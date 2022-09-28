Read full article on original website
Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The African soccer confederation has removed Guinea as host of the 2025 African Cup of Nations because of inadequate infrastructure. It’s the latest in a series of switches and delays for the continental championship over the last 10 years. The decision was announced after Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe traveled to the country to meet with Col. Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the military junta in Guinea who took power in a coup in 2021. Guinea’s hosting of the continental championship had been under scrutiny for weeks. CAF said its executive committee would meet in Algeria on Saturday to discuss the details of re-opening the bidding process for the 2025 African Cup.
FIFA・
Turmoil at home swirls around Iran team ahead of World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — Political issues are swirling around the Iran men’s soccer team amid turmoil on the streets at home after the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini. It’s happening just weeks before the World Cup in Qatar where Iran will play the United States, Wales and England. Two weeks of demonstrations in Iran and a violent crackdown by state authorities followed Amini’s death in the custody of the morality police. Players have taken a stance this week at a warmup game in Austria and on social media. A women’s fans group has urged FIFA to expel Iran from the World Cup in November.
FIFA・
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Brazil votes Sunday in a polarizing presidential election, with all eyes on whether front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can win in a single round -- and whether incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will accept the result. Lula, the charismatic but tarnished ex-president seeking to stage a comeback at 76, says he fears the incumbent will create "turmoil" if he loses -- a concern heard often in Brazil heading into election day.
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women’s World Cup. This was one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history in the World Cup that now has won 11 gold medals. They’ve also won four straight gold medals for the first time. This was the biggest win in a gold-medal game, surpassing the 20-point wins that the Americans had done twice. China, a rising power in women’s basketball, won its first medal since the 1994 World Cup when the team also took the silver. Host Australia defeated Canada 95-65 to win the bronze medal, led by 41-year-old Lauren Jackson’s 30 points.
Bayern routs Leverkusen 4-0 to end crisis, Musiala stars
BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala starred and Bayern Munich has ended its four-game run without a win by beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 as the Bundesliga returned from the international break. The 19-year-old Musiala was involved in all three of the first-half goals. The 10-time defending champion wasted little time in answering its first loss of the season in Augsburg as Musiala skipped down the right wing and crossed for Leroy Sané to open the scoring in the third minute. Thomas Müller set up Musiala to score in the 17th and Musiala set up Sadio Mané to end his six-game scoring drought in the 39th. Müller wrapped it up in the 84th.
Arsenal soaring and Liverpool struggling in EPL
It’s looking increasingly like Arsenal is the real deal in the English Premier League. It’s also looking like Liverpool hasn’t got what it takes to mount another title challenge. Arsenal made it seven wins from eight games to open the season by beating Tottenham 3-1 in the north London derby. That ensures Mikel Arteta’s team will stay top for at least another week. It looks well within Arsenal’s grasp to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2017. Getting in the top four might be the extent of Liverpool’s ambitions after a 3-3 home draw against Brighton. Arsenal is 11 points clear of Liverpool.
Lewandowski leads Barça at Mallorca; Atlético tops Sevilla
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored again to lead Barcelona’s 1-0 win at Mallorca as the Poland striker continues destroying defenses in his arrival to Spanish league. His 20th-minute goal took Lewandowski’s league-leading tally to nine goals and 12 overall counting Champions League. He has scored in six straight rounds after only failing to score in the league opener. Barcelona took the league lead at one point ahead of Real Madrid. Barcelona visits Inter Milan next in the Champions League. Atlético Madrid has also won at Sevilla 2-0 to add more pressure on beleaguered coach Julen Lopetegui. Sevilla has only one win in nine games across all competitions.
USA wins 11th world title at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
USA defended its title to win a 11th FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after defeating China 83-61 in Sydney on Saturday. The Americans upped the ante in the second quarter, taking a 43-33 lead into the break, and eventually eased to a fourth straight title. A’Ja Wilson — who...
Kahleah Copper’s FIBA diary: Mission accomplished!
SYDNEY (AP) — Kahleah Copper is chronicling her journey with USA Basketball in the FIBA World Cup in Australia for The Associated Press. The U.S. won a fourth consecutive gold medal by beating China in the title game. Copper wasn’t able to play in the medal round because of a hip injury but still was a voice cheering on her teammates.
Japanese wrestler and politician Antonio Inoki dies at 79
TOKYO (AP) — A popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced a world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died at 79. Inoki brought Japanese pro-wrestling to fame and pioneered mixed martial arts matches between top wrestlers and champions...
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for “years.”. “Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong,” the President said in a statement.
Liquid, Vitality advance to grand final at ESL Pro League 16
Team Vitality and Team Liquid won their semifinal matches Saturday to advance to the grand final of the ESL Pro
The world’s most spectacular airport is about to double in size
This week in travel: The wreckage of the ship that tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg has been found. The world’s most spectacular airport is about to double in size. And the US has been bracing itself against Hurricane Ian. Blue-sky thinking. Singapore’s Changi is no ordinary...
Zambo Anguissa shows off his attacking abilities for Napoli
ROME (AP) — André-Frank Zambo Anguissa produced the opening two scores in a 3-1 win over Torino to extend Napoli’s unbeaten start and move the Partenopei three points clear at the top of Serie A. Atalanta can move back level with Napoli by beating visiting Fiorentina on Sunday. Chris Smalling scored the winner as Roma beat Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro.
