Fair Haven, NY

Oswego County Today

Open Mic Fridays Resumes At Oswego Music Hall Friday

OSWEGO — Oswego Music Hall will resume its Open Mic Friday series on September 30. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30. Guest host Bryan Dickenson leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 Results Announced

FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 results are as follows:. DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – (25 Laps): 1. 8N-Nick Stone[2]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[1]; 3. 1X-Justin White[16]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers[9]; 5. X15-Tyler Bushey[11]; 6. 28D-Philip DeFiglio[8]; 7. 56-Jay Fitzgerald[13]; 8. 17-Nick Hilt[7]; 9. 09J-Shawn Perez[14]; 10. 75-Eli Gilbert[12]; 11. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[6]; 12. 76-Frank Hoard[15]; 13. 55-David Stickles[17]; 14. 25Y-Kenneth Griffin[10]; 15. 2H-Luke Horning[5]; 16. 72-Bruno Richard[3]; 17. 00X-Josh Coonradt[4]; 18. 09-Shawn Prez JR[18]
FULTON, NY
wxhc.com

Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer

Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
HOMER, NY
tmpresale.com

Lez Zeppelin in Verona, NY Jan 7th, 2023 – presale code

During the time of this special presale members have got a good chance to purchase event tickets before the public 🙂. Right now is the best time to order passes in advance of they go on sale to the public and sell out. Order your tickets today to see Lez Zeppelin in Verona, NY.
VERONA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Connie Marie Sheltra – September 28, 2022

Connie Marie Sheltra, 67, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital. Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Theron Engle and Betty Jean (Gardenier) Engle. She was a life resident. She was a graduate of...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Author To Discuss New Novel This Fall At Cayuga Community College

AUBURN, NY – A local award-winning author who specializes in historical fiction will discuss her latest novel twice this fall at Cayuga Community College. Sheila Myers, who previously completed a trilogy about the historic Durant family from upstate New York, will discuss her latest novel, “The Truth of Who You Are,” at both Cayuga campuses this semester.
CAYUGA, NY
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
oswegonian.com

Oswego chicken restaurants ranked: Popeyes, KFC and Tully’s Tenders

With Popeyes as its most recent addition, Oswego is currently the home of three fried chicken oriented fast food restaurants, with the others being KFC and Tully’s Tenders. More specifically, each establishment stands out for its offering of chicken tenders as a prominent menu item, each with its own spin on the dish.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses

FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Pets Of The Week: Shirley & Squiggy

OSWEGO – Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.
OSWEGO, NY
