Bay Net
Governor Hogan Proclaims October ‘Maryland Horse Month’
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed October as Maryland Horse Month, recognizing the abundant economic, historic, recreational, and therapeutic contributions made by the state’s horse industry. “As the only state to host both a Triple Crown Race and two international 5-Star events, Maryland is proud to be a...
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
NBC Washington
New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1
New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
mocoshow.com
Virginia Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Ian; Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monitoring Storm
On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to start impacting parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Friday evening. According to a press release, the State of Emergency “allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.” The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts For Remnants Of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the State of Florida to assist with the response.
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New “227” Area Code Should Really Belong to DC
Marylanders will have a new 227 area code in the near future—and some people in DC aren’t happy about it. First, the pertinent details. According to the Maryland Public Service Commission, available telephone numbers with the standard 240 and 301 area codes are in short supply. They’re expected to run out sometime next year, possibly spring, at which time new numbers will be assigned with the 227 code. The change won’t impact existing numbers in the counties where 240 and 301 are used, including phone numbers in Montgomery, Prince George’s, Frederick, and Anne Arundel counties.
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
wfmd.com
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
wfmd.com
The State Of Maryland Expands Traffic Law
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The move over law in Maryland is being expanded starting Saturday, Oct 1. Lieutenant Jason Deater of the Frederick County Sherrif’s Office said that the law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle parked on the side of the road with emergency signals on, including hazard lights and flares.
Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again?
The vice-chair of the Maryland Minority Cannabis Business Association warns that more effort will be needed to ensure that a recreational cannabis industry is racially diverse and equitable. The post Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
Moore, Cox join other candidates and politicos at Eastern Shore campaign event
ANNAPOLIS – Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore and his opponent, Republican Dan Cox, shook hands and spoke with visitors from across the state Wednesday in between “all-you-can-eat” crabs, watermelon and corn at the J. Millard Tawes Crab & Clam Bake. For the past 44 years, the event...
Families displaced after 2-alarm fire at Maryland townhomes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire that started in a townhome spread to a number of others in the row in Bradford Crossing Friday. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said the fire started around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Landing Way. It grew to a 2-alarm fire, and 90 […]
chestertownspy.org
GOP’s Peroutka Pledges to Bypass Abortion, Marriage Laws; and Would Pursue Legal Action Against Hogan
Despite his low standing in a recent public opinion survey, Michael Peroutka, the Republican nominee for attorney general, signaled on Friday that he does not intend to modify his views in order to boost his chances of winning in November. During an appearance on WAMU Radio (88.5 FM), Peroutka stuck...
