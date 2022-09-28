ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstononthecheap.com

10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!

Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

High costs spur Missouri City City Council to reject bids for parks maintenance building replacement project

Missouri City City Council rejected several bids for a construction project that would replace Missouri City's parks maintenance building. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) For the second time during its Sept. 19 meeting, Missouri City City Council opted to reject all bids for a city construction project, citing costs that were higher than expected.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Chemical exposure at Houston-area power plant sends six workers to hospital

Six workers were hospitalized and another 100 were evaluated by medical personnel Thursday because of a chemical exposure at a power plant southwest of Houston. A hazardous materials response team and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the W.A. Parish Generating Station near Richmond after multiple 911 calls were placed regarding a chemical exposure, according to a statement released Thursday night on Twitter by Fort Bend County Judge KP George. The chemical was initially feared to be ammonia but later determined to be a biodegradable cleaner and degreaser that was overly applied, according to the statement.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County expands mobile library program with addition of fourth ‘Curiosity Cruiser’

Instead of blaring familiar, catchy tunes through a speaker system attached to the roof, the sides of the vehicles are adorned with cartoon images of superheroes that take the form of an owl and a fox. And the trucks are not filled with frozen treats, but rather a collection of books, electronics and other materials that can help children learn.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Sylvester Turner
KHOU

Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around

HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'

HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Encore Houston, Episode 187: River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

To embed this piece of audio in your site, please use this code:. <iframe src="https://embed.hpm.io/434174/434172" style="height: 115px; width: 100%;"></iframe>. New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical. Joshua Zinn. Producer, Houston Matters. Joshua is...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items

The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

‘Mattress Mack’ collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida

Jim "Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture, is helping the victims impacted by Hurricane Ian by hosting a donation drive. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm causing severe flooding and damage in many cities. McIngvale is accepting unused donations at...
FLORIDA STATE
Get to know Sylvester Turner: 50 facts about Houston’s mayor

HOUSTON – Elected in December 2015 and reelected in December 2019, Sylvester Turner is serving his second four-year term as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Scroll below for 40 facts about the City of Houston’s highest-ranking government official. Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954 in Houston’s Acres...
HOUSTON, TX

