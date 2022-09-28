Goran Dragic Remembers When Prime Derrick Rose Dunked On Him And Put Him On A Poster: "This Is My Nightmare"

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Started Being Nice To Stephen Curry A Few Years Ago Because Curry Could Join The Lakers If He Didn't Sign A Long Term Deal With The Golden State Warriors
LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two rivals that headline the latter half of the 2010s. LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers met up with Curry's Golden State Warriors in 4 consecutive NBA Finals. The Warriors won 3 of them, beating an injured Cavaliers team in 2015 before adding Kevin Durant in 2016 to win consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
Goran Dragic says he still ‘cannot sleep well’ because he wants to return to NBA Finals after getting there with Miami Heat
Former Miami Heat and current Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic spoke out about how losing the NBA Finals in the Orlando, Fla. bubble in the 2019-20 season has affected him. Dragic shared that he is still longing to get another chance in the NBA Finals, as he was injured for much of the 2020 championship series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”
Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
Nets’ Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ever shoots a jump shot in Brooklyn, praises versatility
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the versatility of Ben Simmons, saying that he does not care if Simmons "ever shoots a jump shot" for the Nets.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James Has Asked Him To Be The Lakers' No. 1 Option Next Season: "I’m Ready To Do That.”
The upcoming 2022-23 NBA season will bring a lot of challenges to the Los Angeles Lakers, who missed the play-in tournament last campaign after looking like championship favorites in the offseason. They couldn't click and were heavily criticized by their fans for their performances. Now, the Lakers are ready to...
Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie
"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dwyane Wade snaps back at Miami Heat fan who disapproves of him wearing Utah Jazz gear
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade received some criticism from a fan for wearing Utah Jazz gear in a recent photo. Wade, who is a part of the ownership group in Utah now that his playing career is over, had a legendary response back to the fan to explain why he doesn’t have to exclusively rep the Heat.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status
After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. But to trade him now, L.A. would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal. According to...
Yardbarker
Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns are in day three of training camp, and Chris Paul was available to the media to answer some questions on the offseason. When asked on his thoughts around Kevin Durant and Jae Crowder, Paul offered up a steadfast opinion. “I think you learn in this league you...
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Tried To Move Sumo Wrestler But They Couldn't: "He Is Too Strong."
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are having a splash in the land of the rising sun, just that it’s not on the basketball court. Ahead of the preseason games against the Washington Wizards, the duo were seen trying to Sumo wrestle and having a good time, despite failing to move their opponent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Was A Serial Cheater In Response To Ime Udoka Scandal: “I’m Never The Guy That’s Gonna Get Up Here And Fake It.”
In a recent episode of ‘The BIG Podcast,’ NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal dropped a surprising take on the Ime Udoka scandal. After the Celtics coach was caught in an affair with one of the team’s other staff members, he was handed a one-year suspension from the head with a real possibility of being let go completely.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Teams Were Dissuaded From Trading For Bojan Bogdanovic Due To Desire For Long-Term Extension
The Los Angeles Lakers went into the offseason hoping to make drastic changes to their roster after missing the postseason in 2021-22. While there were are number of changes, one thing that has remained constant is that Russell Westbrook is on the roster. The Lakers made several attempts to trade Westbrook this summer, although to no avail. One of the discussions they had was with the Utah Jazz after their entered a rebuild by trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals What He Heard During Ime Udoka Controversy: “Celtics Management Went To Players And Said, 'We, Unfortunately, Can't Tell You Anything For Legal Reasons.'"
Updates about the Ime Udoka situation continue to pour in, and the most recent one was by NBA Insider, Jared Weiss, revealing how the management couldn't divulge information to the players regarding the controversy. Talking to Jam Packard on his podcast, Anything is Poddable, much of the discussion centered around...
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Reveals Shocking Truth About LeBron James And The Heat: “He Was Never Totally Comfortable There Like He Is In Los Angeles"
LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history but he also has charted one of the most unique paths to success in the league. LBJ has switched teams to be the number one option in different cities, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice), Miami Heat, and now, Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Sports
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip
As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons reacts to Nets coach Steve Nash’s plan to play him at center
Ben Simmons comes into the 2022-23 season as the new piece that can put the Brooklyn Nets back into title contention. The 6’11” point guard possesses a skillset unlike any other player in Nets franchise history. Coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, head coach Steve Nash was highly complimentary of the three-time All-Star’s versatility Tuesday at training camp.
Comments / 0