Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday’s game at Atlanta after he suffered multiple injuries when he crashed his car while speeding earlier in the week. Cleveland downgraded the star from questionable to out on Saturday before flying to Georgia to take on the Falcons. The 26-year-old Garrett sustained injuries to his shoulder, biceps and had several cuts and bruises after he veered off a road near his home, hit a fire hydrant and flipped his Porsche on Monday after practice. On Friday, Garrett said he felt fortunate to walk away from the wreck. A female passenger in his car also suffered minor injuries.
Path for Jets’ Conklin went from hoop dreams to NFL catches
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyler Conklin had childhood dreams of the NBA hardwood while shooting jumpers and dunking at arenas around the country. His journey took a few twists and dribbles and he ended up catching passes in NFL stadiums instead. In his first season with New York after four with the Minnesota Vikings, Conklin has 18 catches. That is the most by a Jets tight end through three games since the NFL merger in 1970. He is looking to build on that while continuing to prove doubters wrong.
Raiders’ McDaniels looks for balance with rushing game
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have rushed the ball 53 times, or 29.1% of their 182 offensive plays. That’s the franchise’s fewest attempts through Week 3 since 2006. The 53 attempts are third-fewest in franchise history behind the 2003 and ’06 Raiders, who rushed the ball 46 times in the same span, and the 1962 and ’63 Raiders teams that rushed the ball 52 times. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said his team’s pedestrian starts have kept him from being able to run the ball as much as he’d like. Collectively in its first-half possessions, Las Vegas has punted four times, has four field goals and three touchdowns, had one drive end in an interception, and had another end at halftime.
Chargers’ Herbert comfortable with progress after rib injury
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert knows what to expect when it comes to dealing with his rib injury after playing last Sunday and going through a week of practice. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is hoping the progress made over the last week translates to a better effort at Houston this weekend. Herbert participated fully in Thursday and Friday’s practices after giving it a go only one day last week, albeit in a limited fashion.
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa has concussion, no timetable for return
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says there is no timetable for the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf against the Cincinnati Bengals. McDaniel also defended the team’s handling of Tagovailoa’s injury last Sunday in a win over the Buffalo Bills, when the QB took a hit from linebacker Matt Milano late in the first half and appeared to hit his head on the turf. The coach says there was no indication Tagovailoa had a head injury in that game, adding “I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself” if the QB had returned to the field prematurely.
Miami Dolphins coach says Tagovailoa in good spirits after concussion, as NFL review underway
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is “in good spirits” Friday after receiving a concussion during Thursday night’s game, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. The NFL and Dolphins are under scrutiny for the decision to allow Tagovailoa to play Thursday, after the quarterback was injured in a game just last Sunday. McDaniel said his focus right now is on Tagovailoa’s health, and that he is not thinking about a timetable for his return to the field.
After Burrow says relax, Bengals pull off 2 wins in 5 days
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said everything would be all right. He said the Bengals would turn it around after starting the season with two losses. Perhaps feeding off the out-sized confidence of their leader, the Bengals reeled off two wins in the span of five days, including their 27-15 triumph over the Miami Dolphins in front a record home crowd. The third-year quarterback put much of the credit on the offensive line, which got four new starters before the season and was slow to develop chemistry.
Rams’ Donald knows what’s coming from familiar 49ers offense
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have lost six straight regular-season games to the San Francisco 49ers in part because they haven’t stopped the run or pressured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But after finally cracking the code in the NFC championship game to beat the 49ers and advance to the Super Bowl, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Rams’ defense are ready to pick up where they left off in January.
Potter strikes again to give Tigers 6-3 lead
Clemson regained the lead once again in the second quarter thanks to another field goal from veteran B.T. Potter, this one for 46 yards. In the Tigers third drive of the night, Clemson had the ball for 14 plays and 59 yards for a total of 7:27 in the second quarter. Freshman receiver Antonio Williams currently leads the Tigers with three receptions for 20 yards closely followed by tight end Jake Bringingstool with two receptions for 16 yards and Joseph Ngata’s one grab for 16 yards. List 3 defensive keys for a Clemson win vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, Wagner play 10-minute 3rd, 4th quarters in blowout
There are cupcake games on many schools’ schedules. It is rare when one gets so out of hand that coaches agree to boil the quarters in the second half to 10 minutes each. That is what happened on Saturday when Syracuse played host to Wagner. With the score 49-0...
Orioles eliminated, assured of ending streak of losing years
NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh’s ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League’s final wild-card spt. Baltimore arrived in New York needing to win its final six games while having Tampa Bay and Seattle lose all of theirs. Still, the Orioles’ 2-1 victory over the Yankees assured Baltimore would end its streak of five straight losing seasons.
Jays clinch wild-card spot on day off, will celebrate Friday
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays punched their postseason ticket without taking the field, so the celebration will wait until Friday night. The Blue Jays locked up an AL wild-card spot a night earlier when Baltimore lost 5-3 at Boston. Interim manager John Schneider joked before Toronto hosted Boston that “you become a Boston Red Sox fan for about three hours and then you turn it off. Definitely different, but no matter how you do it, doing it is the most important part.” Schneider said the Blue Jays plan to celebrate in the clubhouse together following the game against the Red Sox.
Kyle Gibson rocked; Phils drop 6th of 7 in 13-4 loss to Nats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought has been hurt by a 13-4 loss to the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Philadelphia starter Kyle Gibson was rocked for eight hits and seven runs in six innings. The Game 1 loss for the fading Phillies was their sixth defeat in their past seven outings. Philadelphia began Saturday a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the third wild-card berth in the National League. Luke Voit, Joey Meneses and Luis García homered for the Nationals, owners of the worst record in the majors at 55-102.
Orlando Magic return to practice, teams donate to Ian relief
At the Orlando Magic training facility on Friday, the lights were on and the water was running. Not everybody in the storm-ravaged state of Florida can say that right now, and some may not be able to for weeks. The Magic aren’t losing sight of that. The team returned to practice Friday after two unplanned days off because of deadly and powerful Hurricane Ian, which left a massive swath of devastation behind after it hit the state’s southwest coast, then brought flooding to the Orlando area before it kept churning north and took aim at South Carolina.
Agent: Pelicans, Nance Jr agree to 2-year, $21.6M extension
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The agent for New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. says his client has agreed to a two-year extension worth $21.6 million dollars. Mark Bartelstein says the agreement runs through the 2024-25 season and reflects Nance’s fondness for “New Orleans and the entire Pelicans organization.” The extension puts Nance to play alongside power forward Zion Williamson, high-scoring wing player Brandon Ingram and guard CJ McCollum for at least the next three seasons. The 29-year-old Nance starred in college for Wyoming and was a late first-round draft choice by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015. He also has played for Cleveland and Portland and has career averages of 8.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Pujols hits 701st homer, Flaherty pitches Cards past Pirates
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1. Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the fourth inning, his 22nd homer of the season. In his first game against his former teammate, Oviedo became the 456th different pitcher Pujols has homered against. Pujols hadn’t homered in a week since hitting Nos. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. Flaherty gave up four hits, struck out six and walked two in his fifth start since returning from a right shoulder injury that sidelined him much of the season.
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's emotional win over Arkansas
In one of the strangest, most momentum-swinging games you have ever seen, No. 2 Alabama went on the road and defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26. The Crimson Tide would come out of the gates on fire and quickly jumped on the Hogs 14-0. Then, one of the scariest moments of the college football season happened when star quarterback Bryce Young exited the contest with a shoulder injury.
Top prospect Álvarez excited for opportunity with Mets
ATLANTA (AP) — Francisco Álvarez was riding with his parents and another friend from Syracuse to Miami on Thursday when Major League Baseball’s top prospect got the news that he had been called up to the big leagues. The 20-year-old was in the New York Mets’ lineup Friday night batting seventh as designated hitter. The Mets wasted no time putting Álvarez in the heat of their pennant race with the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. New York began Friday with a one-game lead in the NL East and figured Álvarez, a right-handed hitter, can handle Braves ace Max Fried, a lefty.
Report card: Grading Penn State’s Week 5 performance against Northwestern
This game was something else. Five turnovers, seven penalties, and 17 points later and Penn State somehow finds a way to win it’s Big Ten home opener. Coach James Franklin is going to have a lot to look at over the next two weeks as they prepare for Michigan in Ann Arbor. For now, let’s look at what is arguably the ugliest report card of the season for Penn State. Quarterback Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Grade: D- Sean Clifford proved today that as the season progress that the staff may need to install more plays and packages for Drew Allar. Clifford’s arm was exposed against...
Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Bou’s game-winner
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gustavo Bou’s goal helped lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday. The Revolution moved to 10-12-11 following the victory and United fell to 10-13-10. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI Local News...
