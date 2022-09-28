ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 Results Announced

FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 results are as follows:. DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – (25 Laps): 1. 8N-Nick Stone[2]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[1]; 3. 1X-Justin White[16]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers[9]; 5. X15-Tyler Bushey[11]; 6. 28D-Philip DeFiglio[8]; 7. 56-Jay Fitzgerald[13]; 8. 17-Nick Hilt[7]; 9. 09J-Shawn Perez[14]; 10. 75-Eli Gilbert[12]; 11. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[6]; 12. 76-Frank Hoard[15]; 13. 55-David Stickles[17]; 14. 25Y-Kenneth Griffin[10]; 15. 2H-Luke Horning[5]; 16. 72-Bruno Richard[3]; 17. 00X-Josh Coonradt[4]; 18. 09-Shawn Prez JR[18]
FULTON, NY
Wanda J. Price

Wanda J. Price

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Wanda J. Price, age 68 of Baldwinsville, New York, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 26, 2022, at home. She was predeceased by her mother, Beverly Price; brother, Russell Price, Sr.; and nephew, Russell Price, Jr. Wanda is survived by her...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Oswego County Today

Kline Promoted at Christopher Community, Inc.

Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jordan Kline to the position of Director of Property Management. “We are very excited to announce Jordan’s promotion to Director of Property Management,” said Christopher Community, Inc., President & CEO Justin Rudgick. “We believe her vision and enthusiasm align greatly with the growth and new strategic direction at Christopher Community.”
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Savings Bank Installs ATM At New Byrne Dairy Location In Fulton

FULTON – Fulton Savings Bank, (FSB), has installed a new automated teller machine, (ATM), at Byrne Dairy’s new Fulton location, 798 W. Broadway. The new ATM accepts cash deposits and there are no fees when using your Fulton Savings Bank Express Banking debit card at any Fulton Savings ATM, Compass Federal Credit Union ATMs located throughout Fulton and Oswego, and over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses

FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
FULTON, NY
John L. Thompson

John L. Thompson

OSWEGO – John L. “Jack” Thompson, 83, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Jack was the son of the late J. Gilbert and Elsie (Lewis) Thompson. Jack was a graduate of Oswego High School. He spent many...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Open Mic Fridays Resumes At Oswego Music Hall Friday

OSWEGO — Oswego Music Hall will resume its Open Mic Friday series on September 30. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30. Guest host Bryan Dickenson leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May.
OSWEGO, NY
Donnajean VanBuren

Donnajean VanBuren

FULTON – Donnajean VanBuren, 61, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 after a long illness at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Mrs. VanBuren was born in Oswego, New York, to the late George and Ruth (Lehtonen) Weldin. She has been a longtime resident of Fulton. Donnajean loved woodworking, sewing and painting. She was described to be a very independent woman and she was always enthusiastic about her garden.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Pets Of The Week: Shirley & Squiggy

OSWEGO – Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Shirley A. Hewitt

Shirley A. Hewitt

PALERMO, NY – Shirley A. Hewitt, age 90 of Palermo, New York, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services. A native of Palermo, Shirley was a life resident of the Fulton-Palermo area. She retired in 1994 from Nestle company after 33 years of dedicated service. She was a life member of the Palermo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1390 in Fulton; the Sandy Pond Sportsman’s Club and the Nestle Quarter Century Club.
FULTON, NY
Sandra S. Baker

Sandra S. Baker

PALERMO, NY – Sandra S. Baker, 79, of Palermo, New York, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, September 25, 2022. She was born November 27, 1942 in Fulton, New York, to Ernest and Ruby Larrabee. Sandra was a graduate of Mexico Academy in 1960 and enjoyed her role as a homemaker caring for her children. As her children moved on in years, she accepted employment in the cafeteria at Volney Elementary School.
FULTON, NY
Paul H. Batchelor

Paul H. Batchelor

OSWEGO – Paul H. Batchelor, 72, of Oswego, New York, died Friday September 23, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital after his courageous battle with lung cancer. Paul was born in Oswego the son of the late Neil and Jane (Sykes) Batchelor. He was a member of the Painter’s Local # 73, Oswego working at Nine Mile, he was also a truck driver for Eagle Beverage, Oswego, and in his early years drove for Sears in Florida. Paul enjoyed the outdoors relaxing going golfing and fishing.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

