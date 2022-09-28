Not sure if you’ve heard, but the State Fair of Texas opens today. I have complicated feelings about the fair itself that are a mix of nostalgia whose seeds were sewn during a childhood in which my mom took me to the fair multiple times each season and I saw a calf get born and I won some ribbons in the art competition and—returning to the mix—pure hatred because the thing is so damn expensive and because, in my advancing years, crowds bring out my bloodlust.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO