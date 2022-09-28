Read full article on original website
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was carted off during Thursday's loss to Bengals but was expected to fly home with team after visit to local hospital.
Life couldn’t have been much better for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into the Thursday Night Football matchup against
Offenses in the NFL can’t seem to score. Through three weeks of the NFL season, we’ve seen the lowest scoring rate in over a decade. At just 21.0 points per game, NFL teams are putting up as many points per game this year as they did in 2010 – just before a points explosion in 2011 that came to define the decade of football to follow.
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
As NFL Week 4 comes into focus, the latest DraftKings Sportsbook sign up bonus will bring new players a 40-1 odds boost. Using our links to sign up will cause the promo code to activate automatically, eliminating the need for you to manually input a code. When you sign up...
The undefeated Miami Dolphins and 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals meet on Thursday Night Football in a battle of AFC contenders. Fantasy football managers will have to make difficult choices for their starting lineup. So let’s dive into whether you should start Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds against the Bengals. Underdog...
CINCINNATI (AP) — Despite being banged up, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as active for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle, although he continued to say he planned to play against the Bengals. For Cincinnati,...
Once the final whistle blows on Week 4 of the 2022 NFL campaign, we’ll already be nearly a quarter of the way through the season. While it’s still too soon to make significant conclusions about the league, there’s no denying that some teams and individuals are already facing more scrutiny than others.
If you’re playing an Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Dalvin Cook’s shoulder injury will be the focus of many fantasy football managers in Week 4. The combination of a star running back carrying an injury with an early kickoff in London will make him a hot topic over the weekend. Let’s examine the latest injury update for Cook and the fantasy implications if he does or does not suit up.
The college football slate on Saturday is chock full of anticipated action as conference play gets truly started around the country. With so many games in mind, we focused our attention on the best college football prop bets for Week 5’s Saturday slate with a heavy dose of Big Ten football to start the weekend off right.
The college football season continues as we head into Week 5. With games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week, there is a full slate of action to sink our teeth into. Here are the college football games being played tonight, how you can watch/live stream them, what time they start, and more.
If you’re playing a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Much has changed heading into the Sunday slate of NFL games. Here’s the latest (and final) look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for the remaining 15 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL...
The five-game slate that is Friday night in college football opens up to a wonderful FanDuel DFS slate. Sorting through the rosters and projected playmakers, the Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars DFS picks offer upside, but be warned about some lackluster play in certain positions. Here are the top DFS picks in one of the five matchups from Friday night.
