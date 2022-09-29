ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiTl1_0iEAuEGr00

OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.

Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly said the scene of the shooting was "no longer active."

Reporter Katie Nielsen said police sources indicated it may have been a targeted shooting.

Oakland Police Assistant Chief Darren Allison said police officers, Alameda County Sheriff's deputies, and California Highway Patrol officers all responded and immediately entered the campus to look for victims and suspects, attended to victims, and escorted students out of the campus.

"I completely understand the fear, the emotion, the panic, when shootings are occurring at our schools, with our young children, and it's completely and wholly unacceptable,"  Allison said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon

Allison said the shooting happened at the Rudsdale portion of the King Estates campus and all those injured were adults and somehow connected with the school. Among the six injured, two were in life-threatening conditions, one was treated and released, and two others were about to be released. The others two had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Allison said investigators were still determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"We know that we encountered victims inside the school, and we are looking at all the circumstances surrounding when the incident started and when it entered, or if it entered, deep into the school," said Allison.

"We just hear, like, shooting, but I didn't see, I didn't think to look around. I just turn around to see the school, and I just hear, like, somebody was shooting and they closed the door and don't let anybody get in," said parent Alejandra, who did not give her last name.

One student at the BayTech portion of the campus said she heard the gunshots.

"We were in our class just doing our work and then we heard, like, six gunshots, seven gunshots coming from the other school, Rudsdale," said the student. "I was panicking."

Henry, a school employee who did not give his last name, told KPIX 5 that he was eating lunch when he heard the gunshots.

"I went to the window and I saw the bullets going everywhere. I was like, 'Is this some kind of, is someone playing?'" Henry recalled. "I saw my co-workers running away and I saw this guy getting up and he was bleeding. I was like, 'Oh my God. This is not a game. This is real.'"

Students were evacuated from school after a brief lockdown. Parents were directed to meet their children at the United Lutheran Church at 8800 Fontaine Street.

"Panicked. Scared. I was thinking the worst." one parent told KPIX 5.

Agents from the San Francisco branch of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the shooting, the agency said.

The Rudsdale Newcomer school serves the Oakland Unified School District and its website says its students are recently-arrived immigrants between 16 and 21 years old who have fled their home countries because of violence and instability.

The BayTech charter school serves 6th through 12th grade.

Police said Wednesday night that they are looking for at least one shooter and possibly more.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3821 or the department's tip line at 510-238-7950.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Oakland Police Say School Mass Shooting That Wounded Six Was Gang-Related

Authorities in Oakland are calling a shooting that left six people, including two students, a counselor and a security guard, wounded on Wednesday (September 28) gang-related. According to CBS News, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters on Thursday that 30 rounds tore through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcominer High School and BayTech Charter at around 1 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 men shot in Stockton overnight

STOCKTON — Two men in their 20s were shot in Stockton overnight in two separate incidents. They both received non life-threatening injuries.In the first, a 24 year old was in the 400 Block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. when he got into an argument with the suspect who fired gunshots toward the victim before fleeing in a sedan, according to Stockton Police.One round grazed the man, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. About an hour and a half later, a 21 year old was in the area of Mariposa Road and East Eighth Street when police say someone in a vehicle shot multiple rounds toward him, striking the victim. The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Two gunmen fired 30 rounds during gang-related Oakland school mass shooting

OAKLAND -- A surge in gang violence led to a mass shooting that left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded at an Oakland school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Thursday that 30 rounds ripped through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter at 1 p.m. Wednesday."We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools," Armstrong said. "We have not made any arrests."The wounded students, the chief confirmed, were 18 or older. He did not disclose their conditions.Armstrong also noted that...
OAKLAND, CA
KCRA.com

What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were killed in a string of recent homicides in Stockton this summer that thepolice chief confirmed on Friday are interconnected. As the Stockton Police Department searches for the person or people responsible for the serial killings, KCRA 3 is learning more about the five lives lost.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Family members of Stockton homicide victims speak out

STOCKTON — A series of homicides in Stockton that took place Jul. 8 and Sep. 27 are connected, authorities say.The announcement made Friday afternoon by Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that details of the killings fit the description of a serial killer. "Our investigators have reviewed countless hours of video, canvassed the area," said McFadden. In one image, the person of interest is covered head-to-toe in black. But who is this figure? Police aren't sure."We have no evidence to tell us if it's one person, two, or three. We have no video footage that's captured a crime or a handgun...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 2 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release. The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue. “Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Oakland Police#Gunmen#Firearms#Violent Crime#Oak Knoll Golf Links#Points Of Light Church#Alameda County Sheriff#Highland#Kpixtv
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
MILPITAS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police arrest 16-year-old boy in Fairfield shooting that left man critically hurt

FAIRFIELD -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting in Fairfield this week that left a man with critical injuries, police said Friday afternoon.Just after midnight Tuesday, a man was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Tabor Ave, when two males walked by him, according to a Fairfield police social media post. All three exchanged words before one person pulled a gun and shot the victim. A follow-up post said detectives arrested the teen for the Tuesday early morning shooting on the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue. The 33-year-old victim, a Fairfield resident, emained hospitalized Friday afternoon with injuries that were life-threatening.The 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder, police said.The investigation into the incident was ongoing and police said no further details will be released at this time. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Chief says recent killings meet definition of a serial killer

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Chief confirmed that several recent homicides are all connected.Chief Stanley McFadden made the confirmation at a news conference while also revealing that they have identified a person of interest in connection to the five murders but do not know if the person is a suspect or witness.While at the news conference, CBS13's Laura Haefeli learned that what makes the five homicides connected is that the victims were alone when killed, ambushed, they were in badly lit areas, and drugs or gangs were not involved in the killings.Laura asked for clarification on if he [Chief McFadden] is ready to use the words "serial killer," and he stated that the homicides do meet the definition of a serial killer.Police are still looking to see if there is only one suspect or several involved.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Update: 1 dead, 1 wounded in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- Following a week in which eight people lost their lives to violence in Oakland, deadly gunfire rang out again Tuesday leaving one person dead and another wounded.Oakland police said its dispatch received several calls reporting a shooting at 98th Ave. and Edes Ave. in the Brookfield Village neighborhood in East Oakland shortly after 10 a.m.Upon arrival, officers located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders rendered aid before the two men were transported to a local hospital.Unfortunately, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.Video...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police detectives looking into "patterns" emerging in city's homicides

STOCKTON – Stockton police say detectives are looking into "patterns" they are seeing in the dozens of homicides they've been investigating this year. In a statement released on Wednesday, the police department said they have investigated a total of 43 homicides already in 2022 – 9 more than the same time last year. Of those investigations, police say they've identified or arrested suspects in nearly 50 percent of them. Notably, however, police say they are now assembling a team of investigators who will be looking into the patterns they are seeing in some of the recent homicides."As detectives have been looking at the data and evidence for some of the recent homicides, they have noticed the homicides are occurring during the night or early morning hours and our victims were alone," Stockton police said. At the moment, detectives say they don't know if they are looking for multiple suspects or just one.Police are urging people with any relevant information about any of the cases to call the department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377. 
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Chief responds to rumor of a serial killer after recent shootings

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Chief has released a message in response to recent unsolved homicides in the city that seem to show a pattern of targeting people alone and outdoors at night.Chief Stanley McFadden says these victims have been found shot on sidewalks and inside cars where there are no security cameras or witnesses. People who live near these shooting scenes are on edge. "Who's doing the killing?" Stockton resident Malik Dunne said. "I just came out here to talk to my neighbors. We're discussing the problem, you know, but everybody is staying in. I mean, there's a lot...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Motorcycle Crash on SR-242 and Willow Pass Road in Concord

On the night of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on SR-242 in Concord. The crash took place around 11:15 p.m. on southbound State Route 242 just south of Willow Pass Road, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision...
CONCORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
107K+
Followers
19K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy