Police: Multiple men arrested following drive-by shooting, chase in Milledgeville
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - At least three men are in jail Saturday in Baldwin County following an overnight drive-by shooting and chase. In a post on Facebook, the Milledgeville Police Department says one of their detectives was patrolling in the area of West Montgomery Street Friday night around midnight when he heard gunshots nearby. The detective saw a silver sedan with multiple people inside shooting at people from the car. When the detective tried to stop the sedan, they drove away. Following a chase, the driver of the car wrecked on the grounds of Central City Park near the intersection of West Hancock Street and South Irwin Street.
