The Homer Trojans improved their unbeaten record to 4-0 after defeating ITC Syracuse 41-21 at Homecoming Friday night. Homer is currently ranked 7th in the state for Class B. When asked about how the team prepared for such an important home game, Homer Head Coach Gary Podsiedlik said, “We prepare every week like we’re going to play the best team we are going to face all year.”

HOMER, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO