CAPTURED | Crime Stoppers 09-28-22
If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free. Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson. For more crime-related news, click here.
Police investigate series of auto thefts, burglaries in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of auto thefts and burglaries that occurred overnight on September 26, 2022. According to police, the incidents took place in the north Jackson area, where the suspect stole firearms and body armor from unlocked vehicles. Security camera footage...
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Dyersburg shooting case involves multiple teenage victims, suspects
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Multiple suspects, including two teenagers, are wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in Dyersburg. The Dyersburg Police Department says around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 23, officers responded to Price Street in reference to a shooting. After arriving, officers say they were informed that two...
Martin Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Union City
A Martin man was arrested in Union City on Sunday for outstanding warrants. Police reports said an officer was patrolling at the old school on West Florida Street, due to complaints of people sleeping inside the building. When finding the door unsecured, the officer located 45 year old David Smith,...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years
Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend. On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison […]
Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing
The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
Two teens shot outside Dyersburg apartments, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — One man has been arrested and four more people are wanted for attempted murder after two children and a 19-year-old were shot at outside of an apartment complex in Dyersburg, Tennessee, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police said the gunfire happened on Price Street...
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
LIFELINE Mobile Blood Drives – October 2022
LIFELINE Blood Services’ Mobile Blood Drives for October 2022. Jackson’s Int’l Food & Art Festival (10/1/2022 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM) First United Methodist Church – Lexington (10/3/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM) Crockett Co. Courthouse (10/2/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM) Selmer...
Registration for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Oct. 17 across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins in October. Registration will take place for one week beginning Oct. 17. Participants must register in person, according to a release from the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army has provided holiday gifts for children and seniors...
Local university hosts a special walk event
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local university hosts walk for Alzheimer’s. Union University held a walk event today to help fund and fight Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event started at 10:00 a.m. with many people eager to show their support to end this terrible disease. The walk...
20th annual KJ100 bike tour returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts bike ride event. Known as the Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour +5K, the up to 100-mile bicycle ride, serves as a fundraiser for the JSCC foundation, raising money for student financial assistance. The bicycle tour began at 8:00 a.m. with many riders in...
Nonprofit providing free dental services in Henderson this weekend
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One student at Freed-Hardeman University helped organize free dental health through a well known nonprofit, after previously interning for them. Remote Area Medical (RAM) came to Henderson and provided free dental services, starting early Friday morning. Some patients got to the location starting at 7 p.m....
Former TN assistant police chief arrested for stalking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Assistant Chief of Police of Moscow, Tennessee, was arrested for stalking a woman in Memphis. Tony Anderson, 37, was arrested September 16. Memphis Police officers responded to a report of stalking at the Ridgeway Station precinct at around 8 p.m. September 14. According to a report from the Memphis Police […]
Bobby (Pops) G. Pepper Sr.
Bobby (Pops) G. Pepper Sr. was born on January 14, 1940 in Fayette County, TN to Jessie Pepper and Martha Phillips. He passed away on September 23, 2022 in Midwest City. A gathering of family and friends of Mr. Pepper will be from 9 to 10 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Whiteville.
Dyersburg’s DOT Foods to donate $20k worth of food to local pantries
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A national company is hosting a kick-off celebration for thousands of dollars worth of food being donated to local pantries. DOT Foods‘ distribution center in Dyersburg is diversifying $20,000 worth of products through their Neighbor-to-Neighbor program. Local recipients include the Dyersburg Christian Center, Salvation Army...
Camp offers fine art skills to local kids
JACKSON, Tenn. –Two local organizations team up to teach the arts. According to social media posts from Jackson Recreation and Parks and The Ned, the two have teamed up to offer a fun program for youth in Jackson. Pine Arts Camp will take place in various parks around the...
