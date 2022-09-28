ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

New county migrant processing center getting ready to open

EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fire Investigation in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at 4:31 am in central El Paso. It happened at the 5700 block of Alameda not far from the Fox Plaza Shopping Center. Nine Units are currently at the scene as well as Police. The fire has...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Hunger Action Month: Together In Tough Times

EL PASO, Texas - ABC-7 and Albertsons teamed up to help shoppers throughout the month of September. Hillary Floren, Nichole Gomez and Saul Saenz surprised shoppers by paying for their groceries or handing them a gift card. Article Topic Follows: Video. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pipe rupture sends water gushing into air near Speaking Rock

EL PASO, Texas -- A pipe rupture sent water gushing into the air near Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in the lower valley Monday afternoon. The burst happened at an area under construction on Socorro Road and Old Pueblo Road. According to El Paso Water, construction crews hit a 12-inch water...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash

EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

1 person dead in East El Paso motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a motorcycle collision on I-10 in East El Paso, according to El Paso police. Authorities say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Lee Trevino. Police say both sides of I-10 are closed in that direction and they are warning...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man thrown from motorcycle, run over in deadly I-10 crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the opposite side of I-10 before he was run over by a car Sunday night, according to El Paso police. It happened at 8 p.m. on I-10 east at Lee Trevino. Investigators say 38-year-old Martin De...
EL PASO, TX

