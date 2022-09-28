Read full article on original website
‘Ian is at our door’: Gov. Cooper holds briefing on Ian’s impacts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper held a briefing Friday afternoon regarding Hurricane Ian and its expected impacts on North Carolina. The governor is urging North Carolinians to not drive on roadways unless absolutely necessary, and to be smart and prepared in case of any dangerous situations. “This storm...
NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sheriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian
Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Schools moving online and other...
Emergency and power crews on standby as Ian approaches
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Ian heads towards the Carolinas, emergency management crews are on standby, keeping an eye on conditions in southeastern North Carolina. New Hanover County’s Assistant emergency management director, Anna McRay, says families should prepare for the worst. Items to have on hand for at least...
North Carolina's price gouging law in effect as Ian slams the southeast coast
Ian weakens, but crews continue to fight flooding, fallen trees and other damage. Zach Solon reports from Ocean Isle Beach and Mara McJilton reports from Wilmington. Plus, updates on power outages. Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments. Updated: 6 hours...
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency in preperation for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency today to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging,” wrote Cooper’s office in the announcement.
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials preparing for Hurricane Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said...
First Alert Forecast: impacts of Ian, decreasing clouds to flip the calendar
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features small odds for a lingering shower this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Ian spin through northern North Carolina, Virginia, and then into the Atlantic. Overall, a friendly high-pressure system should provide lots of time to clean up and/or relax. Ian...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
How you can help people in Florida from home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The local American Red Cross has already sent 14 volunteers and thousands of supplies to Florida, including blankets, cots and prepackaged foods. The volunteers are sheltering in place in Orlando, waiting to be sent where help is needed. They expect to have thousands of volunteers on the ground within the coming days.
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast. As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he...
First Alert Forecast: nicer days as remnants of Ian spin away
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features small odds for a lingering shower this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Ian spin through northern North Carolina, Virginia, and then into the Atlantic. Overall, a friendly high pressure system should provide lots of time to clean up and / or relax. Ian made its third and final hurricane landfall at Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon. Wilmington recorded 3.01 inches of rain, a peak gust of 47 mph, and a moderate storm surge on the Downtown Cape Fear River gauge. Other noteworthy gusts included 55 mph at North Myrtle Beach and 49 mph at Elizabethtown.
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
WATCH: Hurricane hunter shares video of flight into Hurricane Ian before Florida landfall
(Gray News) - The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sent a plane on a rough flight into Hurricane Ian to collect data on Wednesday morning. A video shared by hurricane hunter and engineer Nick Underwood showed what was a turbulent flight for the crew operating the instruments inside the aircraft.
