoded into the block was a message from Satoshi: “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks,” a message in reference to a headline from the same day. More specifically, the message reflected the environment Bitcoin was born into, and Satoshi’s rationale for creating a new financial system.
Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Going Public Through Reverse Merger With SilverSun Technologies
Rhodium Enterprises has agreed to merge with publicly traded tech firm SilverSun Technologies (SSNT), which will bring the mining company to U.S. public markets. It's no secret that miners have been struggling in recent markets thanks to the big plunge in bitcoin (BTC) prices. The bear market has also nearly closed the door on capital markets. Last week, Compute North, one of the largest mining hosting firms, filed for bankruptcy. Rhodium in January announced plans for an initial public offering in the $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion valuation range, but postponed those intentions just one week later.
Crypto Investment-Product Firm 21.co Hires Former Goldman Alum as Chief Technology Officer
Cryptocurrency investment product firm 21.co hired David Josse as its chief technology officer to boost the firm’s leadership and product developments. Josse spent about 10 years at investment bank Goldman Sachs as its global head of data engineering and business intelligence for the firm’s Marcus product. Most recently, Josse was CTO of digital asset exchange Symbridge.
Data Firm Inca Digital CEO: Crypto Innovation Is a Matter of National Security
Crypto innovators must be encouraged to stay in the U.S. , said the CEO of software developer Inca Digital. The Washington, D.C., company recently won a Defense Department contract to look into crypto security risks. “There’s a wide acknowledgement that while there are national security issues, it is a national...
Binance Starts Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool, Initially With No Fee
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said customers can now join a mining pool for ETHW, the forked version of Ethereum that retains the blockchain's original proof-of-work (PoW) underpinnings. Participants in the ETHW Pool will not be charged a fee during a promotional period that ends Oct. 29, according to a statement Thursday.
On Starting a Crypto Career in the Dead of Winter
This week at CoinDesk we’ve been highlighting the growing number of university programs that focus on blockchains and cryptocurrency. College isn’t necessarily a requirement for a solid career in the field, but for most people it’s the surest first step. This piece is part of CoinDesk's Education...
