WWL-TV
Forecast: I want the Saints to be boring
NEW ORLEANS — I want the 2022 New Orleans Saints to bore me. Being bored is preferable to watching a team that for 3 weeks is seemingly committed to eating paste, playing in traffic, and shoving their fingers into any electrical socket they can find. The Saints have committed...
6 players upgraded on Saints Thursday injury report; big absences continue
The initial injury report for Week 4 was extensive, but we saw a number of positive signs on Thursday. That comes with the obvious exception: The player we were told to expect out there … was not. See more on WWL and Audacy.
ESPN
New Orleans Saints say QB Jameis Winston doubtful, WR Michael Thomas out vs. Minnesota Vikings in London
LONDON -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. If Winston can't go, backup quarterback Andy Dalton would replace him, marking the third time Dalton would start a game in London -- including a 27-27 tie against Washington and current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2016 -- and his first regular-season start for the Saints.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
FOX Sports
Saints QB Winston held out of 2nd straight practice in UK
LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Three Reasons the Saints Aren’t Winning Games According to an Unathletic Sports Blogger
I'll be honest, I think I may be the person best suited to talk about this topic on the face of the Earth. I happen to have watched every single second of Saints football this season from a 1080p digital antenna taped to my living room window. I never played...
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings travel to England for a date with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 8:30 am CST, the fourth regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings won, and the Saints lost in Week 3, setting up a quasi-desperation game for New Orleans if they are to be considered a playoff team.
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) listed as questionable for Week 4
Kamara has been a limited participant in practice leading into Week 4. The rib injury did cause Kamara to miss Week 2, but he was able to log 73 total yards in Week 3. If Kamara does not suit up in London, fantasy managers should expect Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington to see additional touches in Week 4.
New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Vikings in London
With a New Orleans Saints Week 4 game scheduled against the Minnesota Vikings, a lot of eyes will be on the Saints. Ahead of the Saints-Vikings game, we’ll be making our Saints Week 4 predictions. New Orleans have started off the season 1-2 and are coming off a loss...
Poll: Is a banged up Mac Jones or healthy Brian Hoyer better?
All week we have been operating under the assumption that Brian Hoyer would be the QB this Sunday at Green Bay, and likely for a couple more Sunday's after that. Even Bill Belichick, amid saying that Jones is "day by day" 12 times during yesterday's press conference let out the admission that, should Jones be unavailable, Hoyer would be the guy under center.
CBS News
Vikings in London: Final injury report for Saints matchup, "Skol bus" mania spotted at King's Cross
LONDON -- A Minnesota Vikings are in London ahead of the team's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The two teams will face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 8:30 a.m. central time. Check out updates from Friday, including the final injury report, below. NEXT...
