CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is gathering supplies and looking for volunteers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Regional Chief Executive Officer Erica Mani said plans are underway to send 20 volunteers from Appalachia, and the organization hopes to send more as recovery efforts continue. The region includes West Virginia and parts of Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

