Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Borderland colleges working to recruit future educators to meet local demand
EL PASO, Texas -- While almost all borderland students are currently on their fall break, students at local colleges studying to become teachers are still working hard to get their degrees. We asked local colleges if the pandemic is making an impact on people becoming future educators. The dean of...
KVIA
Deion Hankins is back and better than ever after a ferocious outing against Charlotte
EL PASO, Texas -- You might have noticed a real switch in the UTEP Miner offense from the start of the season - the Miners are now running the ball a lot more and it's really laid the platform for their past two wins. El Pasoan Deion Hankins could very...
KVIA
Petition successfully blocks vote on $345 million bond for University Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas — A movement to block $345.7 million of certificates of obligation bonds for University Medical Center succeeded after garnering enough signatures in a petition. The petition, submitted by the Libre Initiative, met the required amount of approved signatures needed to block commissioners court from voting on...
KVIA
New county migrant processing center getting ready to open
EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
Watch the new UTEP men’s basketball team in an open practice later this month
EL PASO, Texas -- Fans can get a sneak peek at the 2022-23 edition of the UTEP men’s basketball team by attending an open practice for the squad at Eastwood High School on Oct. 13. The Miners will start practice at 6:30 p.m. “I am so excited to get...
KVIA
Jadrian Taylor makes play for running back at UTEP after 100 yard scoop and score against Charlotte
EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP finally won their first game in the Eastern time zone with a 41-35 victory over Charlotte on Saturday, something that very well might not have happened if it weren't for Jadrian Taylor. The defensive end ran 100 yards on a fumble return for what ended...
KVIA
Fire Investigation in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at 4:31 am in central El Paso. It happened at the 5700 block of Alameda not far from the Fox Plaza Shopping Center. Nine Units are currently at the scene as well as Police. The fire has...
KVIA
Hunger Action Month: Together In Tough Times
EL PASO, Texas - ABC-7 and Albertsons teamed up to help shoppers throughout the month of September. Hillary Floren, Nichole Gomez and Saul Saenz surprised shoppers by paying for their groceries or handing them a gift card. Article Topic Follows: Video. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is...
RELATED PEOPLE
KVIA
El Paso health officials confirm two deaths due to West Nile Virus
EL PASO, Texas -- Two men in their 60s and 70s with underlying conditions are confirmed as having died from West Nile Virus, according to El Paso health officials. The men lived in area codes 79936 and 79907. “The community needs to take into account that for most people a...
KVIA
Pipe rupture sends water gushing into air near Speaking Rock
EL PASO, Texas -- A pipe rupture sent water gushing into the air near Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in the lower valley Monday afternoon. The burst happened at an area under construction on Socorro Road and Old Pueblo Road. According to El Paso Water, construction crews hit a 12-inch water...
KVIA
San Elizario man experiments with growing food in the desert amid climate change
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas -- This small border city in the Chihuahuan Desert is known for farming high water usage crops, like cotton and pecans, but the high heat and lack of rain from climate change is changing the traditional techniques of home gardeners. Lorenzo Luevano was born and raised in...
KVIA
Shooting reported near US Customs Border Protection Ysleta Border Patrol Station in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- According to early reports, there's been a shooting at the US Customs and Border Protection Ysleta Border Patrol station. The station is located at 12245 Pine Springs Drive. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash
EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
KVIA
Las Cruces City council to discuss removing buffer zone for cannabis retailers
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces City Council will consider eliminating a 300-foot buffer between cannabis retailers and microbusinesses and single-family homes. The council meeting takes place Monday at 1 p.m. In April of 2021, the state of New Mexico legalized cannabis for adult recreational use with the...
KVIA
One person hospitalized after east El Paso shooting; police say victim uncooperative
EL PASO, Texas -- An overnight shooting in east El Paso has sent one person to the hospital, according to El Paso police. This afternoon, police say the "victim(s)" in this case are "uncooperative." ABC-7 reported police responded to the 3300 block of Mike Godwin. Police have not been able...
KVIA
1 person dead in East El Paso motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a motorcycle collision on I-10 in East El Paso, according to El Paso police. Authorities say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Lee Trevino. Police say both sides of I-10 are closed in that direction and they are warning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cooler today, better rain chances next week
Good morning everyone! Get ready for a beautiful day ahead! Today will be a little cooler than yesterday, with highs right on tap in the low 80s. We may have a few clouds out and about, which will be nice to bring us some shade, because it will still feel warm out there.
KVIA
Man thrown from motorcycle, run over in deadly I-10 crash
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the opposite side of I-10 before he was run over by a car Sunday night, according to El Paso police. It happened at 8 p.m. on I-10 east at Lee Trevino. Investigators say 38-year-old Martin De...
Comments / 0