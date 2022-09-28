ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

W.Va. Forestry officials release safety guidelines for fall fire season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first day of October marks the start of fall fire season. The West Virginia Division of Forestry has released guidelines to help keep residents safe as outdoor conditions shift. Humid summer air is being replaced by dry conditions, increasing the risk for wildfires. According...
Appalachians head to Florida to help with Hurricane recovery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is gathering supplies and looking for volunteers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Regional Chief Executive Officer Erica Mani said plans are underway to send 20 volunteers from Appalachia, and the organization hopes to send more as recovery efforts continue. The region includes West Virginia and parts of Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Soggy, unseasonably cool Saturday thanks to the remnants of Ian

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hurricane Ian made his second landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina just after 2 p.m. Friday, producing a significant storm surge along the coastline. The Pawley Island Pier and Cherry Grove Pier both sustained significant damage...and Springmaid Pier recorded its third highest water level ever just behind Hurricanes Matthew and Hugo.
State of preparedness issued for all W.Va. counties ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday afternoon announced that he has declared a state of preparedness for all of the state’s 55 counties, with remnants of Hurricane Ian expected to sweep through. The governor’s declaration comes as a flood watch and wind advisory...
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
