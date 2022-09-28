WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features small odds for a lingering shower this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Ian spin through northern North Carolina, Virginia, and then into the Atlantic. Overall, a friendly high pressure system should provide lots of time to clean up and / or relax. Ian made its third and final hurricane landfall at Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon. Wilmington recorded 3.01 inches of rain, a peak gust of 47 mph, and a moderate storm surge on the Downtown Cape Fear River gauge. Other noteworthy gusts included 55 mph at North Myrtle Beach and 49 mph at Elizabethtown.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO