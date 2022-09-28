HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have rushed the ball 53 times, or 29.1% of their 182 offensive plays. That’s the franchise’s fewest attempts through Week 3 since 2006. The 53 attempts are third-fewest in franchise history behind the 2003 and ’06 Raiders, who rushed the ball 46 times in the same span, and the 1962 and ’63 Raiders teams that rushed the ball 52 times. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said his team’s pedestrian starts have kept him from being able to run the ball as much as he’d like. Collectively in its first-half possessions, Las Vegas has punted four times, has four field goals and three touchdowns, had one drive end in an interception, and had another end at halftime.

