Jackson, TN

WBBJ

CAPTURED | Crime Stoppers 09-28-22

If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free. Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson. For more crime-related news, click here.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Police investigate series of auto thefts, burglaries in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of auto thefts and burglaries that occurred overnight on September 26, 2022. According to police, the incidents took place in the north Jackson area, where the suspect stole firearms and body armor from unlocked vehicles. Security camera footage...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
JACKSON, TN
Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN
WBBJ

Dyersburg shooting case involves multiple teenage victims, suspects

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Multiple suspects, including two teenagers, are wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in Dyersburg. The Dyersburg Police Department says around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 23, officers responded to Price Street in reference to a shooting. After arriving, officers say they were informed that two...
DYERSBURG, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Martin Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Union City

A Martin man was arrested in Union City on Sunday for outstanding warrants. Police reports said an officer was patrolling at the old school on West Florida Street, due to complaints of people sleeping inside the building. When finding the door unsecured, the officer located 45 year old David Smith,...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
JACKSON, TN
waynecountynews.net

Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
CLIFTON, TN
WBBJ

Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

LIFELINE Mobile Blood Drives – October 2022

LIFELINE Blood Services’ Mobile Blood Drives for October 2022. Jackson’s Int’l Food & Art Festival (10/1/2022 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM) First United Methodist Church – Lexington (10/3/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM) Crockett Co. Courthouse (10/2/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM) Selmer...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local university hosts a special walk event

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local university hosts walk for Alzheimer’s. Union University held a walk event today to help fund and fight Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event started at 10:00 a.m. with many people eager to show their support to end this terrible disease. The walk...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

20th annual KJ100 bike tour returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts bike ride event. Known as the Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour +5K, the up to 100-mile bicycle ride, serves as a fundraiser for the JSCC foundation, raising money for student financial assistance. The bicycle tour began at 8:00 a.m. with many riders in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Nonprofit providing free dental services in Henderson this weekend

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One student at Freed-Hardeman University helped organize free dental health through a well known nonprofit, after previously interning for them. Remote Area Medical (RAM) came to Henderson and provided free dental services, starting early Friday morning. Some patients got to the location starting at 7 p.m....
HENDERSON, TN
WREG

Former TN assistant police chief arrested for stalking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Assistant Chief of Police of Moscow, Tennessee, was arrested for stalking a woman in Memphis. Tony Anderson, 37, was arrested September 16. Memphis Police officers responded to a report of stalking at the Ridgeway Station precinct at around 8 p.m. September 14. According to a report from the Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Bobby (Pops) G. Pepper Sr.

Bobby (Pops) G. Pepper Sr. was born on January 14, 1940 in Fayette County, TN to Jessie Pepper and Martha Phillips. He passed away on September 23, 2022 in Midwest City. A gathering of family and friends of Mr. Pepper will be from 9 to 10 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Whiteville.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Dyersburg’s DOT Foods to donate $20k worth of food to local pantries

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A national company is hosting a kick-off celebration for thousands of dollars worth of food being donated to local pantries. DOT Foods‘ distribution center in Dyersburg is diversifying $20,000 worth of products through their Neighbor-to-Neighbor program. Local recipients include the Dyersburg Christian Center, Salvation Army...
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Camp offers fine art skills to local kids

JACKSON, Tenn. –Two local organizations team up to teach the arts. According to social media posts from Jackson Recreation and Parks and The Ned, the two have teamed up to offer a fun program for youth in Jackson. Pine Arts Camp will take place in various parks around the...
JACKSON, TN

