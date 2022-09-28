Read full article on original website
Broadway Star, SUNY Oswego Alumnus Tamar Greene To Perform Oct. 17
OSWEGO – Tamar Greene, a 2009 SUNY Oswego alumnus who appears on Broadway as George Washington in the mega-hit musical “Hamilton,” will return for a concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre. Part of the college’s Artswego Performing Arts Series,...
SUNY Oswego Music Series To Open With World Premiere Of ‘Pointillism For Piano Trio’
OSWEGO – The Finger Lakes Trio will premiere composer Sean O’Loughlin’s “Pointillism for Piano Trio” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Hall ballroom. The Finger Lakes Trio consists of violinist Sonya Williams; principal cellist Heidi Hoffman; and pianist Robert...
Open Mic Fridays Resumes At Oswego Music Hall Friday
OSWEGO — Oswego Music Hall will resume its Open Mic Friday series on September 30. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30. Guest host Bryan Dickenson leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May.
Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 Results Announced
FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 results are as follows:. DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – (25 Laps): 1. 8N-Nick Stone[2]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[1]; 3. 1X-Justin White[16]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers[9]; 5. X15-Tyler Bushey[11]; 6. 28D-Philip DeFiglio[8]; 7. 56-Jay Fitzgerald[13]; 8. 17-Nick Hilt[7]; 9. 09J-Shawn Perez[14]; 10. 75-Eli Gilbert[12]; 11. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[6]; 12. 76-Frank Hoard[15]; 13. 55-David Stickles[17]; 14. 25Y-Kenneth Griffin[10]; 15. 2H-Luke Horning[5]; 16. 72-Bruno Richard[3]; 17. 00X-Josh Coonradt[4]; 18. 09-Shawn Prez JR[18]
wxhc.com
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
tmpresale.com
Lez Zeppelin in Verona, NY Jan 7th, 2023 – presale code
During the time of this special presale members have got a good chance to purchase event tickets before the public 🙂. Right now is the best time to order passes in advance of they go on sale to the public and sell out. Order your tickets today to see Lez Zeppelin in Verona, NY.
Fulton Halloween Decorating Contest Returns For Second Year
FULTON – The second annual citywide Joseph Labeef Memorial Halloween decorating contest is back with entries due by Oct. 26, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton. “This event is named in memory of Joseph Labeef, who placed third in the contest last year,”...
iheartoswego.com
Connie Marie Sheltra – September 28, 2022
Connie Marie Sheltra, 67, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital. Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Theron Engle and Betty Jean (Gardenier) Engle. She was a life resident. She was a graduate of...
Author To Discuss New Novel This Fall At Cayuga Community College
AUBURN, NY – A local award-winning author who specializes in historical fiction will discuss her latest novel twice this fall at Cayuga Community College. Sheila Myers, who previously completed a trilogy about the historic Durant family from upstate New York, will discuss her latest novel, “The Truth of Who You Are,” at both Cayuga campuses this semester.
oswegonian.com
Oswego State students bring their passion for racing to Oswego Speedway
Oswego Speedway wrapped up their pavement track schedule in September, but the racing did not stop there. Clay has been put down on the track surface for another Super DIRT Week. This will be the 50th running of the event since the first race in 1972. The event brings a...
Fur Ball 2022: Benefit For The Real Fur Balls Of Oswego County Humane Society
OSWEGO – After two years, the Fur Ball is back! Join us for the annual Fur Ball to support the Oswego County Humane Society on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m at the lake Ontario Event & Conference Center. Music will be provided by Cam...
Cicero native describes ghostly island as he evacuates Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Cicero native Chris Altier finished hunkering down his Treasure Island home Wednesday morning before joining his family in Spring Hill, Florida to wait out Hurricane Ian. “I left about 5:30 this morning, I’ll say it was a little surreal, it was very, very quiet.” Chris Altier, Cicero native evacuating Hurricane Ian The […]
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
Friends of History In Fulton To Host Book Presentation, Chicken BBQ
FULTON – The Fulton Public Library Memoir Committee is hosting a book release presentation called “Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches.” at the Friends of History annual meeting. Fulton Public Library Memoir Committee Director Caroline Chatterton and Committee member Jim Farfaglia will be on hand to...
oswegonian.com
Oswego chicken restaurants ranked: Popeyes, KFC and Tully’s Tenders
With Popeyes as its most recent addition, Oswego is currently the home of three fried chicken oriented fast food restaurants, with the others being KFC and Tully’s Tenders. More specifically, each establishment stands out for its offering of chicken tenders as a prominent menu item, each with its own spin on the dish.
wxhc.com
SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex Is Not Going To Serve Beer At Football Games After Rumor Swirls On Social Media
You might have seen or heard on social media that the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex would start serving alcohol starting at tomorrow’s game as the football team takes on Morrisville at 1 pm. We reached out to the Cortland State Athletics Sports Information department to verify that indeed it...
Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses
FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
Pets Of The Week: Shirley & Squiggy
OSWEGO – Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.
Catholic Charities Launches Fall Food Truck Festival Oct. 22
FULTON – The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC) is launching a Fall Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 22, as announced by Brook Foster, program coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center. “We’re emphasizing ‘family’ in...
