Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
'Long road to recovery': Search and rescue efforts still underway across Florida after Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida earlier this week, leaving residents underwater and facing immense cleanup. One of the places to experience the full force of Hurricane Ian was Charlotte County, Florida. Extensive damage has been reported and the response is still underway with active search and rescue efforts ongoing.
W.Va. Forestry officials release safety guidelines for fall fire season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first day of October marks the start of fall fire season. The West Virginia Division of Forestry has released guidelines to help keep residents safe as outdoor conditions shift. Humid summer air is being replaced by dry conditions, increasing the risk for wildfires. According...
Appalachians head to Florida to help with Hurricane recovery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is gathering supplies and looking for volunteers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Regional Chief Executive Officer Erica Mani said plans are underway to send 20 volunteers from Appalachia, and the organization hopes to send more as recovery efforts continue. The region includes West Virginia and parts of Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Soggy, unseasonably cool Saturday thanks to the remnants of Ian
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hurricane Ian made his second landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina just after 2 p.m. Friday, producing a significant storm surge along the coastline. The Pawley Island Pier and Cherry Grove Pier both sustained significant damage...and Springmaid Pier recorded its third highest water level ever just behind Hurricanes Matthew and Hugo.
State of preparedness issued for all W.Va. counties ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday afternoon announced that he has declared a state of preparedness for all of the state’s 55 counties, with remnants of Hurricane Ian expected to sweep through. The governor’s declaration comes as a flood watch and wind advisory...
'Cranberry Corridor' marks third scenic route in W.Va. Tourism Mountain Rides program
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials have announced the newest scenic route of West Virginia’s Mountain Rides program, a series of scenic routes designed to showcase unique towns and landmarks within the Mountain State. The Cranberry Corridor is the third route in West Virginia’s Mountain Rides series, featuring...
West Virginia COVID alert map shifting toward green; no new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s coronavirus alert map continues to move toward green – the color that indicates the least amount of virus spread – as active virus cases decline or hold steady. The latest map released by the state Department of Health and Human...
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
DHHR reports 10 more W.Va. COVID-19-related deaths; active cases tick up slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday, while active virus cases increased about 90. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. a 77-year-old woman from Greenbrier County. a 46-year-old man from...
Beshear: Kentucky secures return of $15M investment for mill that never materialized
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has secured the return of a $15 million investment the state approved for a company to build an aluminum mill in Boyd and Greenup counties that never materialized. The $15 million direct investment by the state was approved...
