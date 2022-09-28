Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
houstononthecheap.com
10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!
Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
2 women involved in Houston's first sit-in demonstration speak with ABC13 to commemorate 62 years
The TSU students didn't stop there. They protested the end of segregation across the Houston area, even stopping at City Hall.
High costs spur Missouri City City Council to reject bids for parks maintenance building replacement project
Missouri City City Council rejected several bids for a construction project that would replace Missouri City's parks maintenance building. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) For the second time during its Sept. 19 meeting, Missouri City City Council opted to reject all bids for a city construction project, citing costs that were higher than expected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonpublicmedia.org
Chemical exposure at Houston-area power plant sends six workers to hospital
Six workers were hospitalized and another 100 were evaluated by medical personnel Thursday because of a chemical exposure at a power plant southwest of Houston. A hazardous materials response team and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the W.A. Parish Generating Station near Richmond after multiple 911 calls were placed regarding a chemical exposure, according to a statement released Thursday night on Twitter by Fort Bend County Judge KP George. The chemical was initially feared to be ammonia but later determined to be a biodegradable cleaner and degreaser that was overly applied, according to the statement.
Harris County commissioners approve $4M to provide legal services for renters facing eviction
Renters in Harris County will have the opportunity to receive free legal services through a county program backed by $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners voted 3-0 to approve $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide renters facing...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County expands mobile library program with addition of fourth ‘Curiosity Cruiser’
Instead of blaring familiar, catchy tunes through a speaker system attached to the roof, the sides of the vehicles are adorned with cartoon images of superheroes that take the form of an owl and a fox. And the trucks are not filled with frozen treats, but rather a collection of books, electronics and other materials that can help children learn.
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
RELATED PEOPLE
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
KHOU
Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around
HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
fox26houston.com
Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'
HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Encore Houston, Episode 187: River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
To embed this piece of audio in your site, please use this code:. <iframe src="https://embed.hpm.io/434174/434172" style="height: 115px; width: 100%;"></iframe>. New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical. Joshua Zinn. Producer, Houston Matters. Joshua is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items
The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
Investigators find surveillance video of missing Alvin ISD teacher
Michelle Reynolds' car surfaced in New Orleans last week.
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘Mattress Mack’ collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
Jim "Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture, is helping the victims impacted by Hurricane Ian by hosting a donation drive. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm causing severe flooding and damage in many cities. McIngvale is accepting unused donations at...
Click2Houston.com
Amazon van with $80,000 worth of merchandise onboard stolen from SW Houston neighborhood, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police say they are now searching for a stolen Amazon van which had an estimated $80,000 worth of merchandise on board. According to the Houston Police Department, the van was stolen around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 Block of Lazy Hollow. Officers say the call was delayed and they didn’t receive notice until 2:28 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
Click2Houston.com
Get to know Sylvester Turner: 50 facts about Houston’s mayor
HOUSTON – Elected in December 2015 and reelected in December 2019, Sylvester Turner is serving his second four-year term as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Scroll below for 40 facts about the City of Houston’s highest-ranking government official. Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954 in Houston’s Acres...
WDSU
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
Comments / 4