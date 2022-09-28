Read full article on original website
BBC
Premiership: Newcastle Falcons 30-15 Bristol Bears - Hosts earn first win of the season
Tries: Carreras 2, Collett, McGuigan Cons: Schoeman (2) Pens: Schoeman (2) Newcastle Falcons held off a frenetic second-half comeback to earn a thrilling first win of the season and end Bristol Bears' perfect start to the Premiership campaign. Despite losing Brett Connon to a late injury before kick-off, Mateo Carreras,...
BBC
Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football
Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
Worcester players turn against owners after statement blaming squad
Worcester players and staff have rounded on the club’s co-owners after Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring released an astonishing statement appearing to blame the squad as well as supporters for the club’s plight. The statement came on another sorry day for Worcester when it emerged that players and...
No storm at Newcastle despite patchy start thanks to Howe’s calm influence
They have only one league win so far but there is no sense that the manager is under pressure from the club’s hierarchy
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
BBC
Is stopping Haaland United's aim?
The latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. With just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
