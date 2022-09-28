ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, WY

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond

The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Escaped Felon Has Been Located and Taken Into Custody by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Campbell, the escaped felon who failed to return from his work shift on September 20, has been located and taken into custody by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a brief Email from the NCSO, who wrote that 'Phillip Campbell was located by deputies this afternoon around 1:15 p.m. and taken into custody without incident.'
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Douglas, WY
oilcity.news

Suspect in custody after disturbance in downtown parking garage; no shots fired

CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect is in custody Monday afternoon following a disturbance at a downtown Casper parking garage. Casper Police Department and other law enforcement agency vehicles responded to the location on Center Street for a report of possible shots fired on Monday morning. CPD Sgt. Joey Wilhelm...
oilcity.news

Casper Police Department announces new public information officer

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
K2 Radio

Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
LANDER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dms#Douglas Middle School#Dpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cowboystatedaily.com

No More Wild Horse Adoptions At Wheatland Corral Because Of Strangles Disease

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An extended outbreak of an equine disease commonly called “strangles” has shut down mustang adoptions at a Wheatland corral run by the federal Bureau of Land Management. But a Colorado wild horse advocate and photographer says she’s skeptical because...
WHEATLAND, WY
oilcity.news

Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Fire-EMS announces promotions of Stuart, Hieb, O’Neal, and Adams

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS announced the promotions of four department personnel in an agency release on Wednesday, Sept. 28. New Fire Chief Jake Black, also formally recognized in the role at the city hall ceremony on Wednesday, congratulated the department vets on their overall service and their dedication to personal and professional development in a department announcement.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy