Read full article on original website
Related
dmagazine.com
Blue Cross Leader: Southwestern Health Resources Dispute Is ‘Close to the Deadline and We’re Far Apart’
With less than a week to reach a new agreement, Southwestern Health Resources and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas are not close to finding a resolution to their contract dispute, according to a BCBSTX executive. After months of unsuccessful negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the current...
dmagazine.com
Save the Woofus!
Not sure if you’ve heard, but the State Fair of Texas opens today. I have complicated feelings about the fair itself that are a mix of nostalgia whose seeds were sewn during a childhood in which my mom took me to the fair multiple times each season and I saw a calf get born and I won some ribbons in the art competition and—returning to the mix—pure hatred because the thing is so damn expensive and because, in my advancing years, crowds bring out my bloodlust.
dmagazine.com
A New Documentary Probes Famed Author Patricia Highsmith’s Formative Years in North Texas
Eva Vitija didn’t want her documentary on Patricia Highsmith to turn into a parade of literary experts and bibliophiles analyzing her work. The Swiss filmmaker knew her portrait of the famed suspense novelist—and noted misanthrope—needed to feature recollections from people who knew Highsmith intimately. That led Vitija to Texas, which influenced a significant section of Loving Highsmith. The film opens this weekend at the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth.
dmagazine.com
A Guide to the Must-See Concerts at the 2022 State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas kicks off its daily free (with admission) concert series at 8:30 p.m. Friday on the Chevrolet Main Stage with a performance from Nashville-by-way-of-Louisiana country singer and All Star Celebrity Apprentice winner Trace Adkins. If you can’t make it, don’t stress. Plenty of good musicians will perform during the fair’s three week run.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dmagazine.com
The Family-Friendly Guide to the 2022 State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas opens on Friday, and while we’ve already mentioned how to save some cash, highlighted the food you can indulge in, and even how to plan a more enjoyable outing if you need to factor in sensory sensitivities, we haven’t yet told you what you need to know if you’re planning a family-friendly outing.
dmagazine.com
Watch Out, Highland Park DIYers!
At some point in life, it’s time to move to Highland Park. The resort-worthy public pool, the tennis courts, the friendly police. But then you get a letter from the Dallas Central Appraisal District with your new property tax assessment, and the shock precipitates the need for a change of underwear. But fresh start!
Comments / 0