Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 Results Announced
FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 results are as follows:. DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – (25 Laps): 1. 8N-Nick Stone[2]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[1]; 3. 1X-Justin White[16]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers[9]; 5. X15-Tyler Bushey[11]; 6. 28D-Philip DeFiglio[8]; 7. 56-Jay Fitzgerald[13]; 8. 17-Nick Hilt[7]; 9. 09J-Shawn Perez[14]; 10. 75-Eli Gilbert[12]; 11. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[6]; 12. 76-Frank Hoard[15]; 13. 55-David Stickles[17]; 14. 25Y-Kenneth Griffin[10]; 15. 2H-Luke Horning[5]; 16. 72-Bruno Richard[3]; 17. 00X-Josh Coonradt[4]; 18. 09-Shawn Prez JR[18]
Gypsum Companies Post Winner’s Choice Cash For Optional Outlaw 200 Modified Qualifiers
FULTON – The Gypsum Companies have kicked in $250 dollars for each of the optional 15-lap Outlaw 200 Qualifiers to be held this Friday, September 30 at the Fulton Speedway. The $250 will be offered for the winner, but with a catch. After the checkered flag falls, the winner...
Wanda J. Price
BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Wanda J. Price, age 68 of Baldwinsville, New York, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 26, 2022, at home. She was predeceased by her mother, Beverly Price; brother, Russell Price, Sr.; and nephew, Russell Price, Jr. Wanda is survived by her...
Motorcyclists Ride To Raise Funds In Memory Of Michael Geer
RICHLAND, NY – Motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at the Richland Hotel in Richland, New York, on Sunday, September 25, to remember fellow rider Michael Geer and to raise funds for several charities dedicated to his memory. Rainy weather did not deter the hardy group of riders, who set out under...
Fulton Halloween Decorating Contest Returns For Second Year
FULTON – The second annual citywide Joseph Labeef Memorial Halloween decorating contest is back with entries due by Oct. 26, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton. “This event is named in memory of Joseph Labeef, who placed third in the contest last year,”...
Kline Promoted at Christopher Community, Inc.
Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jordan Kline to the position of Director of Property Management. “We are very excited to announce Jordan’s promotion to Director of Property Management,” said Christopher Community, Inc., President & CEO Justin Rudgick. “We believe her vision and enthusiasm align greatly with the growth and new strategic direction at Christopher Community.”
Fulton Savings Bank Installs ATM At New Byrne Dairy Location In Fulton
FULTON – Fulton Savings Bank, (FSB), has installed a new automated teller machine, (ATM), at Byrne Dairy’s new Fulton location, 798 W. Broadway. The new ATM accepts cash deposits and there are no fees when using your Fulton Savings Bank Express Banking debit card at any Fulton Savings ATM, Compass Federal Credit Union ATMs located throughout Fulton and Oswego, and over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide.
Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses
FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
Mayor Barlow Announces Completion Of Pedestrian Bridge Lighting Project
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, September 27, the completion of the O&W Pedestrian Bridge lighting project over the Oswego River and canal system in downtown Oswego. In December of 2021, the city secured a $145,771 state grant to partially fund the $378,701 total project cost to...
John L. Thompson
OSWEGO – John L. “Jack” Thompson, 83, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Jack was the son of the late J. Gilbert and Elsie (Lewis) Thompson. Jack was a graduate of Oswego High School. He spent many...
Oswego County Fair Hosts Rescheduled Truck Pull Event Sept. 30
SANDY CREEK – The Oswego County Fair Board welcomes visitors to the annual Oswego County Truck Pulls! The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds at 291 Friday, Sept. 30. The annual truck pull event is normally scheduled during the Oswego County Fair in...
Open Mic Fridays Resumes At Oswego Music Hall Friday
OSWEGO — Oswego Music Hall will resume its Open Mic Friday series on September 30. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30. Guest host Bryan Dickenson leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May.
Donnajean VanBuren
FULTON – Donnajean VanBuren, 61, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 after a long illness at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Mrs. VanBuren was born in Oswego, New York, to the late George and Ruth (Lehtonen) Weldin. She has been a longtime resident of Fulton. Donnajean loved woodworking, sewing and painting. She was described to be a very independent woman and she was always enthusiastic about her garden.
Pets Of The Week: Shirley & Squiggy
OSWEGO – Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
Shirley A. Hewitt
PALERMO, NY – Shirley A. Hewitt, age 90 of Palermo, New York, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services. A native of Palermo, Shirley was a life resident of the Fulton-Palermo area. She retired in 1994 from Nestle company after 33 years of dedicated service. She was a life member of the Palermo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1390 in Fulton; the Sandy Pond Sportsman’s Club and the Nestle Quarter Century Club.
Sandra S. Baker
PALERMO, NY – Sandra S. Baker, 79, of Palermo, New York, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, September 25, 2022. She was born November 27, 1942 in Fulton, New York, to Ernest and Ruby Larrabee. Sandra was a graduate of Mexico Academy in 1960 and enjoyed her role as a homemaker caring for her children. As her children moved on in years, she accepted employment in the cafeteria at Volney Elementary School.
‘Hotcakes For Hospice’ Returns Oct. 23, Features Oswego State Lakers Hockey Team
OSWEGO – The Hotcakes for Hospice breakfast buffet featuring the SUNY Oswego Lakers hockey team as servers, returns Sunday, Oct. 23, as announced by Elena Twiss, Friends of Oswego County Hospice (FOCH) executive director. The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Elks lodge, 132...
Catholic Charities Launches Fall Food Truck Festival Oct. 22
FULTON – The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC) is launching a Fall Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 22, as announced by Brook Foster, program coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center. “We’re emphasizing ‘family’ in...
Paul H. Batchelor
OSWEGO – Paul H. Batchelor, 72, of Oswego, New York, died Friday September 23, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital after his courageous battle with lung cancer. Paul was born in Oswego the son of the late Neil and Jane (Sykes) Batchelor. He was a member of the Painter’s Local # 73, Oswego working at Nine Mile, he was also a truck driver for Eagle Beverage, Oswego, and in his early years drove for Sears in Florida. Paul enjoyed the outdoors relaxing going golfing and fishing.
