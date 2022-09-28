ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

101.5 WPDH

Kingston Man Sentenced to Prison for Escaping Halfway House

Kingston man, Glyn Frink, aged 51, was sentenced to 3 years of prison time for escaping from a residential re-entry center in September 2021. This announcement comes from United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and United States Marshal David L. McNulty. Frink pled guilty on June 1st, 2022, admitting that...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Monticello Police Report Multiple Felony Arrests in Two Day Span This Week

The Monticello Police Department issued a press release on Wednesday September 28th indicating that between Monday September 26th and Tuesday September 27th, there were two separate incidents resulting in the arrest of two separate men on multiple felony charges. The Monday incident included an attempted armed robbery while the Tuesday incident was a felony assault.
MONTICELLO, NY
101.5 WPDH

Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game

Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
PORT JERVIS, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged

A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Does Your Child Want to be a Sheriff

The Ulster County Sheriff's Department has a great opportunity for people ages 14 to 18 years of age who are interested in law enforcement. Their cadet program is getting ready to get underway on October 17th, 2022. If you know someone that would be interested tell them about the program.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
YONKERS, NY
NewsBreak
101.5 WPDH

Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her

A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

MTA Subway Cars to Have Cameras Installed Inside

Am I the only one who thought MTA cars already had cameras installed inside all of them?. These safety measures come at a time when many commuters and tourists have concerns about using New York City's subway system. According to Fox 5 New York, violent crime was reportedly up over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt

The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
