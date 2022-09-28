OPINION: Better politics, smarter government: Renewed focus on civics education is critical for American democracy

Read full article on original website
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold writes that a constitutional convention could have major impacts on the environment and education.
The Democrats’ best message for the midterms: democracy is in grave peril
W — e’re nearing the end of a summer that’s been a real boon for the Biden administration and Democrats in Washington. The White House finally announced a partial student loan forgiveness plan that will deliver some long-awaited relief to millions of borrowers. The Dobbs decision in June and its aftermath have triggered a public backlash that’s reinforced support for abortion rights and opened the eyes of many Americans to the pro-life movement’s radicalism on the issue. The Department of Justice is evidently in the middle of a quite serious investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents — one that’s put him at the top of the headlines again in spectacular fashion and may well end in his prosecution. And, most consequentially, after a months-long stalemate, Congress managed to pass a flawed, but genuinely historic bill — the hilariously and shrewdly named Inflation Reduction Act, which happens to be, among other things, the largest single climate package ever passed by any country.
Voting is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, I had the honor of receiving the John Robert Lewis Lifetime Legacy Award at the opening night Gala of the 10th anniversary of the March on Washington Film Festival. I can’t imagine a greater honor, but the taste is bittersweet. Not only because the great John Lewis is no longer with us, but because of the times we’re living in now.
Republican women who work on Capitol Hill are hesitant to sign up for conservative dating app backed by billionaire Peter Thiel: Daily Beast
Ryann McEnany has led the outreach to Republican staffers on Capitol Hill for the new dating app called The Right Stuff, The Daily Beast reports.
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
A majority of U.S. voters feel Trump threatened democracy
A new poll has found that the actions of former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election have left a lasting impact, with over half of U.S. voters saying they felt he threatened democracy. The poll found that 54% of U.S. voters thought his actions threatened democracy, while 38% said...
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
Majority of voters in poll support making it harder for politicians to override election results
A majority of Americans in a new poll support the idea of making it harder for politicians to override general election results. The Politico-Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found that 52 percent of respondents said it should be harder for lawmakers to override presidential election results, while 26 percent opposed the idea.
New Jersey Senate President signals concealed carry reform is on the way
New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union) has signaled state lawmakers will soon move to enact gun reform in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry. The highest court in the nation struck down a more than century-old statute in New York prohibiting concealed carry, the...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate...
Nazi sympathizer and Army reservist who stormed the Capitol sentenced to 4 years in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who has dressed up as Adolf Hitler and held a security clearance was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 32, of New Jersey, who was an Army reservist when he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, was convicted in May after he failed to convince jurors that he didn’t know that Congress met at the Capitol, a claim he made on the stand to avoid a conviction for obstruction of Congress.
This Right-Wing Faction Is Waging Civil War Inside the Libertarian Party
As a third-party candidate, Joe Evans’ U.S. congressional chances were always slim. Cheerfully identifying as “bordering on anarchist,” Evans was a frequent Libertarian candidate for a reliably Republican seat in Idaho. Undeterred, Evans ran three campaigns before suddenly withdrawing his candidacy this summer.It wasn’t Republicans who finally frustrated his efforts, he says—it was his own Libertarian party.Across the country, aspiring Libertarian activists and entire state-level Libertarian parties are voluntarily quitting. On the same day in August, New Mexico’s Libertarian Party filed to disaffiliate from the national Libertarian Party (LP), and the Libertarian Party of Virginia filed to dissolve. Fed-up Libertarians...
Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history. Ethan Herenstein is counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Brian Palmer is editorial director at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Supporters of a legal challenge to completely upend our electoral...
Calls grow for a tougher legal approach to white nationalist group Patriot Front
Trials began this week in Idaho for 31 members of a far-right group accused of conspiring to riot at an LGBTQ event. But calls are growing for federal involvement to bring greater accountability.
American Elections Are a Mess, and They Always Have Been
It was a presidential election unlike any before. During the campaign, one candidate was accused of using his political connections for personal enrichment. His opponent, in turn, stood accused of being mentally unfit for office. Allegations of voter fraud, intimidation, and attempted disenfranchisement flew in both directions—and only got worse after the election did not immediately provide a clear winner.
Spanberger calls for new Democratic leaders in Congress after no vote on stock trading ban
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) called for new House leadership Friday after legislation that would ban members of Congress from trading stocks was not put forward for a vote.
McConnell Throws Support Behind Electoral Count Act Reform
In a major development, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has agreed to endorse a bipartisan measure to reform the Electoral Count Act. In a major development, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has agreed to endorse a bipartisan measure to reform the Electoral Count Act, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. The legislation is...
