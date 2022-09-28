ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

Police: Multiple men arrested following drive-by shooting, chase in Milledgeville

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - At least three men are in jail Saturday in Baldwin County following an overnight drive-by shooting and chase. In a post on Facebook, the Milledgeville Police Department says one of their detectives was patrolling in the area of West Montgomery Street Friday night around midnight when he heard gunshots nearby. The detective saw a silver sedan with multiple people inside shooting at people from the car. When the detective tried to stop the sedan, they drove away. Following a chase, the driver of the car wrecked on the grounds of Central City Park near the intersection of West Hancock Street and South Irwin Street.
Man dead after being shot in Byron

BYRON, Ga. — A man has been shot and killed following an altercation at his house in Byron on Friday night, according to a release from the Byron Police Department. 46-year-old Claude Deaton was found outside the house on Shady Bank Lane just after 11:30 p.m. Deaton was transported...
New details emerge about 6-year-old girl shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We have new information about a 6-year-old girl who was shot at a residence in Macon earlier this week. On Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WGXA, a Bibb County Deputy arrived at the home of Ciera Warren, who was holding her daughter, Ivy, in her arms, wrapped in what appeared to be a jacket.
An arrest has been made in early September murder

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of 40-year-old Lester Summers that took place earlier this month. 37-year-old Turquell Cone was served a warrant on the charge of Summers' murder while he was already in jail on unrelated charges, stemming from a search at his home in which investigators found a stolen pistol, an altered shotgun, several grams of meth, one gram of cocaine, and several drug-related and packaging products.
How Macon-Bibb's shooting numbers compare to 2021

As we round the corner of the year, much of Macon-Bibb's violence is as high, if not higher than years prior. A look at the shooting numbers for 2022 shows, from January to the start of September, 155 people were shot in the county - compare that, to all of 2021 where there were 173 people shot, according to Bibb Co. data.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests two with active warrants

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, in tandem with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 2 suspects connected to felony probation warrants and drug charges. According to reports, the two suspects were staying in the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites off of Chambers Road....
Man charged in connection to September murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Lester Summers, who was killed September 10th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigation led deputies to serve a warrant for the charge of murder to 37-year-old Turquell Cone on Friday, who was already in custody for drug and gun charges.
Two teens arrested, charged after attempted apartment burglary

MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after a burglary in a Macon apartment complex. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. They say, deputies were...
Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
Jasper County deputies searching for missing woman

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. - Jasper County deputies need your help finding a missing woman who may have been trying to go to an Augusta nursing home. Officials say Andrea "Ann" Thurman was last seen on Tuesday in Monticello in the area of Brooks Drive and Georgia Highway 83. Investigators say...
Man exonerated on charges from Macon woman's 2016 murder

MACON, Ga. — A man is exonerated on charges for a Macon's women's murder that happened in 2016. 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found dead on the side of Riverside Drive near the River Walk Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Hours later, deputies arrested her boyfriend 22-year-old Daniel Hall.
A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.

According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
